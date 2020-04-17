“A guy that probably just doesn’t get mentioned a whole lot is Brock Monty. He's done a phenomenal job of leading it, setting things out there and calling teammates. Probably Noah Johnson would be the other one. The Wyatts [Hubert] and Skylars [Thompson] are always doing that, Wykeen [Gill] as well, but probably Noah and Brock.”

“Thanks everybody for joining us this morning. It’s great to see everybody. It’s been a while since we’ve been together. It’s obviously been a while since our staff has been together as well. We’re doing this about three times a week – we have one later on this afternoon as a staff. Offense and defense, they meet pretty much every day and then I pop in and out. It’s been fun to see our staff, and I know they’re working hard. I know our players are working hard. It’s obviously unprecedented times, but it’s becoming a new normal and everybody is kind of getting into a routine. I’m in a routine even though every day is a little different. We’re very optimistic we’re going to play football this year. We just don’t know when, so we just have to make sure that we are ready as a staff to go at any time and make sure our players are ready as well.”

“We’ve talked about that extensively on both sides of the ball. I think having a quarterback back allows you to probably be a little more complex, but how much can the o-line handle? I just think having Skylar [Thompson] back with the communication he has with a lot of the wide receivers and tight ends that will be available that will play will help us. I’ve talked to Coach [Joe] Klanderman – we’re not changing wholesale on defense. We are tweaking some things that Joe just feels more comfortable with, but the kids wouldn’t know it. The general fan wouldn’t know it. We’ll still look the same, but we have talked to those guys, whether it’s a new safety where Denzel [Goolsby] was at or somebody new on the defense line, we have to make sure our guys can play fast. So, probably defensively we’ll be a little more simple to start.”

“It’s really important. That has been really important because I know, from a leadership standpoint, he’s reaching out to everybody on that side of the ball, visiting with our skill guys and continuing to watch film with those guys. Continuing to challenge those guys to stay in the playbook. Continuing to challenge them to watch whether it be a non-conference opponent or an early conference opponent. Without a doubt, without having the spring with the offensive line, it’s probably been more challenging for Coach [Conor] Riley. He utilizes his meeting time that he does get per the NCAA to the fullest to make sure that those guys are just understanding. It’s never as easy we when you’re learning on the grass, but I know that Riles is doing a good job with those guys.”

“We’re just following all the orders, especially what our governors are saying. I know they came out with something last night with a couple of different phases to maybe come back to some normalcy. Maybe Kansas is one of those states that can get to a Phase One a little bit quicker. I try not to look too far ahead, and I don’t want to look to far ahead because I don’t want somebody to determine what we’re going to do in September on April 17. I still think there’s so much time and so much we don’t know that I want to remain optimistic, but I want to remain patient.”

“We hit every area that we need to hit in a team meeting. It gives us a chance for our academic counselors to visit with them, our strength and conditioning staff, our nutrition staff, Mindy [Hoffman] and Matt [Thomason] in athletic training. I just keep trying to impress upon the guys on overcommunicating with each other. Reach out to each other. Not every day is a great day, I know it. I know there are some struggles to get up in the morning and do stuff by yourself. Reach out to teammates, reach out not only to the leaders on your side of the ball, but reach out to somebody on the other side of the ball that you have a ton of respect for and say, ‘Hey, how are you handling this? Help me out today, I’m struggling.’ So, I think our communication as a whole has been challenged, but I’ve been really pleased with the response from our guys.”

“I had a conversation with Gene [Taylor] about that the other day. Assuming we would start on time, if we were in by July 13, I think we could start practice on August 1. Now, take that back however you want to take it, if we end up starting at the end of September. That’s the challenge for everybody and for our players is not knowing when that would be. We may get a call and have a week before we come in, or two weeks from a quarantine standpoint, but we have so many guys on our staff that have such great experience. I talked to Tui [Mike Tuiasosopo] and Buddy [Wyatt] and Van [Malone] about this, when we played college ball from the late 80’s to around 1990, everybody did stuff on their own in the summer anyway. You better come in on August 1 and be ready to go. Now you had two-a-days and sometimes three-a-days to get yourself in shape, but everybody was challenged. That's what we’ve kind of mentioned to our guys is just be ready when that time comes.”



On how much he personally misses the guys and who he is looking forward to see compete on the lines...



