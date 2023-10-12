Two Wildcats named Big 12 All-Conference honorable mentions
Kansas State is well-represented on the Big 12 All-Conference teams released on Thursday.
Transfers Arthur Kaluma and Tylor Perry were named as honorable mentions to the Big 12 All-Conference team.
Perry, a North Texas transfer, was named the Conference USA Player of the Year after averaging over 17 points a game for a Mean Green squad that won the NIT.
Kaluma, who transferred to Kansas State from Creighton, averaged over 11 points per game. Kaluma and Creighton made the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament, where they lost to San Diego State.
To the surprise of some, Nae'Qwan Tomlin was not named as an honorable mention. The senior forward is Kansas State’s leading returner in points and rebounds. Tomlin is expected to step into a bigger role with the graduation of Keyontae Johnson.
The full Big 12 preseason awards list is below:
Preseason Player of the Year: Kansas C Hunter Dickinson, Senior
Preseason Newcomer of the Year: Kansas C Hunter Dickinson, Senior
Preseason Freshman of the Year: Baylor F Ja'Kobe Walter, Freshman
Preseason All-Big 12 Team:
G L.J. Cryer (Houston)
C Hunter Dickinson (Kansas)
G Dajuan Harris Jr. (Kansas)
F Emmanuel Miller (TCU)
G Max Abmas (Texas)
Honorable Mention (listed alphabetically by school):
Jalen Bridges (Baylor), RayJ Dennis (Baylor), Ja’Kobe Walter (Baylor), Jamal Shead (Houston), Kevin McCullar Jr. (Kansas), Arthur Kaluma (Kansas State), Tylor Perry (Kansas State), Dylan Disu (Texas), Tyrese Hunter (Texas), Dillon Mitchell (Texas), Jesse Edwards (West Virginia)