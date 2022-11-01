Opening statement:

“Great weekend we had with homecoming. Great crowd. The crowd was phenomenal. Hats off to them they really helped us on Saturday and our guys really were focused and fed off the crowd and got off to a great start. I thought that was really important for us to get off to the great start and then just sustaining that level of play I thought was really important. I think in all three phases we showed improvement in all three phases, we played well at different times and came out with a big win. Enjoyed it on Saturday and part of Sunday and now we’ve got to flip the page. We’ve got the next one on the docket and it’s Texas and they are coming off of an open week and I know they are extremely well coached. They’ve got great talent, but they will have some things for us that I’m sure we haven’t seen and we’ll have to adapt and adjust to. I’m excited about the week ahead. I’m excited that we get to play another home game. To play back-to-back home games this late is great. I know we’re going to have another great crowd. It’s going to be a sell-out again which I know our guys really appreciate and it’s a night game so it will be under the lights and it will be a lot of fun.”





Klieman on who the starting quarterback is:

“We’ll find out how the week goes. I don’t have that answer now. I know that Adrian (Martinez) is closer. I think Adrian and Daniel Green are the two major ones that missed (the game Saturday) and I know that Daniel Green is closer. Nobody that played in the game Saturday did we lose. And we’re hopeful to have more guys back.”





Given the way Will Howard is playing, could KSU start him over a healthy Martinez and how does the redshirt factor into the decision?

“Well, we still have to play that out based on Adrian’s health, based on Will’s health. (The redshirt) does (factor into the decision). But it’s easy to say, ‘hey, we’re going to shelve you,’ and then maybe something happens to Adrian and Jake (Rubley) and you’ve gotta pull it. Or Adrian is healthy and you can hold him. I’ve got to visit with Will about that. I know how Will feels for now, but I want to make sure that he understands the future, too. Right now he’s the healthiest guy we have back there of the two and so that’s why he knows that he has to stay a viable candidate.”





On the health of Daniel Green and if the defense functions differently without him:

“No. It just gives us more depth there and we will play both of them (Nick Allen and Daniel Green). Honestly, where it hurts us is when it takes Nick Allen off of special teams because he is one of our core guys that runs the show on special teams. He’s one of our leading tacklers, he sets up the kick returns, he does everything, and when Daniel doesn’t play we have to protect Nick and so that’s the biggest thing. Though Nick will play more than he typically does whether Daniel can play some or not, and make sure, ‘hey, you’re going to run down on kickoff, or you’re going to be on punt.’”





Is Will Howard’s play good enough to start him over a healthy Adrian Martinez:

“Potentially, yeah, he’s played a couple of – he played a really good game at TCU without taking the reps of the 1s and then played really well on Saturday, so it’s something where we’re considering everything right now. And we have to because we still have a good grind of this season left and obviously the health is going to be the number one part of that.”





On whether he could platoon the two QBs:

“It would be something that we would look at, but based on what we’re trying to maybe do with Will or maybe not do with Will, I wouldn’t want him to play 15 plays and lose a year.”





On Texas coming off a bye:

“Well, you look at things that have hurt you on both sides of the ball and say, ‘they’ve gotta attack us here because this team did,’ or, ‘even though we didn’t get hurt by this, boy if I were somebody this is how I would attack us.’ And we have to look at it that way and realize that they have good coaches and people behind the scenes that are looking at stuff all the time. We have to make sure and sure up the things that we know we’ve had issues with and come up with new gameplans but not reinvent the wheel. We’ve got to do what we do on both sides of the ball still.”





Klieman on Jake Clifton and Jacob Parrish:

“I’m glad you asked about both of those guys. It was fun to see. Let’s hit Jacob Parrish first. We knew we were going to play him all along throughout the season on special teams and then take some snaps at corner just to help us because Ekow (Boye-Doe) and Julius (Brents) we knew – and we’ve got Omar Daniels and we’ve got some guys there – but we wanted to make sure that we had somebody ready to go. So we didn’t have an issue with Jacob saying, ‘boy do we play him this game or not?’ Then we played him a little bit at nickel last week in part because we knew we lost Khalid (Duke) for a half and we needed another player to play that position. He’s given us so much and it’s given some of those corners a break and he’s playing really well on special teams. He had a good block on Phillip’s long return. Then Jake Clifton. Early on in the season he was one of those guys that well, ‘we’re going to play him four games and probably not have him anymore,’ and then we lost some linebackers off the roster that couldn’t play anymore and through Daniel Green’s injury, through Khalid’s injury, just we had so many guys getting nicked up that we said, ‘he’s one of our best special teams guy, let’s play him.’ Then unfortunately, on Saturday as I told you guys we lost Beau Palmer, so that moved him inside. And you’d say, well you got Daniel Green back. Well, he’s good enough to play all three spots. He could play SAM, MIKE, or WILL, he’s that smart of a kid which is really rare for a freshman. Plus, he’s playing well on special teams and you guys saw on Saturday that he runs to the football and tackles well so he’s playing with confidence.”





