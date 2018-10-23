BILL SNYDER, K-STATE HEAD COACH

On the running game’s continued improvement…

“We’re obviously pleased with it. I attribute it to the fact that we’re getting better. Our offensive line has a big role in that, Alex (Barnes) has a big role in that, but so does everybody else. We’ve improved. We’ve gotten better, offensive line has gotten better; they work well together, nothing more than that, I don’t think.”

On continuing the success in the running game against top-ranked rush defenses...

“As I’ve said so many times, it’s important for us to have balance. We gotten some yardage without being highly effective throwing the football, but against really good defensive football teams – against any football team – let me put it that way really, it’s hard to be totally one sided. If we can’t throw the ball, they can put all 11 guys up there and it’s pretty hard to run it. We’ve got to have the capacity to be able to throw the ball and throw it effectively as well. That would be our attempt, game after game, regardless of who we play.”

On previous success against OU in Norman being used as motivation or not…

“We’ve mentioned a number of different things, not necessarily in the way that you phrase it. I’m not one to fortify all the thoughts that we’re a thousand-point underdog. As I try to share with our players, and I believe it sincerely, it’s not about who we play, it’s about us. If we prepare well and play as well as we prepare, it doesn’t make any difference who you play, you’ve always got a good chance. That’s kind of our approach. They’re aware of everything, they do the same research that you do, almost anyway. They’re aware of a number of different things that would say, ‘Ok, there’s that chance.’ I want them to understand that, once again, it’s not as though you don’t have a chance, it’s not as though it’s only a chance – it goes back to prepare well, play as well as you prepare and you’ll be competitive with anybody you’re going to play.”

On the significance of getting consecutive wins…

“I’d like for it to be 11 consecutive or 12 consecutive; I do not spend any time thinking about whether we won consecutive ballgames or if we lost consecutive ballgames. I just know we are 3-4, and that’s not where we need to be or want to be.”

On confidence following a win and a bye…

“I think we are beyond it right now. After the game, they were very excited and that carried on over the weekend and into part of the week, but I think that is beyond them. Once again, you get to the point where people look at it as though it is the drudges of college football, that’s not where we are, that’s not who we are. We’re a team that if we practice well, play as well as we practice, you’re in any and every ballgame that you play.”

On Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray…

“He’s an amazing player, he truly is. I’m sure you’ve seen something of him, but if you sit down and watch him on tape, he’s an excellent player. He’s got exceptional quickness for that position. We play a lot of guys that have good quickness, but he has exceptional quickness. It’s amazing being 5-foot-10, he’s completing 71 percent of his passes in this conference. He’s an excellent, excellent quarterback. He can stand in there, find his throwing lanes. You put in the capacity to run the football, scramble, keep the ball alive, he’s a good player.”

On the importance of possession time and Army’s example vs. OU…

“That’s why the crowd goes 4, 3, 2, 1… We utilize the clock, the advantage of utilizing the clock for us is that our defense does not have to be on the field. When our defense is not on the field, the opponent is less likely to score. The fewer snaps your defense has to take, in most cases, is probably an advantage for you. Army had maybe 40 minutes of possession time. Oklahoma had 40 snaps, it just limited their opportunity to put points on the board. The key element is, can you maintain possession of the ball that long? They had the ball as long as they did because they were getting first downs. It was interesting to watch the game because their gains were one to five yards on offense. They were so consistent about it and successful doing it.”

On Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks…

“They’ve got a ton of guys they can throw out there and they’re all very good. I really like him; he’s an aggressive runner, he’s a hard runner, yet he has some quickness and change of direction to allow him to bounce the ball outside, which he does quite a bit. You better be able to tackle him, because if you don’t, he can embarrass you. He can run right over the top of you and you can see that happen time and time again.”

On K-State’s pass defense...

“I think we’re improving, if we can just get all the right guys out there. We’ve had to juggle some players at different positions, which makes us inconsistent in that regard. To get all the right ones out there, I think there is improvement that’s been made.”

On Skylar Thompson’s ability to run vs. OU after Alex Delton had success last year…

“He might not be quite as nifty or have quite as good change of direction, but he can run reasonably well. They’re well aware that we had 150 yards in the quarterback run game last year, although part of it was scrambling. You can bet they will be prepared.”

On Alex Barnes’ workload…

“You just do what you have to do. We needed to do what we did in order to have a chance to win the ballgame. We never go into the ballgame saying we are going to carry the ball a certain amount of times. That is just not the way it is, but that is just how it played out. I have heard people say he will carry the ball 20-22 times. For me, I cannot equate to that.”

On field possession affecting the game…

“It’s major in the ballgame, every aspect of your program, of your team, becomes so significant. Every inch counts indeed it does unless somebody is just making big play after big play after big play, which they have the capacity to do and have done. You’ve got to be good on any down. Most people say you have to be good on third down; if you cannot convert on third down then it will be tough to win the ballgame. It all adds together for us. Possession time is important if you can get the ball in the endzone. Field position is highly significant because it goes without saying it is harder to go 90 yards for a touchdown than it is for 20. Your defense adds into that as well, as does special teams and offense. Field position is truly a team effort.”

