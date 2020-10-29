KStateOnline - Three-Point Stance: Hot seat talk, fab freshmen, surprising teams

National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with some defensive true freshmen that have impressed, six teams that have been a pleasant surprise this season and some hot seat talk.

These are some of the head coaches that I’ve heard could be on the hot seat or are ridiculously put on the hot seat by their fan base. And I’ll share my feelings as well.

Gus Malzahn, Auburn — He should be on the hot seat and it should be very hot. Recruiting has taken a tumble, the Tigers have been gifted at least one game and they continue to disappoint. Malzahn's buyout is big, but this program is treading water and could be sinking soon.

Jeremy Pruitt, Tennessee — This is ridiculous. I know Butch Jones won nine games in his third year, but Pruitt has these players developing quicker and playing harder, and he inherited a bad QB room.

Tom Herman, Texas — Herman is in trouble at Texas as recruiting is about to take a dip and another loss will possibly seal his fate. He should have three losses right now if Texas Tech didn’t blow a two-score lead in three minutes. It’s time to move on.

James Franklin, Penn State — This is just dumb but I put him here because the fan base is antsy after the blown game against Indiana. Franklin does a great job and I can’t imagine an upgrade at this position. Settle down, Penn State fans.

Clay Helton, USC — He hasn’t played a game this year but he has to be mentioned as he has been on the hot seat for the last few years. We will see how he does in a shortened season.

Will Muschamp, South Carolina — It’s so up and down with Muschamp but the drubbing by a weakened LSU team isn’t good. He should be squarely on the hot seat and time is running out.

Dave Doeren, NC State — Despite getting hammered by North Carolina on the field and in recruiting, he’s show he deserves another year.

Dino Babers, Syracuse — Two seasons removed from a 10-win season the Syracuse offense is horrible and the defense has huge holes. It might be time for a change.

Pat Narduzzi, Pitt — Pitt has taken a step backwards this season but overall he’s done a solid job and should remain the head coach. He’s a good fit for the Panthers.