Top five Kansas State storylines of fall camp

1. ADRIAN MARTINEZ'S TRANSITION

We haven't seen Adrian Martinez practice yet. He was active for the last couple of Spring, but he still wasn't 100 percent. That is just when he began to throw to some of his teammates in front of the coaches. Wednesday is the first football practice before the season and the first time he will be able to turn it loose in that setting for Kansas State. A lot of the expectations being heaped on the program will fall on his shoulders and his ability to be smarter with the football. From a playmaking standpoint, he probably provides the Wildcats with even more upside than what we saw from Skylar Thompson. However, Thompson played well within the confines of the offense, kept improving and was great with ball security. Can Martinez mimic that and maintain his explosive ability through the air and with his legs? Time will tell, but our first glimpses of it will come in August with the first batch of practices.

2. HEALTH OF DUKE, HONAS AND MASON

I'm not sure that the health of Khalid Duke or Cincere Mason will be indicative of the season's direction. After all, Mason played minimally last year, Duke was hurt during the third game of the season and never played again and K-State still won eight games. Furthermore, Duke's role can be owned by players that are more than capable, such as Nate Matlack and Felix Anudike-Uzomah. And there's even more depth behind those two to make everyone feel pretty comfortable at that position. Safety is more of a question mark, which we will dive into a bit more later, but there are a bevy of possibilities because of their work in the offseason. Having said all that, the trio being healthy certainly raises the ceiling of the team. Will Honas is probably a bit more vital. He has the upside to unlock even more potential and wrinkles for the defense that were not available to them last year. And there's a bit wider of a gap between him and the next guy.

Will Honas (Drew Galloway/KSO)

3. KLEIN'S FIRST FULL YEAR AS PLAY-CALLER

Yes, Collin Klein has been an offensive coordinator before. He held that title at Northern Iowa for one season and was the co-offensive coordinator in Manhattan during the final year under legendary coach Bill Snyder. But, as many know, he wasn't calling the plays in 2018. That was Andre Coleman, even if Klein and Charlie Dickey held similar titles. Klein lacks the experience of doing it, even if promoted to such a role at the Power Five level. The first glimpse of it was promising when we saw his body of work in Houston. The offensive performance at the Texas Bowl was strong and a culmination of the weeks of practice beforehand. I have confidence that he can be very good in the role, but it is a box that still needs to be checked off for the Wildcats.

4. THE HYPE

It is the first time that they will enter a season under Chris Klieman with a solid amount of expectations. I think anything less than eight wins would probably be a disappointment, and even the national media has caught on to the potential of Kansas State. They've become a trendy pick in the Big 12. How will they respond to being the hunted in some ways, or at least being more part of the conversation?

Chris Klieman (Kansas State University)

5. SAFETIES