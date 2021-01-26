Four transfers wasn't enough. Kansas State has landed a fifth in former USC and Illinois tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe.

He's had a bit of a tumultuous career. Imatorbhebhe was a highly sought-after recruit from the state of Georgia that signed with Florida before enrolling in Los Angeles with the Trojans.

It was actually Clay Helton's first season as the head coach when Imatorbhebhe caught 17 balls and 4 touchdowns during his freshman year.

His sophomore year was not as strong and then the injury bug hit him in a significant way. It took away his 2018 and 2019 season. Imatorbhebhe transferred to Illinois for what he believed to be his final season, but Covid-19 has given him an extra year of eligibility.

In Champaign, he only caught 3 passes for 54 yards, but he did record a touchdown. It was in only two games of action. Health is his major question mark.

After some time in the transfer portal, he's found a new home in Manhattan. It's hard to believe that K-State will have the services of a Class of 2015 tight end for the 2021 season.