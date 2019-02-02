Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-02 19:20:44 -0600') }} basketball Edit

The Post Game: K-State 75, Oklahoma State 57

Nv1fyebx3pbpiknyvjxt
Matt Hall • KStateOnline.com
@Matthew_D_Hall
Managing Editor

STILLWATER - Exactly one week ago Oklahoma State beat then SEC-leader South Carolina in Stillwater as part of the Big 12/SEC challenge, while Big 12 leading Kansas State laid an egg on the road aga...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}