“I just miss seeing the guys on a daily basis. I’m not in on the position meetings right now because I have so many other things to do. So, I don’t have the chance to go through with J-Ray [Jason Ray] and talk to the wide receivers or Mess [Courtney Messingham] with the tight ends or Joe [Klanderman] with the safeties. So, I miss that camaraderie on a daily basis. Offensive line, I was excited to see a bunch of guys, but I was really excited to see what Kaitori [Leveston] could do. I know he put himself in a really good position to get himself in shape. I was excited to see what Noah Johnson could do, Christian Duffie. There’s a bunch of guys there – Ben Adler, who has been in the mix a little bit. Then on the defensive line, I was really pleased with the progress – and he played a little bit last year – but what Eli Huggins has done. I think Eli is primed to have an exceptional season. He and Drew Wiley, who played some last year behind Trey [Dishon] and [Jordan] Mittie, I think are going to be really good players for us.”

On if this season could be a template for a reduced offseason schedule…

“You know, it might become that. I’ve talked to a lot of the guys in the NFL, I talked to Carson Wentz just last week, and the guys are finally starting to understand that they have to do this on their own, unless they have a professional trainer, and they may have the money to do that in time. But, in essence, you have to be your own boss this time of year and get yourself in shape. I will be really interested to see – assuming we start somewhat close to on time or even a few weeks late – the rate of injuries, the rate of pulls, the rate of hamstrings and those things because that is out there with overtraining 12 months out of the year. Obviously, we are all bigger, faster, stronger, than the guys on our staff that we were talking about when we came in in August, but in the grand scheme of things, I thought we were always healthier too. It will be interesting to see the data that comes back at the end of this year – whenever we play it – as far as the injuries, especially soft tissue.”



On if he could imagine playing two seasons in a calendar year as a coach who has been a part of multiple 15-game seasons...



“You’re exactly right. We’ve played so much football and I’ve been involved with so much football over the last decade that I don’t fear that. I want to play football and I know the guys do too. We’d love to have a traditional calendar season. We still are hopeful for a traditional calendar season. If we don’t have a traditional calendar season, it will stress those guys. It will stress the depth on teams. I believe if we end up having to play that non-traditional season, you’re going to see a lot of players play in that first half, so to speak, and then see what they have for the next year because you’re going to utilize it for Fall of 2021 in essence. I would just fear that if a kid gets an ACL [injury] in February in game three, he’s essentially missing two full seasons.”



On the decisions draftable players will make if there is a non-traditional season...



“Absolutely. I don’t know if they would feel like they need to get film out there. It would all depend on what those NFL scouts and people are saying where they project them at.”



On the strides that players have made with limited access to equipment…



“We’re all as coaches doing the same thing, using whatever we’ve got to get a workout in, too, because we don’t have that access. I credit Chris Dawson and our staff for reaching out to these guys each week and finding out what they have and designing a plan around that. Some guys are fortunate enough to have some weights, some guys just have some bands, some guys – to your point – are doing it unconventionally with milk jugs or cement blocks, whatever it may be. That’s where I think Chris Dawson is as good as there is in the country of modifying whatever workout it is for a young man. From a running standpoint, everybody has the ability to run, and in my mind, there’s no excuse to not be in really good cardio shape because that’s something that everybody has the ability to do.”



On how he has communicated with recruits this offseason...



“I believe that’s where our staff has been the busiest. We’re limited in the amount of time and hours that we can be with our own players, be it Zoom meetings, and we’re checking up on them with non-football related things. Our biggest emphasis is really on recruiting right now, simply because we lost the month of February because that turned into a dead period this year. So, we had so many dates circled once we came back from spring break where we didn’t get to come back from spring break. We had a bunch of junior days throughout the entire month of March and up until really the spring game in mid-April. We had a bunch of them. We’re not able to have those, so we’re kind of bringing those junior days to those young men. We’re sending things out and they’re calling us and we’re showing them things the best we can. We’re doing facility virtual tours ourselves. That’s what we have to do because we have great people at Kansas State, we have great facilities at Kansas State. We have to be able to show those and this is the perfect time for us to do it.”



On how the staff can read recruits through technology…



“It’s difficult – there’s no question – but the more interaction and contact with can have with those young men, I believe that shows us the interest. If we’re struggling to have those guys get back in touch with us, [it’s] probably not working out for us. The guys that I know our staff are talking to have been really easy to reach, whether it’s through a text or something on social media, those kids are getting back to us and showing us the interest. I know our staff is doing a tremendous job – on both sides of the ball – of connecting with guys and building relationships because that’s what recruiting is. It’s building relationships. Everybody has nice facilities. Unfortunately, nobody is seeing those facilities right now, so you better build those great relationships.”



