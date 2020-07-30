KStateOnline - Three-Point Stance: Biggest losses on recruiting trail for 2021

National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell ’s Three-Point Stance is here with some of the biggest recruiting losses in 2021, a look the best commits at each position as we head to August and some thoughts on recent commitments.

The loss of DT Damon Payne out of the state of Michigan to Alabama got me to thinking more about some big losses for teams on the recruiting trail in 2021. Here are the biggest to me.

OL Tommy and James Brockermeyer, Texas: By far the biggest and baddest and most embarrassing of them all so far in 2021. The optics on this one are bad, really bad, as the Longhorns' legacies say goodbye to head to Alabama.

DB James Williams, Georgia: Williams was long thought to be a Georgia lock with Miami thrown in as respect to his local school. Wrong. His pick of the Canes was a stunner and a big blow.

DE Dylan Brooks, Alabama: Alabama fans might not say this is a big loss and the Tide obviously rebounded well, but the Vols stealing away Brooks was a big win for Tennessee out of state.

OT JC Latham, Ohio State: Latham, who hails from Wisconsin but plays at IMG in Florida, was thought to be a lock for the Buckeyes until Alabama swooped in and stole him away.

RB Evan Pryor, North Carolina: Pryor was a huge priority for UNC in this class from the start and he chose Ohio State without taking a visit, which certainly stings.

LB Raesjon Davis, USC: Mater Dei kids go to USC and most expected Davis to do the same before he picked LSU, so losing another big-time linebacker hurts USC as Justin Flowe last year.

DE TJ Bollers, Iowa: Bollers leaving Iowa, a program up the road, for its rival Wisconsin is a gut punch.

WR JoJo Earle, TCU: You could put Oklahoma or Texas in here as well but this is the kind of kid that usually ends up at TCU and does well. LSU took him and it stings.

QB Dematrius Davis, Virginia Tech: Davis was a big get for the Hokies all the way from Texas so his loss and eventual commitment to Auburn hurt badly.

DE Landon Jackson, Texas A&M: The Aggies legacy picked LSU to the surprise of many and this is yet another example of the power of Ed Orgeron.