But in a recent game against Oklahoma State , Kansas State senior guard Markquis Nowell put together a shot-selection display from distance that would make even Curry blush. For a three-minute stretch during the second half, Nowell keyed a 12-3 run for the Wildcats without ever stepping foot inside the arc.

Years of conventional wisdom in basketball would say that shooting a 3-pointer from numerous steps behind the 3-point line makes for a poor decision. In recent years, elite shot-making skills from NBA superstars like Stephen Curry have changed the way coaches and fans have viewed shot selection, normalizing heaves originating from near half-court.

Speaking to reporters following a 65-57 win over the Cowboys, head coach Jerome Tang analogized Nowell’s shot selection.

“We have this agreement,” Tang began explaining, “that, you know every day how you’re supposed to take your vitamin? Right? So he gets -- and I take -- one vitamin a game. If it goes in, it’s not a vitamin. If it’s a bad one then OK, I’ve had my vitamin for the day.”

Tang’s analogy provided a glimpse into the mind of a modern basketball coach but was illustrative of how the game has changed.

This season, the 5-foot-7 Nowell is shooting 36.8 percent from 3-point range. According to hoop-math.com, Nowell is shooting 37.5 percent on jump shots from inside the arc. That means according to ShotQuality.com’s data, a shot from a seemingly preposterous length is more valuable to Kansas State’s offense than one from steps outside of the paint.

“His off-the-bounce 3 ranks a little above the 50th percentile in terms of the shot you can get,” explained ShotQuality CEO Simon Gerszberg. “So, it’s not a bad shot. His best shot is when he’s off the catch just playing a little more off-ball. It’s funny, I’d almost rather him take the off-the-bounce deep 3 than the long step-back mid-range.

"In a vacuum, that's a terrible shot, unless you're a really great shooter like he is."

The data revolution in college basketball includes the 22-year-old Gerszberg, who dropped out of Colgate seven courses shy of his degree in behavioral analytics to continue his pursuit as a basketball data entrepreneur. A few years earlier, a random roommate pairing with star Colgate guard Tucker Richardson led to a role tallying shot selection data by hand for the Raiders men’s basketball program.

“It’s the luckiest thing that’s ever happened in my life,” Gerszberg said.

Now, the advanced data and scouting reports his company provides service to 65-plus Division 1 clients. Gerszberg's service allows coaches to see what was expected to happen based on shots their team took and what shots their team can take to improve their chances in the future. So far, TCU and Texas are the only Big 12 teams using it.

The ShotQuality value of each shot incorporates up to 90 variables, including the proximity of defenders, the shot location and the probability of an offensive rebound or foul drawn on a possession. This season, the service is unveiling video tracking that displays the value of a shot taken on any play as well as potential value available via unmade passes.