On the offensive line playing at a high level:

“Yeah they really are. Credit to those guys. Credit to coach Riley but I just see those five guys working together really well. That’s a really good front from Oklahoma State and I thought our guys really rose up and played well. And they are taking care of their bodies. We’re trying to take care of them during the week because with (Taylor Poitier) down we’re not playing as many guys and those five guys are really carrying us right now offensively and they kept Will pretty clean and Deuce (Vaughn) rushed for close to 160 yards. Proud of those guys.”





Klieman on Ekow Boye-Doe’s game Saturday:

“Yeah, he had a couple PI’s and that’s going to happen. I’d rather him play it aggressively, but I thought he played well and I thought they went after him. He stood up to the challenge and it was fun to see for Ekow and Ekow wants to be challenged. And the way we play defense and as good as teams are with rushing the football and quarterback run game and stuff, you guys see it as well when teams play us there is just a lot more man coverage out there. You just can’t sit in soft zones all the time anymore and so you’re going to put a lot of pressure on your corners. That’s why we’re fortunate to have the older guys that we have in Ekow and (Brents).”





On if a player or position group stood out against OSU:

“You know there are a lot of people playing really well. I go back to that offensive line and the consistency of the offensive line is where you’ve got to look at. And then the amount of guys that we’re playing on the defensive line is keeping Felix (Anudike-Uzomah) and keeping Nate (Matlack) and (Brendan Mott) and Eli (Huggins) and all those guys – (Jaylen Pickle) healthy because they are not having to play 45-55 plays a game. They are in that 20 to 30 plays per game because we’re rotating so many guys and so just our depth there is really helping us.”





On what is the hardest part of defending Texas’ backfield:

“Just the fact that you’re going to have some one-on-one tackles and you need to have more people to the ball-carrier and you need to find ways to vice tackling which is hard because then you’re going to be one-on-one with a wide receiver or tight end. We’ve got to do a great job of gang-tackling and you can’t give up on a play and think, ‘well this guy has him’ because he might not. And (Bijan Robinson) is a really special player, a great talent and I think if there’s one thing I’d say just watching Texas, they do as good of a job as anybody we’ve played of saying, ‘we’re getting our best players the football and we’re going to make sure you have to defend our best players for four quarters from sideline to sideline.’ Whether it’s the wide receiver to the tight end to the running back, getting touches everywhere.”





On how much Saturday can be a launching point for the rest of the season:

“I try to be careful about that. Sure, you gain some confidence from it but we’ve got to stay humble from it because everything clicked. There’s no question that everything clicked on Saturday and that’s the confidence part of it, but now we’ve got to wipe that one away because this is the next game and this is the next one-week season we have against another really good team. Those things just don’t ever happen in college football and we were part of it and it did. Now we’ve got to move forward and realize that we still left some plays out there. We’ve got more room for growth and when you have growth we did some better things on special teams. We were able to pop a couple punt returns. And I thought Ty Zentner played his best game. I thought Ty kicked the ball extremely well, we had him kicking field goals so there was more stress on him, so he rose up and so yeah, it gives you confidence, but in the same respect you’ve gotta stay humble as well because you know it’s not going to be like that very often.”





Klieman on importance of tackling against a solid RB core:

“Absolutely. If we don’t tackle well it’s going to be the same kind of day (as against TCU). And the backs are very similar if not as good, better. Because – and there are multiple backs, too. They come at you. And for us it comes down to getting off blocks and running our feet on contact and tackling and making sure that a three-yard gain doesn’t become eight because then you are behind the sticks all day and then it’s a bad day for us. Yeah, if I’m them I’m watching the TCU game and I’d be licking my chops saying, ‘we’re going to run the football on these guys.’”





On the secondary:

“We’re playing a lot of guys there. We’re playing four corners, and six safeties played. So that’s great to play that many guys. It keeps guys fresh, it keeps guys engaged and all those guys are playing somewhere on special teams as well. The younger guys are getting better. The VJ Payne’s are getting better. And to get a Krew Jackson to make some plays and on special teams Krew is doing a nice job. We’re getting some mileage – Tobi made a nice tackle on kickoff – we’re getting some mileage out of some guys because of the hard work that they’ve put in throughout the fall.”





