Transfer guard Ques Glover commits to K-State
Jerome Tang is just like the rest of us, even while on vacation he is still getting some work done.
Okay, he isn't really on vacation per se, but he is overseas in Israel currently on K-State's foreign tour, but he still managed to deliver a commitment and fill one of the final two scholarship spots for K-State's upcoming 2023-2024 basketball season with the addition of Ques Glover.
Glover is a six-foot guard that has played four collegiate seasons, starting his career at Florida and playing in 51 games for the Gators coming off the bench. Seeking a bigger role than just ten minutes per contest, Glover transferred to Samford for the last two seasons where he dominated the SoCon, averaging 19 points per game his first season, before playing in just 19 games this past season. Glover shot 38% from three in 2022-2023, but is a career 31% three-point shooter.
Glover was already slated to play in the Big 12 for his final season of college basketball, as he had transferred to BYU this offseason, but decided to reenter the portal. BYU Head Coach Mark Pope blamed himself for not being able to "rally the troops" in NIL to make sure he could deliver Glover.
The Wildcats taking Glover from BYU's grasp should make for fun matchups between the two sides in the first season of Big 12 play for the Cougars, as K-State is set to see BYU twice in the regular season.
Tang and company now have one scholarship left to be filled for the upcoming season.
2023-2024 SCHOLARSHIP PLAYERS
GUARDS
Tylor Perry - Senior
Ques Glover - Senior
Cam Carter - Junior
Dorian Finister - Sophomore
RJ Jones - Freshman
Dai Dai Ames - Freshman
FORWARDS
Nae'Qwan Tomlin - Senior
David N'Guessan - Senior
Arthur Kaluma - Junior
Jerrell Colbert - Sophomore
Taj Manning - Freshman RS
Macaleab Rich - Freshman