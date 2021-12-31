Top Kansas State plays of 2021

Let's take a look back at the top plays of 2021 from Kansas State sports teams as we head into 2022.

***Subscribe to K-StateOnline by clicking here*** Talk K-State football and basketball in the largest, most active K-State message board community anywhere, The Foundation.

Mike McGuirl (Getty)

NO. 10: MIKE MCGUIRL THREE VS NO. 7 OKLAHOMA

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PaCBteS4gTWlrZSBNY0d1aXJsIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9LU3RhdGVNQkI/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNLU3RhdGVNQkI8L2E+IDU4PGJyPk9VIDU1IHwg MkggLSAxOjAxIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9kTDQzQjA2NUdwIj5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZEw0M0IwNjVHcDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBLLVN0 YXRlIE1lbiYjMzk7cyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChAS1N0YXRlTUJCKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0tTdGF0ZU1CQi9zdGF0dXMvMTM2NDQy MzU0MjIyMjE5MjY0MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAy NCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Kicking things off was a massive three-pointer by Mike McGuirl to take the lead with just over two minutes remaining in the game versus No. 7 Oklahoma from a year ago. It was not a great season for the men's basketball team last year, but that was a massive shot that helped Kansas State grab its best win. Davion Bradford gets just enough contact on the screen to free up McGuirl for one of the biggest buckets of his career.

NO. 9: DEUCE VAUGHN 80-YARD TOUCHDOWN RUN VS KANSAS

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5ERVVDRSBJUyBESUZGRVJFTlQgPGJyPjxicj4tIDE0OSBydXNoIHlh cmRzIChDYXJlZXIgSGlnaCk8YnI+LSBDYXJlZXIgbG9uZyA4MC15YXJkIFRE IHJ1biA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvS1N0 YXRlRkI/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNLU3Rh dGVGQjwvYT4g4pqSIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ19W YXVnaG4yMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ19WYXVnaG4yMjwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0JYMVB2Y0tBYUkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9CWDFQdmNLQWFJPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEstU3RhdGUgRm9vdGJh bGwgKEBLU3RhdGVGQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9L U3RhdGVGQi9zdGF0dXMvMTQ1NzA0NjM2NTIzNDc3ODExNT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciA2LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

I could have singled out Deuce Vaughn's entire game against Kansas when he entered the fourth quarter with more yards from scrimmage than the Jayhawks had as a team and finished the game averaging 14.7 yards per carry. It was his longest carry of the game and showed his world class body control and balance along the sideline.

NO. 8: CAYLEE THORNHILL GOAL TO BEAT KANSAS

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TaG93JiMzOTtzIG92ZXIsIGZvbGtzLiDwn4y7PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jYXlsZWVfdGhpbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QGNheWxlZV90aGlsbDwvYT4gZGVsaXZlcnMgdGhlIG1hdGNoLXdp bm5lciBmb3IgdGhlICYjMzk7Q2F0cyAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0tTdGF0ZVNPQz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0tTdGF0ZVNPQzwvYT4geCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05DQUFTb2NjZXI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QE5DQUFTb2NjZXI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby81UHZG TGNMM2dtIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vNVB2RkxjTDNnbTwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBLLVN0YXRlIFNvY2NlciAoQEtTdGF0ZVNPQykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LU3RhdGVTT0Mvc3RhdHVzLzE0NDM3ODg5MjQ3 ODczMDI0MDU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAxLCAyMDIx PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Who doesn't love beating Kansas? The game against the Jayhawks was the Wildcats' only soccer win against a Big 12 team, but it came in thrilling fashion. After two rain delays, the game was pushed to overtime. And after Brookelynn Entz lost the ball, Caylee Thornhill came in and hammered a shot with her left foot off the post and into the right side of the net for the victory.