Klieman on the CFB Playoff Rankings and AP Poll:

“I’m sure it’s good. I’ll let the recruiting staff handle that. It’s something that somebody will tell me that we’re ranked somewhere. It really matters at the end. Whoever the top four teams are they will talk about that a bunch. But there's so much football left to be played inside that top 25 and even outside of it that you’re just trying to focus on the things that you can control and for us it’s about not getting caught up in that. That would be the easy thing is get caught up with where you’re at and as soon as you start thinking about that you’re going to get beat. And we need to keep focused on ourselves and getting better.”





On whether this season has led to recruiting momentum:

“You know I don’t know if it’s that other than the fact that we have so many more prospects and families coming to campus for games this year and part of it is that our atmosphere has been so good. I think we’ve sold out of every game. So a lot of people want to be a part of that. I think people are feeling a lot better about traveling now, too. With the pandemic being over. I didn’t see as many families out in 2021 as you are in 2022 so that’s a big part of it. You hope the success helps as well and we’ve gotta keep utilizing the success that we’ve had. Once again, we’re still a long ways to go but it’s been a good game day environment here for the young men and their families that have come.”





On what kind of challenge Quinn Ewers presents:

“One, we don’t have a ton of film on him. He was banged up a little bit. He’s a very calm demeanor guy it looks like in the pocket. It doesn’t look like he gets rattled. You can tell he’s in control and knows where he’s gotta get the football to and into his playmakers’ hands. I think he’s had a really good season and once again having a week off, every one of their guys is going to be feeling a little bit healthier. This is a perfect fit for their offense because they’ve got so many guys that can beat you and he’s understanding that I’ve got to get all these guys the ball and he does.”





Klieman on Xavier Worthy:

“He can roll. Boy he can really run. And he goes up and attacks the football. One thing you can’t do is you can’t emulate him at practice because we’re just not running that fast. We’ve got some guys that can run but not like that. And we’re going to be challenged on some deep balls. We were last week and we definitely will be this week. We need to know where he’s at because he could be running post routes, he could be running diagonals across the field. They can get him the ball on little smoke screens and stuff. He’s one of those guys that they are going to find ways to get touches to him.”





On Deuce Vaughn’s records and what he thinks about when thinking of Deuce:

“A complete football player. Just as he’s evolved through his three years here – which it’s hard to believe that it’s only been three years – from when he first got here and nobody knew much about him to he’s kind of a scatback and he would catch it out of the backfield, and then all of a sudden we talk about him being a complete runner. He can run inside, he can run outside and he can catch the ball. And then you see what he’s done in pass protection as well as the lead blocks and he’s become a complete football player and I think that’s the thing that excites him the most is that people see him as a complete football player. Because of blocks that he’s made and people talking about it. As well as he’s one of the greatest teammates. When somebody’s down he’s one of the first guys to go and try to raise their spirits. He’s a very humble guy and he’s one that, even though he had 160 yards or whatever, he’s not going to say ‘boy, I’ve arrived.’ That kid is always going to work hard and stay humble.”





Klieman on Hayden Gillum:

“Confidence in Gilly. With each snap he hadn’t played very much coming into this year and I’ve just seen him grow. Because he’s learning so much about the game the more snaps you take the more and more you learn not just about your position but he knows what everybody’s doing on that front and that’s cool for us because we have really a quarterback of the offensive line. He would love that I called him a quarterback, but the quarterback of the offensive line is making all the calls and is very confident in what he’s doing and he’s getting stronger as the year has gone on.”





On the defensive performance against OSU:

“Well we are playing faster as it is going on. You always have to be careful because I didn’t think that we played that well on defense against TCU. So even though – I say that to those kids and I know some of those kids had a chip on their shoulder on Saturday because I don’t think they felt like they played to their capabilities and the best of their ability against TCU the week before. That’s what it comes down to again is whatever happened last Saturday means nothing compared to what’s going to happen this week for your preparation and now you’re down to four one-week seasons.”





Klieman on Ty Zentner and whether it’s fair to assume he’ll keep kicking field goals:

“He’s got tons of swagger and personality so, I like it though. He’s confident and he’s one of the best athletes on the team. And so is (Chris) Tennant, one of the best athletes on the team. So is (Jack) Blumer, one of the best athletes on the team. I won’t say Randen (Plattner) but those three guys are some of the best athletes on the team. Randen is gonna love that. But yeah, he will continue to kick field goals as long as he can still handle the things. We dealt with a little bit of a leg issue last week with Chris, so I don’t know if he could’ve last week. We kind of shelved him a little bit late in the week. We’ll see how he bounces back this week. If it’s a longer field goal Chris will probably go in there based on his health, but Ty is a confident guy in everything he does and so I was excited – I thought his kickoffs were phenomenal on Saturday. There was just a little bit of wind and he hung it up there or banged it out there by 10 yards and then that led to his confidence kicking field goals.”





