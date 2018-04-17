K-State Football Weekly Press Conference Quotes Head Coach Bill Snyder

On the benefits of Da’Quan Patton’s redshirt year…

“He has really come along well this spring. I’ve been pleased with what he’s done. It takes a good deal of time to truly get acclimated to so many things. The biggest thing for him - and he’s a bright young guy – is just to be able to process information as rapidly as you have to process it. You’ve heard me talk about that many, many times. He’s made progress. This spring has probably been the first time we’ve had the opportunity to really get an under-the-gun look at what his capabilities are. He’s done well with it. It’s a matter of continuing to learn to process information rapidly. You can see his athletic ability take off when he learns how to do that.”

On Da’Quan Patton’s athleticism…

“He’s an athletic young guy. I couldn’t make comparisons with (any former players), the best comparison I can make is with the people he’s competing against right now. He runs well. He has quickness to him, but the quickness is also a mental thing. It is so easy sometimes that if you do not process rapidly enough, it negates your quickness, tempers your ability to react as quickly as you would like to. He has the capacity to do so. He is going through the mental process right now to be able to activate that athletic ability.”

On who has stepped up in practice this past week…

“Walter Neil, a defensive secondary player, comes to mind. He plays with a good deal of athletic ability. I could just replicate what I said about Da’Quan (Patton), he’s just in the process – he is mid-term in learning how to process the information. He is a bright young guy and making headway in that degree. Because of that, he tends to get himself a little better every day. He’s able to respond to things a little bit quicker, that doesn’t put him a step behind. Nobody else jumps off the chart right now, other than the ones I have mentioned previously.”

On the offense moving fast in spring practices…

“It is always a point of emphasis. Our coaches have done a nice job of being able to implement that. With the time element, it is important for us, as it would be to any program, to get in as much repetition as you can in the time allotted to you for a practice environment. That means going extremely rapidly. Normally that is something that is dictated by your offense. The defense can’t move fast if the offense isn’t – they’ve got to get in and out of the huddle, get to the line of scrimmage, snap the ball and repeat it over and over and over again. It has been nothing more than a matter of emphasis. Our players, thankfully, have responded accordingly and our coaches have been enthusiastic about trying to push the envelope in that respect. Consequently, we get in more repetition than we might normally have. That isn’t 100 percent consistent, there are days when the tempo is slow, but we just have to make that a habit, not only with our coaches but our players as well.”

On the new kickoff rule…

“If indeed there is a belief that it will prevent some injuries, then I am in favor of it. It’s not so much that, it’s how are we going to respond to it? How it is going to impact our return team? How is it going to impact our kickoff team? How are we going to strategically try to enhance our special teams units? Sean (Snyder) and I are in dialogue with that and have been for the last several days.”

On the format of this year’s spring game…

“We just go out and play the game. It will be a regular game for the most part. There are a few in-house things that get altered from year to year. But, by and large, sitting in the stands you don’t notice anything differently than what we might do. We went 1’s against 2’s last year and the last few years. It remains to be seen, but we’ll probably go 1’s against 1’s this spring, but we’ll make that decision a little later in the week.”

On how the spring game benefits the program…

“We treat it a little bit differently – we treat it like a game and we treat it like practice. You only get 15 opportunities throughout the course of the spring, and in my way of thinking, that is not a lot of preparation time to find about new players in your program, to implement your offense, defense, special teams, to look at things that you didn’t do the previous year or years that you might think will fit the personnel. There is so much to get done in that short period of time so that just becomes another practice for us. Yet at the same time, fans want to get an idea of what their team is going to look like, and I would project, contrary to popular belief, that I would project that they like to see a game environment and have it look like and feel like a game. We just try to make it look like a game, and fans appreciate to see it look like a ballgame. If one team gets substantially ahead of the other team at halftime, we flop the scores so the team that was scoring at will has to come back, and that has led to some close ballgames.”

