It's a special season-end, three-segment edition of The KSO Show after K-State finished the 2017-18 basketball season in the Elite 8.

Segment one features Matt and Grant reflecting on the season that was.

Segment two brings in Derek Young to to talk K-State hoops recruiting.

Segment three wraps up it up with Matt, Grant and Jeffrey Martin taking an in-depth look at the 2018-19 season.