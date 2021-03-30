Kansas State has been on the hunt for multiple instant impact guards in the transfer portal and they found another piece in Markquis Nowell of Arkansas-Little Rock.

Nowell is the second transfer the Wildcats have landed in the cycle and they now have four pledges in the Class of 2021. He joins high school signee Logan Landers, verbal commit Maximus Edwards, to go along with grad transfer Mark Smith, who announced his commitment on Monday.

Nowell comes in with two years of eligibility left.

Along with K-State, Nowell was recruited by Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, LSU and Tulsa.