NO. 7: MARKQUIS NOWELL THREE-POINTER VS WICHITA STATE

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PSEhISCBZRUVBSEhIISBNYXJrcXVpcyBmcm9tIGRlZXAuIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9LU3RhdGVNQkI/c3Jj PWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNLU3RhdGVNQkI8L2E+ IHggRU1BVyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vVjY2enRqOTFHdCI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Y2Nnp0ajkxR3Q8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSy1TdGF0 ZSBNZW4mIzM5O3MgQmFza2V0YmFsbCAoQEtTdGF0ZU1CQikgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LU3RhdGVNQkIvc3RhdHVzLzE0Njc2NjEx MjMwMDA0MDYwMTY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgNiwg MjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

One thing that we've learned about Markquis Nowell thus far this basketball season is that he is fearless. There is no better shot to describe him than the shot against Wichita State to give K-State the lead. With 1:38 left in a tie game, Nowell took a handoff from McGuirl and received a screen from Kaosi Ezeagu. After realizing how far off the Shockers were, Nowell let it fly from beyond NBA three-point range and sank it to help give the Wildcats their best win of the season.

NO. 6: CHRIS CEBALLOS THREE-RUN WALK OFF HOMER TO WIN SERIES VS NO. 5 TCU

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yIG91dHMuIDxicj5Eb3duIDEuIDxicj5TZW5pb3IgdG8gdGhlIHBs YXRlIG9uIFNlbmlvciBEYXkuIDxicj48YnI+KmNoZWbigJlzIGtpc3MqPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0tTdGF0ZUJTQj9z cmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0tTdGF0ZUJTQjwv YT4geCBFTUFXIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9yUW05YmZmS1oyIj5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vclFtOWJmZktaMjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBLLVN0 YXRlIEJhc2ViYWxsIChAS1N0YXRlQlNCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0tTdGF0ZUJTQi9zdGF0dXMvMTM5NjI3NjEwMzE0NTI5OTk2 OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMjMsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

How can someone not be romantic about baseball? In a series that Kansas State needed to win in order to keep its NCAA tournament hopes alive, they entered the ninth inning down 8-4. After tying the game, senior Chris Ceballos came to the plate with two outs, got a pitch he liked and hit a walk-off three-run bomb over the fence.

NO. 5: EMILEE EBERT THIRD QUARTER BUZZER-BEATER VS OREGON

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5qoIEdvdCBpdCBhdCB0aGUgYnV6emVyIPCfmqg8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvS1N0YXRlV0JCP3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jS1N0YXRlV0JCPC9hPiB4IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vZW1pbGVlZWJlcnQ2P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBlbWlsZWVlYmVydDY8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9KaTdIUWF4OGY0Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vSmk3SFFh eDhmNDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBLLVN0YXRlIFdvbWVuJiMzOTtzIEJhc2tl dGJhbGwgKEBLU3RhdGVXQkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vS1N0YXRlV0JCL3N0YXR1cy8xNDcyMzg2MjE1NjM4ODc2MTcwP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDE5LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

K-State's women''s basketball team is having a great season. In one of their biggest games of the year against Oregon, they had the ball with .4 seconds remaining in the third quarter and led 52-44. Serena Sundell threw up the inbounds pass and Emilee Ebert made an acrobatic play to get the shot off in time. The buzzer-beater was one of many plays made by the Wildcats down the stretch to knock off the Ducks in a statement victory.

NO. 4: FELIX ANUDIKE-UZOMAH'S RECORD BREAKING DAY

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4jMSBJTiBTQ0hPT0wgSElTVE9SWSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2ZhbnVkaWtlP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBmYW51 ZGlrZTwvYT7igJlzIHNpeCBzYWNrcyB0b2RheSBnaXZlIGhpbSAx77iP4oOj Mu+4j+KDoyBmb3IgdGhlIHllYXIsIHdoaWNoIGlzIGEgbmV3IHNpbmdsZS1z ZWFzb24gc2Nob29sIHJlY29yZCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2hhc2h0YWcvS1N0YXRlRkI/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPiNLU3RhdGVGQjwvYT4g4pqSIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby90eE9HbnlWMUhyIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vdHhPR255VjFIcjwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBLLVN0YXRlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAS1N0YXRlRkIpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vS1N0YXRlRkIvc3RhdHVzLzE0 NTQ1OTA3Mzc1MjY1NDIzMzc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2Jl ciAzMCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

