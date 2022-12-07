When the Big 12 Championship game kicked off, K-State pretty much knew what bowl game they would be playing in. Once the Wildcats were in a position to play in the conference title game, they were assured an opportunity to play in the Sugar Bowl for the first time in program history.

"I'm so excited for our football team, our players, coaching staff, support staff," head coach Chris Klieman said of playing in the Sugar Bowl. "It's been a great year, a long year. Had some ups and downs. Guys came together and believed in each other and had great player ownership and found a way to play really good football, especially on the road and late in the season."

But the path to securing a spot in the Sugar Bowl vs. Alabama was a bit of a winding road. K-State's early season loss to Tulane made the 2022 season look like it was at a potential breaking point. The Wildcat offense had been pretty stagnant in the first three weeks of the season, and the loss to the Green Wave only intensified those thoughts. But K-State's offense responded the following week with a dramatic victory over Oklahoma.

The Wildcats' win at Oklahoma started a three-game winning streak that came to an end when they saw a 28-10 lead over TCU vanish into the Fort Worth night on Oct. 22. Quarterback Will Howard saw his first action of the season against TCU and threw for a pair of touchdowns in relief. The following week, Howard started against Oklahoma State as Adrian Martinez continued to nurse an injured knee from the 10-9 win at Iowa State. In the win over Oklahoma State, Howard had his best game of the season throwing for 296 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-0 win over the Cowboys.

Howard, though, would return to second-string duties against Texas, a game the Wildcats lost at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The loss to Texas put the Longhorns in sole possession of second place in the Big 12, but Texas lost at TCU on the same night that K-State routed Baylor with Howard back at quarterback. Once Texas lost vs. TCU, K-State was back in the lead for the Big 12 title game.

The Wildcats ended their seasons with two convincing second-half performances against West Virginia and Kansas to clinch a spot vs. TCU in the conference title game.

The Crimson Tide's spot in the Sugar Bowl comes after suffering losses at Tennessee and LSU on the final play of the game. But because LSU lost games to Texas A&M and Georiga in the final week of the regular season and SEC title game, the Tigers were removed from consideration of playing in the Sugar Bowl. Tennessee is set to play in the Orange Bowl vs. Clemson.

"I think it's a great opportunity for our players for starters," Klieman said of playing Alabama, a program that has won six national titles since 2009. "To be able to play a great opponent like Alabama out of the SEC. ... I know when our guys saw Alabama come up they were excited about getting a chance to play one of the traditional powers for decades in college football, especially in the time coach [Nick] Saban has been there."

