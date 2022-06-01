Virginia Tech forward David N'Guessan transfers to Kansas State

After a successful visit to Manhattan not long ago, Virginia Tech transfer David N'Guessan has committed to Jerome Tang and Kansas State. The announcement was made on Twitter.

Born in the Netherlands, N'Guessan played his high school ball at Mt. Zion Prep in Baltimore, Maryland.

While the former Rivals three-star prospect in the Class of 2020 was also considering Washington State, VCU and Saint Joseph's, he picked the Wildcats over a potential return to the Hokies. Virginia Tech was hoping that he'd remain in Blacksburg.

N'Guessan came off the bench last season in all 36 games. As a sophomore, he averaged 3.7 points and 2.7 rebounds in almost 14 minutes per game. He also shot 49 percent from the field and 27 percent from the three-point line.

The forward will arrive at K-State as a junior but have three years of eligibility remaining due to the frozen year in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic. N'Guessan will be joined at the position with other forwards Nae'qwan Tomlin, Ismael Massoud, and Taj Manning.