I took the easy way out and couldn't pick just one of Felix Anudike-Uzomah's six sacks against TCU. Yes, I said six. The NCAA is stupid and might say it was four, but we were all there and saw it. It was six. Anudike-Uzomah dominated the Horned Frogs' offensive line from the word go, and at one point, had three consecutive plays where he recorded a sack. I've never seen a defensive end dominate a game like he did on that day.

NO. 3: AYOKA LEE'S 43-POINT GAME VS CENTRAL ARKANSAS

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5qoIFBST0dSQU0gUkVDT1JEIPCfmqg8YnI+PGJyPlJld3JpdGlu ZyB0aGUgcmVjb3JkIGJvb2shISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1lva2llNTA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFlva2llNTA8L2E+ IHNjb3JlcyA04oOjM+KDoyBwb2ludHMgdG8gc2V0IGEgbmV3IHNjaG9vbCBy ZWNvcmQgZm9yIHBvaW50cyBpbiBhIGdhbWUhPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0tTdGF0ZVdCQj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0tTdGF0ZVdCQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvLzNjQ0MzQ0F6SUQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8zY0NDM0NB eklEPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEstU3RhdGUgV29tZW4mIzM5O3MgQmFza2V0 YmFsbCAoQEtTdGF0ZVdCQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9LU3RhdGVXQkIvc3RhdHVzLzE0NTgyNTc4OTg5MzM0NzczODI/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMTAsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Ayoka Lee had to make the list at some point. I literally could have typed Ayoka Lee existing and it would have made it because she's been that dominant. There isn't one play that really stands out from her season so far, but how about the Central Arkansas game? Lee outscored Central Arkansas by herself in the 103-40 win after totaling 43 points. That is the new school record for points in one game.

NO. 2: JAYLEN PICKLE AND RYAN HENINGTON COMBINE FOR TIP INTERCEPTION VS SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HRVQgWU9VIE9ORSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0pheXBpY2s0NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASmF5UGljazQ1PC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvS1N0YXRl RkI/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNLU3RhdGVG QjwvYT4g4pqSIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby83MXhUMml1ZXdDIj5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vNzF4VDJpdWV3QzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBLLVN0 YXRlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAS1N0YXRlRkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vS1N0YXRlRkIvc3RhdHVzLzE0MzY4MzI2MDk5ODA1ODgwMzI/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDExLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

I'm going to be honest, I forgot about this play until a few weeks ago. The IQ of Ryan Henington to knock the ball up in the air knowing he couldn't make the catch is incredible and Jaylen Pickle was 'Johnny on the Spot' to make the catch. I've been watching Kansas State football a long time and I can't remember a more heads-up or more athletic interception than the one against Southern Illinois.

NO. 1: FELIX ANUDIKE-UZOMAH'S SAFETY VS TEXAS TECH

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgc2FmZXR5IGJ5IEZlbGl4IEFudWRpa2UtVXpvbWFoIHdhcyBv bmUgb2YgdGhlIGJlc3QgZGVmZW5zZXMgcGxheXMgSSYjMzk7dmUgZXZlciBz ZWVuISBIZSBjYXJyaWVzIHRoZSBMVCBvbiBoaXMgYmFjayBhcyBoZSBpbnN0 YW50bHkgbWFrZXMgaGlzIHdheSBpbnRvIHRoZSBiYWNrZmllbGQuIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9kWTBVY0l6YW83Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v ZFkwVWNJemFvNzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDbGludCBUaGUgSy1TdGF0ZSBG YW4gKEBUaGVrc3RhdGVmYW4yKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1RoZWtzdGF0ZWZhbjIvc3RhdHVzLzE0NTIzMzA3NDU5ODU0NDU5MTI/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAyNCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK