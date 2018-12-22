Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-22 20:10:01 -0600') }} basketball Edit

The Post Game: K-State 69, Vanderbilt 58

A0tzwjrlakol2fx6exlg
Matt Hall • KStateOnline.com
@Matthew_D_Hall
Managing Editor

Kansas State went to Kansas City looking to build some confidence.The Wildcats were coming off a 2-2 stretch that dropped them from No. 10 to out of the Top 25 and the loss of star senior Dean Wade...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}