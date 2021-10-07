Three-Point Stance: Coaches, Group of Five stars, O-linemen

Rivals National Columnist Mike Farrell is here with some coaches ready for the next big job, some Group of Five standouts the NFL is taking notice of and five unheralded offensive linemen who deserve some love.

Everyone talks about Iowa State’s Matt Campbell being one of those coaches ready for the next big job opening and rightly so after the job he’s done with the Cyclones. But there are others out there and the names aren’t limited to Campbell and Luke Fickell at Cincinnati.

Kelani Sitaki, BYU — He’s 43-26 at BYU and showing that last year wasn’t a fluke with Zach Wilson at quarterback. He has experience in the Pac-12 and even though he’s not a huge name he’d be a great hire for USC or some other major program out west.

Mel Tucker, Michigan State — Spartans fans are going to be very upset with this but they can join the Colorado fans who were upset when Tucker upgraded to Michigan State. Tucker has been amazing so far in East Lansing but his stomping ground is in the Southeast so a big opening down there will have his name attached.

Jonathan Smith, Oregon State — The hardest place to win in college football is Oregon State for many reasons and Smith has the Beavers 4-1 this year and he has wins over Oregon, Washington and USC to his credit. His win-loss record of 13-23 isn’t great and doesn’t jump out but this guy is doing an amazing job.

Jamey Chadwell, Coastal Carolina — Do we believe he’s for real now? Coastal Carolina is once again in the Top 25 and he’s clearly ready for a Power Five job and will get one very soon.

Dave Clawson, Wake Forest — I’m a huge fan of Clawson and what he’s done at Wake Forest, which is up there with Oregon State as a tough place to win. He’s 45-45 overall at Wake and, trust me, that’s very good.