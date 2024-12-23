USC OL Amos Talalele officially commits to Kansas State

A move in the works for a few days is officially official. On Monday morning, USC offensive line transfer Amos Talaele announced his commitment to Kansas State .

Talalele spent two seasons in Los Angeles before transferring to K-State, playing in seven games across two seasons.

Talalele played six games this season, starting his week 5 game against Wisconsin. The 6-foot-4, 340-pound offensive lineman played 32 snaps against Wisconsin, posting a 65.5 Pro Football Focus grade. Talalele had 58 pass-blocking snaps this season, allowing no sacks and two pressures.

Most of Talalele's snaps came at right guard, where he played 82 snaps this season. However, he ended the season at left guard, playing ten snaps on the other side of the offensive line.

That versatility will be important as offensive line coach Conor Riley looks to find the best five offensive linemen for next season's starting lineup. He'll likely start at right guard as Andrew Leingang draws the start on the other side.