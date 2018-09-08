“They were physical, we were physical as well. It was great to experience a physical team like that. They came with it every play, it was a dog fight.”

“I don't think it hurts our confidence by any means. We did a lot of great things tonight. There are a lot of things that we can build off off. I think we can take those things that we did do well and keep that confidence that we do have.”

“We did improve from last week, but were not perfect and they did execute on what we did wrong.”

“I wouldn't say it hurt our confidence. We know what we did wrong, we hurt ourselves more than anything. I feel that we have to go back to the drawing board on Monday and get it fixed.”

“They had a really good pass rush. Those d-lineman and the linebackers, they got after us pretty quick and put our offensive lineman in a tough spot. A lot of the stuff we prepared for and we just didn’t execute it today.”

“We only put one touchdown on the board, you don’t win games doing that. It’s frustrating. We don’t have consistency in our offense. That’s a lot on us as quarterbacks and we got to be better, and we got to be better to lead this offense.”

“It sucks. We’re not doing what we’re supposed to be doing and we’re not playing to our ability. That is very frustrating. It’s very tough right now. “

“We anticipated a bigger offensive line, but at the end of the day they really weren’t much bigger than anything we play against every week. I don’t think that was a factor in anything at all.”

“We lost that game not because they were better but because we were just really undisciplined. The four up front and the linebackers were having trouble and we couldn’t all get on the same page. That hurt the secondary and that hurt the defense as a whole.”

“It was definitely the quarterback draw, we just couldn’t stop the run. They were running it on second and third down and we were anticipating the pass too much. We just weren’t being disciplined on our zone reads. We knew that the quarterback had the ability to run, so we prepared for the quarterback run and the running back run. We were just undisciplined and we weren't gap sound.”

BILL SNYDER, K-STATE HEAD COACH

On whether this was from Mississippi State being a good team or K-State struggling...

"Well, it's more of the latter. I wouldn't take anything away from Mississippi State because they are a very fine football team, but as I've said so many times, it's not about who we line up and play, it's about us. We just haven't played as well as we're capable of. I thought there was some promise up until maybe the last 5-6 minutes or so in the ballgame. I saw some things, maybe things you don't see but I saw some things that tell me that maybe we're making some headway in areas that had been an issue for us, but we didn't finish the game that way."

On offensive struggles…

"Obviously, you just look at the numbers. I mean, in the first three quarters of each ball game, in those six quarters we've gotten six points on the board. And that was in the last two and a half minutes of the third quarter today. So we're not starting very well but that period of start time is lasting a long time. And then to only end up with seven points on the board, and we got the seven points because the defense got the turnover and the offense went on and got a short field to get the touchdown. So not very productive."

On offensive line play...

"Well the main thing, I say the main thing but I'll have to see the film again because it varies from player to player, but more than anything it's just being a little more stronger and more forceful in the initial phase of our protection so that we don't get so much push. When you get on your heels and you get pushed back - a lot of the problems we had throwing the football was just the fact that we did have pressure on him and the quarterback really couldn't see out. You've got big guys in front of you, (Montez) Sweat looks like he's seven-feet tall. I know he's not that tall but he sure looks that way. But they get tall on you, and the closer they get, the less you can see and that created some problems for us. We had a number of throws that went into the ground. You saw throws that were just errant. You saw some throws where we had wide open receivers and you threw the ball in the wrong place. And part of it, not all of it, but part of it is just not being able to see out, so we've got to do a better job. Would I say our pass protection's not capable? No, I think they're quite capable, but by the same token, we've got to be able to do it. We're just a little soft right now."

On being surprised at the blitz packages from Mississippi State…

"I wasn't surprised by the blitzes, I was surprised at our reaction to them, which wasn't as productive. I haven't seen the tape, so there might be something out there that I hadn't seen, but based on what I did see, they were identical to what we had seen. We didn't know they were coming all the time, but we knew most of them were coming. I thought we had executed very well during the course of the week, especially on Wednesday and Thursday, against the blitzes, but it didn't happen that often today."

On the secondary...

"It was 357 yards or whatever it was, it was probably displeasing and there were a lot of reasons for that. I thought we defended well against most of the deeper throws, that was pleasing to me, or I was happy that we did. I think it was some of the underneath throws, they had some crossing routes - which is not anything we haven't seen and worked on, just the execution against them was not very good. Consequently, when you go back and look, I'm going to guess they were 8-out-of-12 on third down. They got a lot of third down plays on those little dinks that we didn't defend well."

JOE MOORHEAD, MISSISSIPPI STATE HEAD COACH

Opening statement...

