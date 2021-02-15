LANDON DEAN COMMITS TO OKLAHOMA STATE

The only Kansas State target to commit this week was Frontenac tight end/defensive end Landon Dean. Dean chose Oklahoma State over K-State, Eastern Michigan and Iowa State. KSO's Grant Flanders caught up with Dean before he committed.

NEW 2021 FOOTBALL SIGNEE?

Kansas State is on the verge of adding another 2021 football signee according to KSO's Derek Young. He detailed that information in the recruiting roundup from this week. The Wildcats signed 14 in December, added 2 more in February and have signed 5 transfers. That number will surely grow, and it could be soon.

INSIGHT ON KAIDEN TURNER

KSO's Drew Galloway spoke with 2022 target Kaiden Turner about his thoughts on K-State and his recruitment process. Turner is a speedy linebacker from Arkansas, a state typically not recruited by Kansas State much. In his conversation with Galloway he revealed what schools are in his top group and a timetable for a decision.

DEAD PERIOD LIKELY TO BE EXTENDED AGAIN

In a bit of a controversial decision, the NCAA is likely to extend the recruiting dead period once again. The dead period was supposed to end on April 15, but now may be extended until at least May 31. During a "dead period" in recruiting, the only contact between a school and the athletes has to be in a virtual manner, or through texting and phone calls. The athletes can't visit the schools and the schools can't travel to visit the athletes. It has now been 11 months since the dead period began.

Allowing 15-20K people in a football stadium and letting prospects play 7 on 7 football, but not allowing visits where you could theoretically limit the number of prospects coming in a weekend is an.... interesting choice — Drew Galloway (@galloway__drew) February 11, 2021

Just an awful decision.



I'd LOVE to hear the rationale behind "we can allow 20k into college stadiums with ZERO controls" but yeah...15-20 guys a weekend showing up in an area where temps could be taken, etc. is just TOO much. https://t.co/rypCbXnssg — Josh McCuistion (@Josh_Scoop) February 11, 2021

CADEN CRAWFORD RECAPS VISITS

While the dead period is likely to be extended, that has not stopped some prospects from taking visits on their own. One of those is Lansing defensive end Caden Crawford, who has taken a few self-guided trips to Manhattan and one to Lincoln. He is planning to do another one with Iowa in a few weeks. Find out what he thought of his trips to Manhattan and Lincoln on this link.

NOTE ON WILLICH

Like Crawford, Blue Springs linebacker Carson Willich has also taken a few self-guided visits. He was in Manhattan a week ago and was in Ames to visit Iowa State over the weekend. Find out all that and more in this week's recruiting notebook.

NEW FOOTBALL OFFERS

LOSSES TO TEXAS AND OKLAHOMA STATE

It was another 0-2 week for the basketball program. Bruce Weber and company started the week on Tuesday when they lost to Texas by just three in one of their best games since the calendar flipped to 2021. Saturday they showed grit again by clawing back against Oklahoma State after falling down by 20. They eventually cut the deficit to just four before dropping the contest by seven. They've lost 12 straight games and haven't won a game in 2021, but they have been playing with more passion and enthusiasm as of late. It doesn't get any easier in the Big 12, as their next date is with Kansas on Wednesday night in Bramlage.

DAJUAN GORDON INJURY UPDATE