Kansas State offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham and defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton met with members of the media on Thursday at the Vanier Family Football Complex prior to the Wildcats' game this Saturday against Bowling Green. Quotes from both Messingham and Hazelton are below. The Wildcats and Falcons kick off at 11 a.m., on Saturday inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

COURTNEY MESSINGHAM, OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR

On what pleased him the most during game one… “Just the operation in general. I thought they did a good job, in general, of getting on the field. Skylar (Thompson) did a good job taking care of business and just, in general, operating as an offensive unit.” On what Skylar Thompson did well… “Probably, the thing he did as good a job of any was keeping the guys tight-knit - keeping the huddle really where they were all on the same page and communicating. As many wideouts as we kept rotating in and skill guys in general, keeping them all on the same page.”

On throwing to tight ends… “There is plenty in the game plan for them it just depends on how it unfolds. They played a whole bunch of man coverage and, like it or don’t like it, our tight ends aren’t always going to be able to create their own space when its man coverage.” On performance of the running backs... “(I was) really happy with them. I was really happy with all the backs that got opportunities to get in. They did a nice job of both carrying the football but also, on any of our protection stuff, we didn’t have any protection busts. We were really happy with the running backs as a whole.” On playing 20 offensive players on the first drive… “It is just a little bit of each guy has their own pieces of the puzzle that they bring to the table. We’re going to try to keep as many guys as engaged as we can each week. The more that we can keep guys knowing they got a part in it, ‘This is your part of it, so make sure you know it well, so when we as you to do it, you can take care of your business.” On his philosophy of playing lots of players… “It has kind of been the entire time I’ve been coaching. I feel like if you have one guy that is just head and shoulders above everybody else, then you’re going to play them more. But if people bring things to the table that can help us win, we’re going to use those things.” On the Bowling Green defense… “They do a really, really good job of putting pressure on you. That is one of the things we have to do a good job this week is we have to keep pressure off the quarterback. If we can do a nice job there protecting, I think we’ll have opportunities, but they’re going to try to bring more than just four to the quarterback.” On wide receiver Joshua Youngblood… “One thing is that he’s physical even though he’s a freshman. He’s got really, really good ball skills. He has the ability to catch the football and make plays. It just happened to be in this setting that that’s where he was at. Each week it could change a little bit. We want to get him the ball, want to get him an opportunity to make plays, but he also kind of got to get his feet wet. It was his first college game, and I was really happy with how he did play.” On having special packages for quarterback John Holcombe II… “We’ve got to keep getting him engaged and having him as part of what we’re going to do. He is 6-4 plus and he’s 245 pounds. The best part is if he’s in a ‘run quarterback,’ he can throw the football. He will be a guy that will be a threat. He won’t be a Wildcat quarterback where his only job is to run. He’ll be a guy that can run our entire offense. Obviously, Skylar (Thompson) runs our offense very well. So, we’re happy with that, but we need to be able to use John.” On the depth of the offense… “So far so good. I’m happy with pretty much all the position groups. The biggest thing is going to be, as the season keeps going, how healthy can we stay because I want to have the ability to use that many players each week.” On drops by wide receivers against Nicholls… “Obviously people saw some that are right out there, and drops in general are something that everybody is going to see or not see. The key for me is that we made a bunch of plays. Skylar (Thompson) didn’t blink about coming back to that same wide receiver for the next opportunity, and that’s what we’ll keep doing. Catching the football is a unique skill that not everybody can do, especially when there’s other guys out there trying to hit you. So, I was not at all displeased with the wide receiver group. I was really very happy with the wide receiver group.” On fullback Jax Dineen… “I thought he did a nice job. Obviously, all of those guys that were true freshmen playing, it’s so different now. Very, very few places is a high school setting that’s the same out there at (Bill) Snyder Family Stadium, (which) is a phenomenal game day atmosphere.” On the overall play of the wide receivers... “(I was) very happy. You don’t rush for that many yards without players making plays downfield as far as blocking DBs. I think, as far as their ability to create space and get open, I think they did a nice job. I think that that’s something they need to do because we’re not going to be able to run the ball for 300-plus yards each week. We need to be able to throw the football.” On if it becomes easier to score touchdowns after getting the first one... “Oh no. The biggest thing for us is worrying about the next drive each time. Honestly, the first drive and the second drive have nothing to do with what the third drive is. All of a sudden, you put yourself in a third-down situation and you need to move the chains. That’s probably the thing I was most pleased with was our ability to convert on third downs.” On the atmosphere… “It was a fun. This atmosphere is phenomenal. From our standpoint, I try to tell the players it’s just taking care of your own business and getting ready to play each play. I know that is kind of coach speak, but from a coaching standpoint, it’s the same as well. We have to follow the game plan and then execute it. But I had a good time. It was a great atmosphere.” On being in the box vs. on the field… “It’s actually been more about what position I’ve coached and the age of those guys. When I’ve been a quarterback coach and coordinator, if it was a younger quarterback, I would be on the field. If I had an older quarterback, then I was in the box. In this situation, with me coaching the tight ends and fullbacks and having an older quarterback in general, I feel great with Collin (Klein) and myself both upstairs. That’s how I would kind of like to do it if I can.”

On where he would like to see the most improvement against Bowling Green… “I think the biggest thing I want to make sure we do between now and Saturday is keep detailing our work and making sure we understand that one game has absolutely nothing do with what the next game is. We’ve got to get better each day. To this point, I think that we’ve worked hard this week and hopefully we’ll be ready to play at 11 a.m. It’s more just continuous improvement, a want to get better, better at the steps I take, better at my aiming points, better at shooting my hands, better at creating space as a wide receiver or a tight end or a running back. I think our guys are starting to understand that every day you go out there you have to work hard and try to improve, because once that day’s gone, it doesn’t come back.” On how the team has handled success… “Really well. Really well. Now, we’re going to stay on them and we’re always going to stay on them. You don’t need to be patting yourself on the back when you play well. You need to really get into the details of, ‘What can I continue to get better at.’” On if any new freshman will play this week… “You never know with each week because of the four-game rule. We could have any guy that we felt like that really has done a nice job get an opportunity to get in and play.” On how comfortable quarterback Skylar Thompson seemed on Saturday... “I thought he went into the game very confident, and I thought after the first drive, he really felt good about himself. That’s something each week we’ve got to keep him understanding that, ‘You’re going to have adversity, so don’t get down if something doesn’t go right, especially if it doesn’t go right early,’ because he’s done a great job. We have to let him know, ‘You’re our guy.’”