On OU linebackers Kenneth Murray and Curtis Bolton...

“They’re awfully active, they’re excellent pass rushers. They are No. 1 and No. 2, or No. 1 and No. 3 in the conference and basically playing the same position. It tells you they’re doing something at that position that’s effective in regards to rushing the passer. That aside, regardless of the number of sacks, they really are talented young guys. They’ve got good range to them. They’ve got good quickness, and they’re quick off the ball. They have a number of moves, if you will, in order to enhance their pass rush, and you have to be prepared for all of them. It will be a good match-up for them and Dalton (Risner).”

On changes to Oklahoma’s defense after a change at coordinator…

“We’ve only seen one ballgame. That in no way encompasses all the things that they may or may not have in their defensive package. By in large, it’s the same stuff, maybe not quite as much, but very much the same or similar schemes.”

ADAM HOLTORF, JUNIOR OFFENSIVE LINEMAN

On K-State winning two of the last three at Oklahoma…

“Every year is a new year. We have to take our preparation one day at a time, try to improve the best we can in every way possible, go in Saturday prepared knowing we have done everything we can to get ready to go.”

On being a large underdog...

“It adds a little more motivation. We’re going in as the underdog, everyone thinks that we are underdogs in this situation. That just influences our preparation even more. Personally, it pushes me a little harder to try and improve the best I can and get myself in a position where I’m ready to go for Saturday.”

On the recent success in the rushing game…

“The big key is the consistency aspect of it. Everybody, top down, blocking at a very high level, executing well. Alex (Barnes) is running the ball extremely well. We’re continuing to improve on that, not getting complacent and trying to build on what we can going into Oklahoma this week.”

On the first Big 12 win…

“I think Dalton (Risner) said it best, “They wanted it, but we had to have it.” I think that is something that a lot of guys fed on. Going into the bye week, it helped out a lot just having that success. I think it’s been good – we executed on both sides of the ball, and we put together a really good game. It was exciting to get that first Big 12 win.”

ZACH REUTER, SENIOR WIDE RECEIVER

On the offense’s play against Oklahoma State…

“It showed the potential we have been talking about, having a great second half like that. Now going forward, we just have to be able to do that consistently.”

On motivation from a Big 12 win…

“It definitely gave us a lot of positive energy going into the bye week. We had a good week of practice, good day yesterday. Going forward, I think it was something that needed to happen for our season, and it was something I am really glad we could accomplish.”

On being a large underdog against Oklahoma…

“Not necessarily an attitude, it’s more of an opportunity. No one expects us to win this game. Going forward, if we can practice and prepare as a team, we believe that we can win. It’s just an opportunity to show everyone that we are the team we know we are.”

DALTON SCHOEN, JUNIOR WIDE RECEIVER

On the impact of K-State’s win over Oklahoma State before the bye…

“It was definitely big for this team for momentum purposes. To go out there and play the second half that we did and show what we’re capable of, I think that’s definitely big for our team and something to build off of.”

On the offense playing with something to prove vs. Oklahoma State…

“We’ve definitely played this whole season with something to prove because we haven’t performed to our capabilities. It’s good to go out there and see that product out on the field. We knew it was a big game as a whole – our backs were against the wall. It was kind of a must-win situation. To go out there and play like we did was definitely encouraging.”

On entering a game as a big underdog…

“It’s definitely a good challenge. To us, we kind of take it as a sign of disrespect. We want to go out there and show people that we’re better than that. It’s a great challenge to go into Norman and play a great team like OU.”

WYATT HUBERT, REDSHIRT FRESHMAN DEFENSIVE END

On Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks…

“Oklahoma always has five-star recruits and their backups and third-strings are going to be talented. He is very talented at what he does, especially being a young person and stepping in for Rodney Anderson’s injury. We structure him like any other running back in the league.”

On Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray…

“He is a very talented player as well, and a very athletic person. He makes plays with his feet – a very fast guy with a big, strong arm. It is something we seen already in the season with Nick Fitzgerald from Mississippi State or Will Grier at West Virginia, who was very dangerous with his feet as well. We have definitely had this experience before, but we have to go out there and contain him. That is our main thing because he can scramble really well with his feet and is a very fast person. That is our biggest thing that we are working on right now – containing the quarterback.”

On preparing for a running quarterback…

“It changes up our pass rush just a little bit. We have to be very cautious about the inside B-gap while still containing the outside C-gap. Just keep him contained and keep him in front of us. I cannot let him scramble through that ‘A’ and ‘B’ gap inside. It is very tricky and is a hard challenge, but we are stepping up to it. Like I said, it is nothing that we have not seen before throughout the season.”