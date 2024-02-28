Recruiting: Two in-state targets move up 2025 Rivals250 ratings
Rivals released their new 2025 rankings this week, and while no Kansas State targets moved up in the wide receiver spots, two in-state tight ends saw their rankings rise in the recent Top 250.
Goodland (Kans.) tight end Linkon Cure moved up one spot positionally and two spots nationally, going from No. 67 overall to No. 65. He is also the No. 2 tight end in the country.
Cure holds 28 offers, including one from Kansas State. He recently announced two visits to Kansas State, an encouraging sign of where the Wildcats stand in his recruitment. Cure is expected to announce his commitment before the start of his senior season.
Last season, Cure crossed the 1,000-yard mark in receiving while adding 12 touchdowns.
Derby (Kans.) tight end DaSaahn Brame was the other riser from Kansas, moving 20 spots from No. 123 nationally to No. 103. He's currently ranked as the No. 4 tight end in the nation.
Also a four-star prospect, Brame holds 22 total offers, including ones from Oklahoma, Oregon, Alabama, and others. Kansas State offered him over a year ago in Jan. 2023.
Brame is a legacy to Kansas State, as his father, DaVon, played football at the university from 1997-2000. His mother, Nicole, was on K-State's women's basketball team from 1996-2000.
Despite this, Kansas State will face hefty pressure to land Brame. Oklahoma is a heavy contender for Brame, and Oregon will likely have a seat at the table in his recruitment.
Brame totaled 942 yards and 13 touchdowns for Derby High School last season.
