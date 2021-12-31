Top Kansas State plays of 2021

Kicking things off was a massive three-pointer by Mike McGuirl to take the lead with just over two minutes remaining in the game versus No. 7 Oklahoma from a year ago.
It was not a great season for the men's basketball team last year, but that was a massive shot that helped Kansas State grab its best win. Davion Bradford gets just enough contact on the screen to free up McGuirl for one of the biggest buckets of his career.
NO. 9: DEUCE VAUGHN 80-YARD TOUCHDOWN RUN VS KANSAS
I could have singled out Deuce Vaughn's entire game against Kansas when he entered the fourth quarter with more yards from scrimmage than the Jayhawks had as a team and finished the game averaging 14.7 yards per carry.
It was his longest carry of the game and showed his world class body control and balance along the sideline.
The game against the Jayhawks was the Wildcats' only soccer win against a Big 12 team, but it came in thrilling fashion. After two rain delays, the game was pushed to overtime. And after Brookelynn Entz lost the ball, Caylee Thornhill came in and hammered a shot with her left foot off the post and into the right side of the net for the victory.
NO. 7: MARKQUIS NOWELL THREE-POINTER VS WICHITA STATE
One thing that we've learned about Markquis Nowell thus far this basketball season is that he is fearless. There is no better shot to describe him than the shot against Wichita State to give K-State the lead.
With 1:38 left in a tie game, Nowell took a handoff from McGuirl and received a screen from Kaosi Ezeagu. After realizing how far off the Shockers were, Nowell let it fly from beyond NBA three-point range and sank it to help give the Wildcats their best win of the season.
NO. 6: CHRIS CEBALLOS THREE-RUN WALK OFF HOMER TO WIN SERIES VS NO. 5 TCU
K-State's women''s basketball team is having a great season. In one of their biggest games of the year against Oregon, they had the ball with .4 seconds remaining in the third quarter and led 52-44.
Serena Sundell threw up the inbounds pass and Emilee Ebert made an acrobatic play to get the shot off in time. The buzzer-beater was one of many plays made by the Wildcats down the stretch to knock off the Ducks in a statement victory.
I took the easy way out and couldn't pick just one of Felix Anudike-Uzomah's six sacks against TCU. Yes, I said six. The NCAA is stupid and might say it was four, but we were all there and saw it. It was six.
Anudike-Uzomah dominated the Horned Frogs' offensive line from the word go, and at one point, had three consecutive plays where he recorded a sack. I've never seen a defensive end dominate a game like he did on that day.
NO. 3: AYOKA LEE'S 43-POINT GAME VS CENTRAL ARKANSAS
Ayoka Lee had to make the list at some point. I literally could have typed Ayoka Lee existing and it would have made it because she's been that dominant.
There isn't one play that really stands out from her season so far, but how about the Central Arkansas game? Lee outscored Central Arkansas by herself in the 103-40 win after totaling 43 points. That is the new school record for points in one game.
NO. 2: JAYLEN PICKLE AND RYAN HENINGTON COMBINE FOR TIP INTERCEPTION VS SOUTHERN ILLINOIS
I'm going to be honest, I forgot about this play until a few weeks ago. The IQ of Ryan Henington to knock the ball up in the air knowing he couldn't make the catch is incredible and Jaylen Pickle was 'Johnny on the Spot' to make the catch.
I've been watching Kansas State football a long time and I can't remember a more heads-up or more athletic interception than the one against Southern Illinois.
NO. 1: FELIX ANUDIKE-UZOMAH'S SAFETY VS TEXAS TECH
Was there any doubt about what would be anointed in the top slot? Anudike-Uzomah's safety against Texas Tech was the best play I've seen a defensive lineman from K-State ever make.
He drug the Red Raider left tackle into the end zone and tackled SaRodorick Thompson for a safety, all while being held by the left tackle.
Think about the ramifications of the play too. The Wildcats probably do not beat Texas Tech, likely don't start a four-game winning streak or go to a bowl game without it and the 2021 season feels much different.