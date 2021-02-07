JAQUAN AMOS TRANSFERS TO IOWA STATE

The only Kansas State target to commit this week was Villanova defensive back transfer Jaquan Amos. The defensive back picked Iowa State over a handful of other offers that included K-State, Mississippi State, West Virginia and Virginia. KSO did share the inside information from behind the scenes as to how it unfolded for the Cyclones, how hard the Wildcats pushed and what it means for Chris Klieman and company in regard to the rest of their defensive back pursuits. That can be found by CLICKING HERE.

LOW KEY LATE SIGNING PERIOD

Wednesday marked Signing Day for the late period where Kansas State officially landed Manhattan defensive tackle Damian Ilalio and Topeka Hayden safety Desmond Purnell. Ilalio and Purnell brought the Wildcats 2021 recruiting class to a close with 17 high schoolers and a Rivals team ranking of 54. For the spotlight on Ilalio, click here, and for the spotlight on Purnell, click here. Find out more about the class and class grades here.

INSIGHT ON SILAS ETTER

KSO's Drew Galloway spoke with 2022 athlete and commit Silas Etter about what his positional outlook is, a current height and weight and more. Finding out and determining who the class leader is typically takes some time. That's not the case for the Wildcats in 2022. That's going to be Etter and he's already initiated contact and a group with chat with fellow commits Tyson Struber and Sterling Lockett. In his conversation with KSO's Galloway, he also revealed what uncommitted targets he has zeroed in on for K-State and that information can be found here.

MEETING WITH THE NEW SENIORS

Earlier in the week, the Kansas State media scrum received a chance to speak to all five of the seniors coming back about why they returned for one more season, how they're repairing the culture and what younger players are flashing. Of course, those five seniors are center Noah Johnson, quarterback Skylar Thompson, linebacker Cody Fletcher, defensive end Boom Massie and safety Jahron McPherson. Each of their names link to the video of their press conference from last week. Noah Johnson again proved why he's one of the leaders of the team. Skylar Thompson is starting to throw nerf footballs again as he recovers from his injury. Cody Fletcher was applying for jobs before deciding to play one more year. Massie wants to remove the bad taste in his mouth from 2020 and McPherson was the first to know he would take advantage of the extra season. Find out more about all that and even more in the notebook.

Kansas State offensive lineman Noah Johnson: I'm not going to use Covid as an excuse. Everyone faces adversity and has to overcome it and a lot of people out there have it worse than us. — Derek Young (@DYoungRivals) February 5, 2021

NEW FOOTBALL OFFERS

LOSSES TO KU AND TEXAS TECH

It was another poor week for the basketball program. They started the week Tuesday night by going into Allen Fieldhouse and losing by 23. They picked their heads up and played with some of the most passion and effort they have shown all season, but just for an 11-point loss to Texas Tech on Saturday. Can they keep that energy from Saturday going? We'll see, as they've lost 10 straight games and haven't won a game since the calendar turned to 2021. Up next is another game against a ranked opponent, with Texas coming to Manhattan on Tuesday.

CJ GUNN COMMITTING SUNDAY NIGHT

2022 Rivals 150 guard CJ Gunn was scheduled to commit at halftime of the Super Bowl and did so, picking Indiana. The Indianapolis native had the Wildcats in his final group of schools, but was never strongly considered to be an overly realistic option for Bruce Weber and Kansas State.

INSIDER INFO ON A LATE 2021 TARGET AND 2022 TARGET