On the all Cooper Beebe versus all Kade Warner hypothetical football game:

“We’ve had this conversation. It wouldn’t be close for Beebs. I hate to say it, but I think Kade would probably get him. But you know I would take a team of random Plattner’s before I’d take a team of any of those guys (chuckles).”





Klieman on Deuce’s pass game production and whether that’s a product of Will Howard:

“No. Some teams just play him so differently with doubling him. There have been some teams that have doubled him and really taken him out of the pass game by high-lowing him or bracketing him inside or outside and so other guys have had the ability to make plays. The more that we’ve stretched the ball down field the more it loosens people up because we’ve hit some seam routes. When you do that, then the underneath becomes a little bit more open and so it just is more of a product of what defenses are giving us.”





On Texas’ offensive changes from last year’s matchup:

“We’ve gotta be prepared for wildcat. They beat us up pretty good in wildcat and a bunch of unbalanced sets that they got us in. We’ve gotta make sure we’ve got good answers to a couple of things that – they know what they did to beat us last year and that was no surprise that they found a weakness and attacked us and exposed us and we have to be able to shore that up. I don’t think they’ll sit in those things all day long because they have so many more people that are capable of making plays, but if we can’t stop it they will.”





On lack of success with being ranked in the past and how they’ve handled it this year:

“Yeah, we don’t really talk about it. I don’t think our kids in a team meeting have ever talked about rankings or something. You might ask those guys because we don’t ever talk about it as a staff or with those guys about the rankings. I know they know, but right now it’s control what you can control and a preseason ranking doesn't matter until the end of the season. I’m one of the voters in the AFCA Coaches Poll and I look at my vote that I have on August 3rd and I kind of laugh at myself because I obviously was wrong on a number of teams. You’ve gotta play the whole season out.”





Klieman on Deuce’s cutback touchdown run:

“They did a great job of it. We kicked people out and then led through. They had one kid probably make the wrong read on a gap, but we got great displacement at the line of scrimmage and we had all five guys did a great job up front and we sealed it. Then Deuce cut it back and we had a nice funnel for him. I said they had one kid I think hit the wrong gap and then Deuce was off to the races and it was good to see in the fact of I thought Deuce was and is continuing to get healthier to be able to run away. He had been banged up a little bit as well and I thought he looked a lot more fresh.”





On Beau Palmer’s injury:

“Isn’t that awful? I felt sick for the kid and saw him at practice the next day and gave him a hug. Because we sat here and told him, ‘Beau, you’re going to get to play some MIKE backer this week,’ and I know his high school coach really well. It makes you so sad because the kid has worked his tail off for the moment and he had a moment against TCU but he didn’t take many reps during the week – he took some – but he knew he was going to get a chance to play because we knew that we weren’t going to play Nick 80-90 snaps if that was what it was going to be, and then he has a freak injury like that. Beau will bounce back. I know he will. I don’t know when his surgery is, I think it’s coming up pretty soon because there wasn’t a whole lot of swelling, and he’ll bounce back.”





On adding a coach like Gary Patterson to Texas’ staff:

“I don’t know (if he’s impacted Texas’ defense). That’s a hard one for me to answer. I’m assuming he has had a huge impact. Maybe that’s a better question for our offensive coaches that sit in there all the time and watch it. I’m watching some of them and some of the other side of the ball. We all know Gary is one of the legends in the game and was a great college coach. For Texas to have him is a big benefit and I’m sure he’s helping them out.”





On Adrian coming in to the locker room and saying he wasn’t completely healthy:

“Yeah, it’s the relationship that those guys have – meaning those two – as well as coach Klein in that quarterback room. We all want to win and it was a pretty simple thing that he didn’t feel like he was 100 percent. He would go, but he wasn’t 100 percent and that answered my question for me. But I’m going to take it one further. Daniel Green was trying to play. He went through warm-ups in the weight room and trying to do some stuff and trying to play 15 plays for Nick Allen so that Nick could get a rest – because we didn’t know what Jake could do – and only concern Daniel Green had was ‘I don’t want to hurt my team’ and ‘I don’t want to hurt my team if I can’t play to my capabilities for 15 plays’, and after the warm-ups he knew he couldn’t and he said, ‘all I’ll do is hurt the team,’ and that’s a sign of a pretty healthy locker room of guys that care about each other and want to make sure that the team is successful over themselves.”



