{{ timeAgo('2018-03-30 06:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

The KSO Show: Jeff, Derek, Grant & Matt look back at the season

Grant Flanders • KStateOnline.com
@GrantFlanders
Producer

It's a special season-end, three-segment edition of The KSO Show after K-State finished the 2017-18 basketball season in the Elite 8.

Segment one features Matt and Grant reflecting on the season that was.

Segment two brings in Derek Young to to talk K-State hoops recruiting.

Segment three wraps up it up with Matt, Grant and Jeffrey Martin taking an in-depth look at the 2018-19 season.

Podbean RSS Feed: https://kstateonline.podbean.com/feed/

iTunes link: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/k-stateonline-podcast/id1278581895