On Dalton Schoen’s play last year and strides this spring…

“He obviously made some substantial plays for us last year. The thing that stands out in my mind is he has arrived where he is because he’s such a program guy, so to speak. He’s a great individual – super younger, does everything you ask of him, does it exactly the way that you would like for it to be, he tries to promote the right things within his teammates – that is why he is a player representative. Whatever you ask him to do, you know he is going to do it the right way and you know that it is meaningful to him, and you know you are doing to get his best effort snap after snap, day after day, whether it is on the football field or someplace else. Good kiddo.”

On which punters and kickers have stood out…

“It is still pretty much a mixed bag. We are probably getting close to maybe an upper echelon of a couple of guys, maybe two or three in those positions as much as anything.”

On Eric Gallon II and his father’s influence on him…

“I’m sure that his father helps him in that respect in gaining an understanding. I see him doing some things that probably are not necessarily extremely familiar to him, but he does them because they are expected out of our program, which I am quite sure he has learned from his father. He’s picking up the process. The system is one thing, but the process in another, and he is picking that up quite well. I think his father has helped him in that respect. But I like the process he’s moving right now.”

On if the coaches would like to settle on one quarterback once the season starts…

“That is truly the case. You would like to have an established number one, but you have two guys that are going to play, there is no doubt about it. To have a number one is significant. We would like to move in that direction – that does not mean it always happens – but that is truly what we are striving for. In all reality, that’s true at every position. Maybe the quarterback is a different position than anything else. You know how people like to rotate defensive linemen because they think that they have to get rest. You see, and this happens to us, we have two guys and you say this guy is going to play the first series and this guy is going to play the second series, and so on, and you are not going to play a guy more than six snaps and all that. Now you have two guys that have stopped competing for a spot because it’s automatic for them – they are automatically going to get on the field for their reps. But I like it to stay competitive, for a young guy to know that to become a number one you have to continue to improve and he has to do better than the other individuals. If you happen to be a number two or number three or number four, you want to know your coaches are paying attention to you and you want to know you have a chance. If you leave guys on the depth chart and leave them down there, they never have a chance to move up and then they get disheartened, and rightfully so, because you know you are not going to give them a chance. The reason I go to that is because we want to keep it competitive all the time. If we are playing two guys and rotating them back and forth and give them equal reps at number one, we are probably negating the competitive spirit you’d like them to have.”

On if the quarterbacks are more similar than what people may think…

“I think so. I think that our players think so and our coaches think so. If you watch it, it’s virtually the same – both of them can run it, both of them can throw it. If those things are equal, then it boils down to being able to manage the ballgame and how we make decisions. All those are key elements, and that is true of any quarterback, whether you have two good ones or not, you still have to be able to process information and manage the game well.”

On safeties that have stepped up due to others being out…

“There are tons of guys back there – (Jahron) McPherson is a new young guy in our program, he is back there getting repetition. We’ve used (Walter) Neil some – he’s a cornerback by trade – but we’ve used him in some of those inside positions as well. (Kevion) McGee has had some reps back there as well. It is kind of a mixed bag right now without who we had hoped would be back there.”

On the nickelback position…

“Johnathan (Durham) is a returner. He’s managed to kind of pick up where he’s left off. Again, we are trying to find a spot for him. We have used (Walter) Neil in there, we have used AJ Parker in there – he played a little bit there last year. We are still trying to pick our way around.”

On Wyatt Hubert’s progress…

“Wyatt makes headway constantly. He’s one of those young guys that is really into it and really cares about it. It makes a difference to him. He tries to do what coaches ask of him, and he is a guy that gives it his very best effort every snap. Guys like that are always going to make some headway, and he continues to do so. Good young guy.”

On the potential for playing the spring game in bad weather...

“Well, we don’t want to jeopardize the players or our fanbase, people that would come to the game as well. That is why they have rules for lightning strikes and all that, and we will abide by that. But in all likelihood, we would play the game, and part of it is the experience of the games and all that. On similar Saturdays in the fall, nobody is going to say, ‘Let’s not do this – let’s do this tomorrow.’ They are going to play those games unless the lightning and the weather takes it away. I don’t know if we will have those conditions or not.”

