BILL SNYDER, K-STATE HEAD COACH

What are your emotions right now ...

“Well I am, you know, all of them - angered, disappointed, etc. But it goes back again, we can say all we want about anything, but I just didn’t have them prepared to play. If they were ready to play and played they way we wanted them to, which is my responsibility, we would have probably fared a little bit better than what we did.”

On trying not to overlook games...

“I guess I can always see it coming, because I’m always concerned about it, I don’t care who you’re lining up and playing. Don’t let me play down how good a football team South Dakota was today. They played extremely well. Their quarterback is every bit the quarterback that they had in the previous year. They did a nice job, they played well and they schemed well defensively. They did a nice job and their youngsters did a nice job. I can’t tell you that I saw anything, an outward expression of any of the youngsters in our program, any of the experienced youngsters in our program that indicated that they would have taken this for granted. Now some of the younger players I don’t know and I wouldn’t have known because I don’t know them that well right now, haven’t been around them that long. But at the end of the day, where we had the most experience is were we had the most difficulty, on the offensive side of the ball. Special teams we did find except for penalties, which called big plays back and defensively we played well with the exceptions of the big plays on throws and a couple of penalties.”

On defense being able to pull it together …….

“I was pleased with how well we played defensively throughout the ballgame, there are exceptions to the rule quite obviously. I don’t know how many snaps that South Dakota took, but the vast majority of the snaps we played, we played quite well. You go back, we had a couple of deep balls thrown over our heads. We had some deep balls that they didn’t complete that we still had some difficulty covering. That is a major concern to me because they all lead to substantial plays, game changers as well. I thought we played well against the run, we gave up some throws in the middle. They had 257 yards passing, they were 24 out of 56 so that was less than 50%. From that standpoint, considering they threw it all night, I thought we defended reasonably well as far as completion percentage is concerned, but it’s giving up those deep throws and converting to get 1st downs with substantial yardage plays, 20 plus yard plays that was a concern.”

On special teams…..

“Well I was concerned going in because I didn’t know. It was just because of the uncertainty not just about the punter and the kicker and the kickoff guy and all that and you know the little guy that we talk about all the time did a great job tonight in all facets of the game. Punter was okay but still didn’t hit the ball as well as we need to and we like. By and large we played pretty well on special teams and made some major plays on special teams.”

On Alex Barnes’ 3 fumbles…..

“There’s no stat that you can create that will overcome three turnovers. Alex is not that kind of player, he feels bad about it, he got up in the locker room and apologized to his teammates, he’s a humble young guy. But that goes back to us being able to coach guys to possess the ball, quarterbacks, backs, and receivers.”

SKYLAR THOMPSON, SOPHOMORE QUARTERBACK

On the game… “It was a rough performance all around but I mean we found a way to win the game and that’s what’s important more than anything else. We’ve got to be thankful for that. But I mean we’ve got to play better from here. We’ve got to play better next week.”

On the Touchdown pass to Isaiah Zuber… “I was reading the safety and he got kind of flat footed so I put it over the top so that was pretty much the story. I mean, Zube was there, like always.”

On Zuber’s big play role… “I mean, we need that on this team. And you know it was kind of up and down tonight so it was good to see him helping out tonight and it’s great to see him when he’s one on one so he’s someone you know isn’t going to let you down so… I knew he was going to be there, he ran a great route… It’s something he’s got to bring every weekend.”

ISAIAH ZUBER, SOPHOMORE WIDE RECEIVER

On his punt return… “I have to give all the credit to my punt return team, I call them my crib team. Every time I touch the ball I’m trying to bring it to the house. Everyone just had to block. It was 10 on 10, I just had to make a move on the kicker. Then I was in the end zone.”

On his touchdown catch… “You know, that was a play that we practiced all week in practice. Me and Skylar knew that safety was going to be sitting back like that so we knew the way we had to get it was to get the ball high so you know that was a play we’ve been practicing all week and we made it work.”

On today being an indication of his future play… “I would say yeah, but stay tuned. That’s all I’m saying, stay tuned!”

