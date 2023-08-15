Jerome Tang is just like the rest of us, even while on vacation he is still getting some work done.

Okay, he isn't really on vacation per se, but he is overseas in Israel currently on K-State's foreign tour, but he still managed to deliver a commitment and fill one of the final two scholarship spots for K-State's upcoming 2023-2024 basketball season with the addition of Ques Glover.

Glover is a six-foot guard that has played four collegiate seasons, starting his career at Florida and playing in 51 games for the Gators coming off the bench. Seeking a bigger role than just ten minutes per contest, Glover transferred to Samford for the last two seasons where he dominated the SoCon, averaging 19 points per game his first season, before playing in just 19 games this past season. Glover shot 38% from three in 2022-2023, but is a career 31% three-point shooter.

Glover was already slated to play in the Big 12 for his final season of college basketball, as he had transferred to BYU this offseason, but decided to reenter the portal. BYU Head Coach Mark Pope blamed himself for not being able to "rally the troops" in NIL to make sure he could deliver Glover.

The Wildcats taking Glover from BYU's grasp should make for fun matchups between the two sides in the first season of Big 12 play for the Cougars, as K-State is set to see BYU twice in the regular season.

Tang and company now have one scholarship left to be filled for the upcoming season.

2023-2024 SCHOLARSHIP PLAYERS

GUARDS

Tylor Perry - Senior

Ques Glover - Senior

Cam Carter - Junior

Dorian Finister - Sophomore

RJ Jones - Freshman

Dai Dai Ames - Freshman



FORWARDS

Nae'Qwan Tomlin - Senior

David N'Guessan - Senior

Arthur Kaluma - Junior

Jerrell Colbert - Sophomore

Taj Manning - Freshman RS

Macaleab Rich - Freshman