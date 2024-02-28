Rivals released their new 2025 rankings this week, and while no Kansas State targets moved up in the wide receiver spots, two in-state tight ends saw their rankings rise in the recent Top 250.

Goodland (Kans.) tight end Linkon Cure moved up one spot positionally and two spots nationally, going from No. 67 overall to No. 65. He is also the No. 2 tight end in the country.

Cure holds 28 offers, including one from Kansas State. He recently announced two visits to Kansas State, an encouraging sign of where the Wildcats stand in his recruitment. Cure is expected to announce his commitment before the start of his senior season.

Last season, Cure crossed the 1,000-yard mark in receiving while adding 12 touchdowns.