The KSO Show: A talk about Kansas State's season
Grant Flanders, Jimmy Goheen (@ksu_FAN) and Matt Hall have a conversation about the Kansas State basketball season on the latest KSO Show.
Podbean RSS Feed: https://kstateonline.podbean.com/feed/
iTunes link: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/k-stateonline-podcast/id1278581895
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3brqB5pHdtSzsUyEpcxYGn
***Subscribe to K-StateOnline by clicking here***
Talk K-State football and basketball in the largest, most active K-State message board community anywhere, The Foundation.