On if he has heard of a creative workout by one of his players…



“I can’t remember who it was that was pushing a pickup truck in his backyard. I can’t remember who it was, I would have to ask Coach [Chris] Dawson. But just trying to work on some leg strength, leg squats and leg drive pushing a truck.”



On worrying about the lack of recruiting evaluation periods...



“It will probably change the landscape for everybody. Whether it’s us at satellite camps or having kids come to our campus, I think it will be interesting to see – based on when high school football ends up getting started – do we have to send more guys out on a Friday night than we typically would, whether you’re home or away just so that you can get an evaluation. Maybe the NCAA will open some more things up. Maybe they’ll allow some kids to visit in August – which they typically wouldn’t – and at least get around people. The evaluation, you have to be sharp on watching video from a junior that you’ve liked but you want to see senior film, or you want to see at camp as a senior. Now we’re going to have to go out and find those guys and watch a game.”



On if there’s a position that is most affected by the loss of spring football…



“[The offensive line] is a close-knit group of guys. I look at Noah Johnson and Josh Rivas as two guys that are older and are leaders. Josh has played some and Noah is just a tremendous leader, trying to connect all those guys together... just the offensive linemen watching something without Coach [Conor] Riley to build cohesion on that offensive line. That’s probably the biggest area.”



On how it has been to work with Steve Stanard and what he was able to do before having to break away...



“[He wasn’t able to do] anything other than meeting a few [players] on his interview. He was able to meet the older guys – Eli [Elijah Sullivan], J-Ball [Justin Hughes] and Fletch [Cody Fletcher] on his interview. It’s been awesome being back with Steve. He and I have worked together for a few years in a couple of those 15-game seasons when we’re in the defensive staff room all the time. So, he and I became really close. I know he’s excited about being here. He’s going to add so much to our defense. I know that he’s enjoyed being on the Zoom meetings and learning the personalities of the linebackers because we have some unique personalities of a bunch of fun guys in there, and it’s a pretty talented group. So, I’m excited for him. I wish he would have gotten a chance to actually work with them on the field, but that will come in time.”



On how easy it was to promote Joe Klanderman to defensive coordinator…



“I’ve obviously been really close with Joe and watched him work with Coach [Matt] Entz at North Dakota State for my five years there. Then coming here and watching him interact with Scottie [Hazelton] and having that same kind of voice. He was ready a couple of years ago for sure, but we had Coach Entz, who ended up being the head coach at North Dakota State. Then coming here and learning another way of doing things from Scottie has helped him. That’s another thing that I so appreciate about Joe. He’s not an ego guy. He wants to be a sponge, he wants to learn as much as he can, he wants to have other guys input, and I was excited for him because he deserved the opportunity. He’s been a part of an awful lot of national championships and coached an awful lot of football. You ask any of those safeties about Joe in a meeting room and there’s not a more detailed, organized guy on our staff, as far as just putting the finer details together on a game plan and challenging guys. I was pleased to be able to elevate him to defensive coordinator. And it’s just meant the world to me to have Van [Malone] as the assistant head coach. Van has helped me so much, and Van is going to be a college head coach fairly soon. That was a great role for him and a great role for me to have him in because I have so much respect for Van and have been able to bounce so many things off of him.”



On the characteristics he saw from his team in the first year, and if this period of time magnifies being able to have the bowl practices last season...



“The thing I learned the most is that we have great buy-in amongst our guys. We developed a great relationship really fast with all of our team, all of our coaches did. So, I think there’s a great trust there, us in them and them in us. So, I know that will help us through this time. The bowl practices were very good to help, especially, the young guys when we would go to just young guys scrimmaging against each other. Unfortunately, playing the opponent with did with Navy, we didn’t get a chance to work every day on our base defense because you have to do something totally different to defend the option. So, other than the fact that we were practicing, we weren’t practicing what we were going to play for 12 weeks out of the season next year. But, just the fact that those guys were getting the extra practice helped, as well as the extra meetings. I’m excited because I know, with the seniors we have coming back, with the tremendous leadership those guys have – I always told those guys from the day I got here, ‘You have to get invested in the program. It’s your program. The more you’re invested with the program, the more you’re going to get out of it.’ Those guys have taken the ownership that I’ve given them, and during this time have reached out to each other, reached out to a younger guy, reached out to somebody in a different position to help those guys through this.”