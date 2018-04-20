It's the debut of 'Five From Flando,' where the KSO Producer will count you down from five to one on a topic of his choosing. Today it's Wildcats to watch in the Spring Game.

With the Spring Game just one day away, here are the five Wildcats I'm most interested to see in action inside of Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

5. DT Trey Dishon In comparison to the players on this list, Dishon has a lot of experience. He has fared well the past two seasons starting alongside standout defensive tackle Will Geary. Now he must fill the shoes of the First Team All-Big 12 selection. Dishon showed some flashes of being a solid backfield disruptor while Geary garnered most of the attention. Now that attention shifts to the redshirt sophomore. His new role could bring more confidence. Coach Bill Snyder has pointed out that Dishon’s leadership has grown. You cannot expect him to accomplish what Geary has done, but this defensive line will need a spark from somewhere. How will he handle the spotlight? That is, of course, assuming he plays in this game...

4. OL Ben Adler/OL Josh Rivas Ok I lied…make it top six, I guess. I had a hard time separating these two. Both were highly touted offensive lineman out of high school, they both redshirted last year, and both were brought up in the same breath after Matt Hall asked Dalton Risner who - out of the young lineman without game experience - impressed him the most in spring practices. The Spring Game may be the only glimpse of them since all five offensive line starters return next season. It will be interesting to see which one out performs the other. Which reserve will be next in line, after Nick Kaltmayer, to step up when needed?

Duke Shelley is the No. 1 corner, but has Walter Neil moved to the No. 2 spot? Grant Flanders/KSO









3. DB Walter Neil It is unknown how much Neil’s role will increase this fall, but the walk-on sophomore could be in the hunt to start on the other side of Duke Shelley. That would be a big jump for Neil from where he was last year. The way his name has came up this spring though implies that he is making strides. Beyond the praise, Neil said that he enjoys playing at the nickel back spot, adding that he loves to tackle. Losing a guy like D.J. Reed opens doors for others. Can Neil give guys like Eli Walker and A.J. Parker a run for their money?

2. WR Chabastin Taylor A 6-foot-4, 223-pound wide receiver… I find it hard to believe that this guy will not make an impact if he is on the field. Losing Byron Pringle leaving early gives the redshirt freshman the opportunity, now he will have to take it. I have heard Alex Delton describe Taylor as an action figure based on appearance, but there are still some questions. Can he run solid routes and lose his defender to create separation? Can he show the ball skills necessary to make tough catches? Can he put the people at ease that believe this wide receiver corp is especially weak this year? Hopefully we start to learn about this on Saturday.

Bill Snyder has had plenty of nice things to say about linebacker Da'Quan Patton. Grant Flanders/KSO