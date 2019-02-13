The Post Game: K-State 71, Texas 64
AUSTIN - Kansas State (19-5, 9-2 Big 12 Conference) has, in order, beaten West Virginia, Iowa State, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Baylor and Texas.If you didn't know, that's e...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news