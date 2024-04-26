Jerome Tang strikes again as Villanova transfer Brendan Hausen announced his plans to commit to Kansas State, via his social media. Hausen announced his commitment following his visit over the weekend.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LYW5zYXMgU3RhdGUgbGV04oCZcyBnbyEgVGhhbmsgeW91IEdvZCBm b3IgYWxsb3dpbmcgbWUgdG8gYmUgYXBhcnQgb2Ygc29tZXRoaW5nIHNwZWNp YWwuIEnigJltIGFsbCBpbvCfkpzwn6SNPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0VNQVc/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPiNFTUFXPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vaU9W V2FCaGFhUCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2lPVldhQmhhYVA8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgQnJlbmRhbiBIYXVzZW4gKEBIYXVzZW5CcmVuZGFuKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hhdXNlbkJyZW5kYW4vc3RhdHVzLzE3 ODM4NjAxMzk0MzIyMzU0NDY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwg MjYsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Advertisement

The 6’4” guard will have two years of eligibility remaining. He averaged 6.2 points and 1.9 rebounds a game last season. Hausen’s biggest strength is his shooting ability, something the Wildcats have really lacked in the past. The sharpshooter made over 60 threes last season on 38% shooting. All but 16 of his field goals he attempted were three-pointers.

Hausen came off the bench for Villanova last season and averaged over 17 minutes. He had a season-high of 17 points against Seton Hall, where he shot 5-8 from deep.

The Amarillo, Texas native will fill a must-needed role for the Wildcats next season, a knockdown shooter. With Hausen in the fold, this does present a logjam in the guard position, and we may see a departure with him coming in.

Hausen is the third transfer to commit to Tang and staff, joining Dug McDaniel and C.J. Jones. Keep on the lookout for more portal pickups on the way.

