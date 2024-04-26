Villanova G Brendan Hausen to commit to K-State
Jerome Tang strikes again as Villanova transfer Brendan Hausen announced his plans to commit to Kansas State, via his social media.
Hausen announced his commitment following his visit over the weekend.
The 6’4” guard will have two years of eligibility remaining. He averaged 6.2 points and 1.9 rebounds a game last season.
Hausen’s biggest strength is his shooting ability, something the Wildcats have really lacked in the past. The sharpshooter made over 60 threes last season on 38% shooting. All but 16 of his field goals he attempted were three-pointers.
Hausen came off the bench for Villanova last season and averaged over 17 minutes. He had a season-high of 17 points against Seton Hall, where he shot 5-8 from deep.
The Amarillo, Texas native will fill a must-needed role for the Wildcats next season, a knockdown shooter. With Hausen in the fold, this does present a logjam in the guard position, and we may see a departure with him coming in.
Hausen is the third transfer to commit to Tang and staff, joining Dug McDaniel and C.J. Jones. Keep on the lookout for more portal pickups on the way.