On the redshirt freshman offensive lineman and Nick Kaltmayer after his start in the Cactus Bowl…

“I think right now, Josh Rivas is one of those youngsters. Josh has come a long ways this out-of-season and spring. He’s put himself in a position to be a factor. I think Aidan Mills, perhaps, could be the same way, it remains to be seen. He has made some progress and am pleased with that. Nick, it’s kind of interesting, in back-to-back bowls – the previous year, Scott Frantz came out of nowhere and really played extremely well and was probably the outstanding player of the game for us, then this past year with Dalton (Risner) being out, Nick stepped up and really played extremely well. We’re trying to get him back to the way he was playing in the bowl game. That is sometimes the kiss of death – you think you have arrived and take some things for granted. He is a good youngster and I don’t think he would intentionally do that. Nonetheless, we want him to be back where he was and then some.”

On transfer wide receiver Hunter Rison...

“He is still learning. We have seen some athletic ability in him, but that athletic ability gets tempered for anyone when you are not certain about what you are doing. Your mind is working overtime trying to figure out whether you are doing the right thing or not, and, consequently, the God-given gifts don’t always show up the ways that they could. He is in that process right now. I am not going to make any judgements on his capabilities until I know that he has got the system in mind, can handle the system and its knowledgeability and can process information well, then we can see his true athletic abilities.”

On what gives D.J. Reed and Byron Pringle a chance at succeeding at the next level…

“It kind of remains to be seen, but I think athletic ability as much as anything. Both of them have some staying power because of their capacity to be well invested in special teams – that helps anybody in the league. D.J., in particular, is a guy that is truly focused on his craft and how to do things and be fundamentally as good as he can. It doesn’t mean that Byron is not, but it really stands out with D.J. Their time here was brief, but I think they have a pretty good understanding of what it takes to have the staying power over time in the league, which, we have talked about so many times, our young players have been able to maintain their time in the NFL because of some intrinsic values beyond athletic skills. Hopefully that has an impact as well.”

Senior Defensive Back Duke Shelley

On the difference in schemes on the defensive side of the ball…

“For the most part, everything has been pretty much the same when it comes out to the base of things. But we do have a lot of new things that we put in as a defense – a little more aggressiveness in situations.”

On the energy Co-Defensive Coordinator Brian Norwood has brought to the team…

“His tempo of coaching is just tough, aggressive, and he’s going to stay on you. He’s trying to make the best out of everybody.”

Sophomore Defensive Back Walter Neil, Jr.

On his personal improvement during offseason…

“It feels amazing. I feel like this is the best offseason I’ve had since I’ve came up here, and I feel like the coaches have noticed it.”

On using the spring game to prepare for the regular season…

“I’ll definitely try to take in plenty from the fans, that’s something I need to get adjusted to and just relax and play my game.”

Junior Wide Receiver Dalton Schoen

On the loss of Byron Pringle from the receiving corps…

“I think what’s going to be key for us as a receiver group is getting everyone involved and getting everyone doing what they’re supposed to do. Then we can be so much more effective if we have multiple guys, instead of that one go-to guy.”

On watching senior Dalton Risner battle through his injury last season…

“I’ve known D-Rise for a couple years now. You just know you’re going to get his 100-percent effort every time and you know he’s going to grind it out no matter how he’s feeling or what his body is going through. It’s definitely inspiring seeing your teammate leaving it all out there for you.”

Sophomore Running Back Mike McCoy

On what he has done to improve his game…

“Just doing all the little things. Just knowing what I need to know, like other things without running the ball. Knowing things like reading defenses and the different checks and signals. All of the things without having the ball in my hand.”

On his own running style…

“I kind of see myself as a bruiser, but also a balanced runner. I want defenders not to know what move I’m going to try to put on them when I’m running at them – I might run around them, spin or juke. I try to put everything in one by trying to be one dynamic player.”

Junior Linebacker Da’Quan Patton

On improving the mental side of his game…

“I worked hard over the offseason trying to learn it, so when I do get on the field, I’m a lot faster with my reads, my keys.”

On his decision to redshirt last season…

“I just felt like, play-wise, I wasn’t ready. I didn’t know a lot of stuff.”

On the importance of the spring game to him…

“I think it’s really important. It just shows where I am at and what I can do from there, and then moving forward.”