DALTON SCHOEN, SENIOR WIDE RECEIVER

On the team’s performance… “Obviously, we did not play the way we are capable of or the way we wanted to but I guess it’s good to take away that we played probably as bad as we could have and still managed to come out with a win.”



BOB NIELSON, SOUTH DAKOTA HEAD COACH

Opening statement ...

“I am really pleased with the effort of our guys and really disappointed with the outcome of the game. We had opportunities. When you play a really good football team like Kansas State you have to capitalize on all the opportunities. Our inability to put any points on the board in the second half certainly was the difference in the football game.”

On passing against Kansas State...

“They are a really difficult team to run the football against. There is not a lot of teams that have had success running the football against them the last few years. We felt like we had to pick a little bit on the perimeter and move the ball that way. Looking back on it we should of tried to run the football a little more. They are a good defensive football team. They have big strong interior guys that are some of the better players in the Big 12. We knew we were going to have to throw it.”

On quarterback Austin Simmons …

“I thought he played okay. We are going to go back and there were a couple times he missed some reads and tried to force the ball. At the same time he stood under pressure and completed some passes against a Big 12 football team. He made a couple plays with his feet which I told guys all along that he is certainly capable of doing. For a first-game performance against a quality Big 12 football team we would all say he played pretty well.”

On the defensive performance...

“I am really proud of our defense. The defense played really well early in the football game and created some field position and opportunities for us. They generated turnovers and basically did everything we thought they were going to have to do for us to win the football game.We did not let them control the clock and continually move the football. When they did move the football in the first half and third quarter our guys bowed their neck and forced them to take field goals. I feel pretty good about the way that they played. I am sure we will look at the video and see a lot of things that we could have done better. That is what I told our guys after the game we have to use this game to get better next week.”

On the final field goal attempt...

“Unfortunately we had the ball and with a little bit of breeze we wanted to get it down around the 25 yard-line and try to get a field goal attempt in the low forties. We had a play call to run one of those hitch routes and take a time-out then kick a field goal. Then we had the false start penalty and we were really on the far outside of field goal range. We tried to do the same thing and we do not get a completion then it puts on a 51-yard field goal. Mason (Lorber) has that kind of range. He has made them and made on in practice the other day. He obviously did not hit that one very good. Certainly field goals made a big difference we went one for three and they went three for three. It is an area where we have to improve.”

On moving onto Northern Colorado...

“There is an old adage that says teams make the most improvement from week one to week two during the season. I look as this game and I think hopefully it does a couple things. I hope it gives our guys attention that we can compete against anyone in the country. Number two it reinforces the fact that every opportunity makes a big difference.”

AUSTIN SIMMONS, JUNIOR QUARTERBACK

Opinion on overall performance as a starter...

“It’s a little bit different than I'm used to. Overall I made some plays, but I left quite a few out there. Definitely a lot of room for improvement this coming week.”

Things to zero in on minutes after the game…

“I think sometimes to just have a little more composure, just really settle in there, making more throws.”

Thoughts on the crowd…

“The crowd was awesome for them tonight, they were cheering loud. Getting used to the game time format was a little bit different. Obviously you do your best and practice to assimilate for a lot of those things, but when you get to the game, it’s a little bit different.”

Getting the most out of this game going into next week…

“We just have to watch the film and learn from mistakes, just really dial in on those [mistakes] and correct them next week. Our execution will be a lot better then.”

ALEX GRAY, JUNIOR LINEBACKER

Thoughts on what the defense did best today….

“We came out hot. I thought we did a really good job in the beginning of coming out and stopping the run. I think we got a couple three-and-outs right off the bat. It catapulted our offense a little bit. I think we did a good job stopping the run. We didn’t give up too many big plays.”

Pinpointing the difference in the second quarter…

“It’s tough, you’ve got to get the stop. They’re a big physical team. They did a good job in the end, they out-executed us. We could’ve gotten a stop but we didn’t do a lot of the little things right.”

Thoughts on confidence in the first half…

“I thought we did a really good job approaching this game. We didn't come in intimidated, we came in believing that we were going to win.”