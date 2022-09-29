On how Adrian Martinez played last week

There’s no doubt about it, proud of our guys, how they competed, executed and it doesn’t matter how you get it done, if you get it done in a tough environment against a good opponent it’s a great day.

On keeping Adrian at the same level

I think every week we are getting more in sync, more on the same page, learning more about each other and getting some things ironed out across the board. WE just have to continue to build on the momentum that he did and he had on Saturday.

On Tech’s defense

They are really long, great size on the outside, across the board, at all three levels. They are playing hard, making plays and it will be a good challenge for us.

On the pace of Tech’s offense changing things for his group

I don’t think so, I think we have to focus on executing, staying on the field. I think that was the biggest thing we were able to do last week – stay on the field on those third and fourth down situations to give ourselves a chance to find some rhythm, do some things operationally and ultimately finish with touchdowns. Every offense in this league is explosive, they go fast. We have the capability to be no different than that. But at the end of the day, you have to do it and put touchdowns on the board in the red zone and be good on third down.

On Martinez’s rhythm

It’s important, but, again, all those gears have to be in sync and firing. He’s the main focal point of that and he has to be firing. But it’s everybody around him as well. Everybody just doing their 1/11th.

On four verticals play on third and 16 working as a QB Draw too

As soon as we saw that they wer ein man, that was definitely a possibility. As soon as he broke through and was able to break through those twists up front, as soon he popped out I was like ‘Ope, he might be out.’ I didn’t know it was going to go for 55, but I knew we would have a good chance to get to the sticks.

On Martinez finding ways to cut it loose in practice before Oklahoma game

I mean, I think, again, we’ve seen a lot of those plays through practice through his time here very, very early. Him being able to do that and all of us being able to execute the way that he did and we did was a lot of fun to see.

On how Martinez has carried over preparation to Tech

It’s one of those things where we played much better, made plays, stayed on the field on third down, got some good touchdowns in the red zone, but if you go through the tape there’s a lot of things that we have to be better at. That’s the exciting part, I think our guys have caught that and seen that and know that there was some plays out there on three and outs that we had an opportunity to stay on the field and have an even better performance. I think that’s part of the motivation is that we haven’t played our best game as a unit as well.

On the injuries to the offensive line

Well, it is what it is. Guys have stepped up and are practicing extremely hard and guys are tough suckers up there right across the board. We have to keep developing some guys behind that front line and keep plugging along.

On not allowing a sack since Week 1

I didn’t know that exactly, but they’ve done a really good job in their preparation in the week in seeing, feeling the blitz patterns in each protection and the different IDs and playing hard. They’ve done that every week and it was cool because in such a harsh environment, the communication from a quarterback to his offensive it sounds simple, Gillie (Hayden Gillium), Hadley [Panzer] and Adrian did a great job of handling that environment and being on the same page with the environment and the tempo stuff we were doing. They did a great job.

On playing in front of a big crowd at home

There’s no place like it. Our fans are so passionate, into the ball game and truly care and not just about the outcome but our players and the culture and young men we’ve had there. Truly fortunate to have had that for along time. It’s a special place for a long time.

On a rushing attack with Martinez and Deuce Vaughn

There’s no doubt about it, and it’s something we have to keep building on. There’s next level of things and sequencing of things, schemes and formations and that kind of stuff that was a great stepping stone, building block for us to see it come together.

On importance of Gillum in pass protection

It’s critical, especially when you’re mixing up tempos and stuff. Defenses aren’t getting lined up and set and making sure the quarterback knows who they are going to, who they are not going to in certain situations and getting the ball out of your hand. His leadership and attitude every day that he comes to work. He plays his butt off on every snap.

On what makes Tech hard to prepare for

It’s their length and their size. They really plug gaps up front and make it hard to plug gaps. It’s a challenge for us.

On Ben Sinnott

Ben has great ball skills. There will be times that even in practice that he will haul in a tough catch. We know he’s capable of that. In the pass game, you think you have a high understanding of where the pass could go, but how it worked out and the progressions of the defense it went his way. And when it did he did a nice job of answering the bell and making the catch and having great security and getting yards after the catch. Not surprised at all.

On how important Malik Knowles was to the win vs. Oklahoma

Every player that played in that game made a critical play in a critical moment to help the effort. The thing I was proud of Malik the most wasn’t a touchdown catch or the things he did that way or the comeback or third down or whatever. It was how be blocked. He played 80 some odd snaps is what we graded him at and he busted his tail. It was a long, physical game. It had a great mentality. I was really proud of him.

On QB power on last TD run

It’s a hard play to stop. But, again, those guys up front got it done and Adrian has done a nice job. It’s just math. You get into those short yardage situations and goal line there is going to be one unblocked guy and we get closer to it with having the quarterback carry it, obviously. But Adrian did a nice job of carrying it and staying in relation with his guard and getting it home.