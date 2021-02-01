LANDING DANIEL IMATORBHEBHE

In the most significant piece of recruiting news of the week, Kansas State added transfer tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe. He had stints at all three of Florida, USC and Illinois before choosing to make a stop in Manhattan. Though his production has been limited and his injury history is a bit concerning, he does provide major upside to the K-State offense. More on his addition can be found HERE.

MEETING WITH YEAST, BRENTS AND MUNOZ

Speaking of transfers, the three prior additions of defensive back Russ Yeast, defensive back Julius Brents and linebacker Eric Munoz met with the media earlier in the week. They had an energy about them and carried themselves in a way that we didn't see from the newer players a year ago. It was a determined trio that held a greater deal of maturity, focus and comfort. Munoz spoke about being shaped by his path and journey to the power five level, Brents discussed being attracted to the culture that the coaches wanted to build and foster at Kansas State and Yeast harped on the opportunity in front of him and wanting to make a splash. More on what they shared can be found HERE.

INSIGHT ON TERIAN WILLIAMS

KSO's Drew Galloway spoke with 2022 athlete and defensive back target Terian Williams of Georgia for an article that was published during the week, too. Although he has an excellent offer, Williams has garnered a lot of attention from the Wildcats and reciprocated it. Two current K-State players have also aided Van Malone and company in their pursuit of the three-star from the southeast region, and that information can be found HERE.

JAQUAN AMOS DEVELOPMENT

Villanova defensive back transfer Jaquan Amos has announced that he'll make his college choice on Monday. The schools vying for his services are Kansas State, Mississippi State, West Virginia, Iowa State and Virginia. In a tweet that polled where fans thought he would go, he didn't include Virginia so it might be wise to write them off as a potential contender. Being from the northeast, West Virginia does have the advantage of proximity. Can the Wildcats add a third secondary transfer? They're trying. But more can be found on that HERE.

NEW FOOTBALL OFFERS

We'll also use this segment to feature the new offers of the week. Chris Klieman and K-State extended scholarships to a few Class of 2022 this past week. They were to linebacker Ernest Hausmann of Nebraska, defensive end Derrick Brown and tight end RJ Maryland of Texas and defensive back Malik Spencer of Georgia. A few 2023 prospects were also offered, as the Wildcats reached out to Lakeland, Florida receiver Cormani McClain, Tampa defensive end Keon Keeley and St. Louis athlete Christian Gray.

LOSSES TO BAYLOR AND TEXAS A&M

It was another tumultuous week for the basketball program. They had the unfortunate task of playing the second-best team in the country on the road earlier in the week and nearly lost to Baylor by 50. They followed that up by losing the most winnable game remaining on the schedule when they fell to Texas A&M at home on Saturday. How much is left in the tank? That's the big question. They've lost eight games in a row and very few have been close by any stretch of the imagination. Up next is a trip to Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday night to play archrival Kansas.

ARLAND BRUCE'S RANKING BOOST

As part of the new recruiting rankings for the Class of 2021 on Rivals with football seasons coming to a close and the February signing period right around the corner, former Olathe North athlete Arland Bruce was inserted into the Rivals250 and given a fourth star. It is a great accomplishment for the former Kansas City athlete, who moved and transferred to Ankeny High in Iowa once it appeared like there wouldn't be high school football in Johnson County for the fall. Bruce is enrolled early at Iowa, where he committed several months ago. He was not offered by K-State.

SCHOLARSHIP FOR JOE PETRAKIS

Just before being smacked around by Baylor and losing by nearly 50 earlier in the week, Bruce Weber and Kansas State decided to use the vacant scholarship for the spring semester and it goes to walk-on Joe Petrakis. It is a dream come true for Petrakis, who grew up a big fan of the Wildcats. Because he is just a sophomore, Petrakis' scholarship only applies for the spring semester.

GENE TAYLOR'S COMMENTS

After a couple more losses by the basketball team and a season spiraling downward into oblivion, athletics director Gene Taylor conducted interviews with both Ryan Black of the Manhattan Mercury and Kellis Robinett of the Kansas City Star/Wichita Eagle. I'm not going to do a feature on what they wrote about or tip off their articles too much. I don't want to participate in that kind of conduct, to be honest. I will link their tweets below and encourage everyone to read the content from both. What I will say is that the athletic department deciding to speak publicly on the season is probably a sign of the times and not a glowing endorsement of Weber or the job that he is doing, which I know that I'm not breaking news by sharing. Furthermore, the softening of the language and movement away from Bruce from Black's article to Robinett's article is also not favorable for the current head coach at K-State. While I want everyone to read what Black and Robinett wrote, my position is also that anything said on January 31 doesn't matter.