"I am very pleased. It was a great non-conference win against a quality opponent. I have the utmost respect for Coach Snyder and his program. We knew it was going to be a physical game and one where they were not going to beat themselves. We knew it was going to be a tremendous challenge. To walk out of here with our first power-5, non-conference win since 1995, it is a great accomplishment for our team. We did some very positive things in all three phases. We need to be a little bit better with the penalties - I think we had 11, so we need to clean that up. The physicality showed on both sides of the ball rushing for almost 400 yards. We held down the team that prides itself in running the ball pretty well, and lastly attention to detail. In a margin of error lead against an opposing team like Kansas State it is very small. We executed with more precision today than we did against Stephen F. Austin. I am very pleased. I am excited to get out of here with a win and to be 2-0."

On Kylin Hill and the offensive physicality…

"It starts with the guys up front. I thought Coach (Marcus) Johnson's group did a great job blocking, that includes the tight ends and Coach (Mark) Hudspeth. They did a great job creating vertical and horizontal movement at the line of scrimmage. Some of the things they do with who we are reading and throwing the ball and kind of slowing them down at the second level. Hill certainly runs with his tremendous physicality. He runs behind his pads and also has that second gear to take it the distance."

On Nick Fitzgerald's performance…

"At the beginning of the game I think he was a little amped up. He had some throws that were there and had an overthrow to Osirus (Mitchell). He had Austin (Williams) early in the endzone which was the same play he completed later in the game. He made some very good throws. He did some great things by improvisation when it broke down by scrambling. Much like last week, we have to work to continue to maintain our productivity and explosiveness while increasing our efficiency and completion percentage."

On rushing offense…

"In a game like this, just looking back with people asking questions what the offense is going to be, you want it to be 50-50, but when it gets to a point where one phase of the game is taking over and performing very well we will continue to ride it out."

On penalties…

"They all stand out but certainly the targeting penalty for Jonathan (Abram) hurts for this game and the next. Having the offsides that took us out of a third-and-one and a delay of game that took points off the board on a field goal. Those are the things that do not get you until they get you. They kind of get crossed over but same thing as last week we cannot accept them in victory or defeat."

On playing Kansas State's offensive line…

"We did very well. We talked for a very long time about not just our starters but also the guys that fill the roles through there, and there was very little drop off. To be able to do that with the rest of the guys, it gave some of the effect to a very experienced and talented offensive line particularly left tackle."

NICK FITZGERALD, MISSISSIPPI STATE SENIOR QUARTERBACK

On being back on the field...

"It felt great. It is always good to go out there and finally get to reap the rewards of all the hard work that you have put in with your teammates all offseason, since this past January. It was amazing to get out there."

On running the ball early…

"I think even after the first scramble and first hit I was kind of back into it. I thought I was going to be a lot more nervous before the game than I was. I was confident and felt good about it. I think we just played."

On his accuracy…

"They played a very good and technically sound defense. They are not going to be out of position. They are going to cover you well. They did a good job covering. I just have to put the ball in better places and hit some of the deep shots that I overthrew. That is just going to come with more working with my teammates and we are going to get that going. We are going to get that accuracy going."

On the run-heavy offense…

"I think it just kind of came down to me not throwing the ball well. Our offensive line did an incredible job creating holes and running was working so that is what we did."

JEFFERY SIMMONS, MISSISSIPPI STATE JUNIOR DEFENSIVE TACKLE

On having something to prove today…"I was watching film and (Dalton) Risner, a preseason All-American, was pretty good. We came out with a purpose. We were talking about it all week. We were not worried about all of the hype with him. Honestly, we just came to play our ball today. We have big, aggressive guys so we came to play our ball."

On having their way with K-State's offensive line…

"Like I said, we blocked it out. We were hearing about it and our coaches were talking about it. We know they had a talented offensive line so we came out with a purpose. The play all started on the defensive line for us today."

ERROLL THOMPSON, MISSISSIPPI STATE SOPHOMORE LINEBACKER

On his interception…

"I just read off his eyes and marked my landmark and my depth and direction with the quarterback's eyes and broke on it."

KYLIN HILL, MISSISSIPPI STATE SOPHOMORE RUNNING BACK

On his game today…"It's crazy. It's a dream come true. I don't even know how many yards I had, but the team just kept telling me to keep running. My offensive line did a terrific job. They played unbelievable."

On Nick Fitzgerald and his impact…

"It was big, having (Fitzgerald) back. You have to respect him. He's a great overall player, a great guy and he has NFL talent."

On getting better as the game went on…"It was just playing football. I'm so used to the game. It's football. Once you get used to the game speed, it's just the game you played all your life."