Transfer PG Markquis Nowell commits to K-State
Kansas State has been on the hunt for multiple instant impact guards in the transfer portal and they found another piece in Markquis Nowell of Arkansas-Little Rock.
Nowell is the second transfer the Wildcats have landed in the cycle and they now have four pledges in the Class of 2021. He joins high school signee Logan Landers, verbal commit Maximus Edwards, to go along with grad transfer Mark Smith, who announced his commitment on Monday.
Nowell comes in with two years of eligibility left.
Along with K-State, Nowell was recruited by Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, LSU and Tulsa.
He hails from the New York City area, and therefore, made a lot of sense for East Coast native and Kansas State assistant coach Shane Southwell to approach him.
Nowell is a 5-foot-7 point guard, but don't let the size fool you. He averaged double-digit scoring in all three years at Arkansas-Little Rock.
His career averages per game are 14 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals, while shooting 39 percent from the field and 37 percent from three-point range.
He won first team all-Sun Belt honors his sophomore year after averaging 17 points, 3 rebounds and 6 assists in 28 games played (starting in 26).
Just this past season, he played in 15 games and averaged 14 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists. He opted out mid-way through the season, and then caught strong criticism from his head coach when they chose to part ways.
Although he is a smaller guard, his advanced stats on defense suggest he isn't a slouch on that end, either.
Stick with KSO to learn more about what his commitment means to the program, how Nowell might fit into the rotation and more.
***Subscribe to K-StateOnline by clicking here***
Talk K-State football and basketball in the largest, most active K-State message board community anywhere, The Foundation.