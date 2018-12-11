Social media reacts to Klieman hire
Welcome to #KState, Coach Klieman! https://t.co/wDBlZT1IRY— K-State (@KState) December 11, 2018
Excited to have Coach Klieman leading our program. He will be a great addition to the K State Family and the Manhattan community #GoCats https://t.co/LVFcc7B0yu— Gene Taylor (@KSTATEADGT) December 11, 2018
K-State fans you’re getting a great one, wish you nothing but the best @CoachKli congrats, well deserved! The Bison fam will miss you. https://t.co/96fxzjsXpH— Kyle Emanuel (@KyleEmanuel51) December 11, 2018
Now let’s go get a ring now💍 https://t.co/e1pYW4qsc4— Cartez Crook Jones (@CrookCartez) December 11, 2018
Let’s go make history..⌛️ https://t.co/It0jmmIrNH— Lance RobinsonJr.2️⃣ (@LanceR2__) December 11, 2018
Let’s do it then‼️ https://t.co/V4HfphEHVs— J’Challa³ 💔 (@jwholcombe3) December 11, 2018
Let’s get it🎒 https://t.co/uGDxY4oqrD— AJ Parker (@parkersisland) December 11, 2018
Let’s ride!! https://t.co/ZyOLWiaEhT— Skylar Thompson (@skylar_15) December 11, 2018
Klieman on K-State: “This is an absolute dream job."— Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) December 11, 2018
I really like this hire! It's tough to become the champ and it's even tougher to repeat— Nick Leckey (@mrleckey) December 11, 2018
Welcome @CoachKli, a proven winner. I’m excited to watch my bros!— kendall adams (@kenadams_21) December 11, 2018
💍💍💍💜🙀🙌🏼 https://t.co/JH7bDFXWuK— Taylor Braet (@spedbraet) December 11, 2018
Klieman backlash is LOL. If he reveals three alternate uniforms by September, he’ll have a statue next to Bill’s.— Levi Wolters (@levi_wolters) December 11, 2018
Plays defense, will be motivated to prove everyone wrong, will absolutely get out and recruit, and has a bunch of rings and @cj_wentz to vouch for him on the recruiting trail. You can certainly find all kinds of things to like if you want to. #KState— Corey Dean Reeves (@CD_Reeves) December 11, 2018
Time to Pull the the Purple!Excited to suit you up Coach!! https://t.co/Ulboq5SAz8— K-State Equipment (@KsuSwagTeam) December 11, 2018
Let’s ride✊🏽 https://t.co/xIh34pU1kJ— Reggie Ngozi Walker (@__Mr_WALKER__) December 11, 2018
Thank you @KSTATEADGT for having the guts to make this hire. Welcome to Manhattan @CoachKli! Looking forward to the next chapter of #KStateFB.— Jason Walker (@Jonas_P_Ringo) December 11, 2018
One note on recruiting with Chris Klieman: he's very well thought of by KC area high school coaches and has recruited the area before.— John Kurtz (@jlkurtz) December 11, 2018
It’s a good system for Thompson. Should help him have easy reads and chances to throw down the field. https://t.co/knkzHUT7c7— Ian Boyd (@Ian_A_Boyd) December 11, 2018
Such bittersweet news for @NDSUfootball ! Coach Klieman is not only a heck of a coach, he’s an even better man! @KStateFB y’all got a great one! https://t.co/HLp2biuTbF— Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) December 11, 2018
Yessir! So happy for my brothers man. Been hearing nothing but great things about @CoachKli .— Beech 🏝 (@TweetsByBeech_) December 11, 2018
Grand slam hire...he will do very well at KSU.— Chad Baldock (@ChadBaldock) December 11, 2018
Well deserved @CoachKli! Can’t think of a better person for the job. One of most genuine/smart coaches I’ve been around.— Chris Board (@GetOn_BoarD) December 11, 2018
It’s go time!!! https://t.co/vSfapsvn6Y— Denzel Goolsby (@DenzelGoolsby) December 11, 2018
Congratulations Coach Klieman. I look forward to watching your teams win many many games. Manhattan is a special place as you’ll soon see. Go Cats! #emaw https://t.co/SCbJ6NMJcT— Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) December 11, 2018
A lot of recruiting calls in excited about the this hire, making moves!! @KSTATEADGT great job! #bringonthecats #EMAW19— Taylor Braet (@spedbraet) December 11, 2018
Congratulations @CoachKli! I look forward to you building upon @CoachBillSnyder successes and taking this program to new heights!! #WELCOME #WelcomeKlieman #EMAW— Reggie Walker (@rwalkercoaching) December 11, 2018
.@KStateFB got a great one tonight, the culture that Chris Klieman has developed at NDSU is 2nd to none. I know he’ll bring that to Manhattan and Kansas State. Still work to be done in Fargo! https://t.co/2LwF3fnHf2— Jeff Culhane (@jeffculhane) December 11, 2018
Chris Klieman reminds me a lot of the Bruce Weber hire. It will be hard for K-State fans to embrace him, but he has a winning pedigree and could do well in Manhattan.— Kellis Robinett (@KellisRobinett) December 11, 2018
Kansas State just made an absolute grand slam hire!— Matt Drinkall (@DrinkallKWU) December 11, 2018
Chris Klieman is as good of a football coach and person as there is on the face of the planet.
Be excited Wildcat fans! pic.twitter.com/B7KiGA8I2A
In @CoachKli we trust!! Get the movement going instead of being negative!— Elijah Lee (@elee_doubleace) December 11, 2018