The number eight looms large on the K-State basketball program as the season ends. K-State lost in the Elite Eight to Florida Atlantic, missing out on a trip to the Final Four for the 59th consecutive year. It also was the eighth Elite Eight loss in a row for the K-State basketball program, not getting over the hump since 1964’s win over Wichita State. Going past the number eight, Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson’s careers are over and unfortunately weren’t long enough at K-State. Despite all that pain, it’s a great day to be a Wildcat.

That is the line Jerome Tang used 367 days ago in his introductory press conference at K-State, and I think the words ring true one year later. The sting of another Elite Eight loss against a mid-major is still there and that won’t go away for a while, but there are also a lot of things to enjoy and be proud of.

Jerome Tang took over a program that had bottomed out over the last three seasons, with 58 losses in a three-year stretch and three straight finishes in the bottom two of the Big 12. K-State needed more than just a coach that could help them win games again, they needed a unifier. Someone that could bring the masses wearing purple back to Bramlage Coliseum win or lose.

Tang delivered, his energy on day one was infectious and he started building a staff and roster that could help build off that energy. One by one staff members like Jareem Dowling came aboard, players like Nae’Qwan Tomlin and Desi Sills committed to the Wildcats. Then on August 20th, the final piece to the puzzle was Keyontae Johnson’s commitment and the Wildcats were off and running.

With appearances at football games from Jerome Tang joining the students in the Wabash and high levels of optimism at Big 12 Media Day, the buzz for basketball started to return to Manhattan. Nearly 7,000 fans turned out for a weeknight exhibition game against Washburn to start the season, an incredible mark for a game that meant nothing.

During Thanksgiving week, Jerome Tang’s team started to show some signs that they could play. Comeback wins against Nevada and LSU to secure an early-season tournament championship that had people paying an ungodly amount of money to watch basketball on something called FloHoops.

An exhilarating win over Wichita State to protect home court and beat an in-state foe accelerated excitement for fans to see the Wildcats in action, and it led to over 13,000 packing the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City to witness a win over Nebraska. Keyontae Johnson had his third 20-point game of the season.

The season continued with a come-from-behind and overtime victory against West Virginia to start Big 12 play, and impressive road wins at Texas and Baylor, announcing the arrival of the Wildcats to the basketball world.

Everything clicked for the Wildcats on January 17th this year, Tang’s first battle with Kansas was in a packed Bramlage Coliseum. A hot start led to a halftime lead, Johnson was on fire in the game, yet the Wildcats needed overtime. Out of a timeout Tang showed his coaching chops, dialing up the perfect play with Markquis Nowell hitting Johnson for a lob to stuff the ball through the hole for an 83-82 victory. The floor was full of K-State fans and the message was “expect to win.”

As the season wore on, it became easier to expect to win. That was the kind of belief that Tang had brought to fans and the program, he had proof along the way to go with it. There were some downs, but the ups were not something that should happen for a first year head coach in the toughest basketball league in America.

In just a few months Jerome Tang took a roster with just two players on it and built a Big 12 contender, a team that made a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. He also coached two All-Americans, one who hadn’t played basketball in two seasons and another who averaged just 12.1 points per game the season prior.

And although the run fell short of the ultimate goal and the destination that all college basketball teams wish to reach, Tang’s team delivered more unforgettable moments in K-State history. Nowell’s electric assists through the NCAA Tournament and unlimited range, Keyontae Johnson and Ish Massoud knocking down dagger threes against Kentucky, or the overtime win against Tom Izzo and Michigan State.

And just as much fun as the reflection of this season will be in a few days, weeks and months, looking ahead to the future of K-State basketball is equally as exciting in this moment. Because with little time and little resources, Jerome Tang built a national contender. He did it by bringing in lovable players who only wanted team success and a staff, including himself, that is much more concerned about being great people than great basketball minds.

That type of person combined with the basketball prowess they do possess has led to early wins on the recruiting trail and will lead to more and bigger wins down the road. Tang also showcased that he can coach toe-to-toe with the best coaches in the sport this year, beating Bill Self, Scott Drew, Tom Izzo, John Calipari and Bob Huggins all in year one.

As Tang said after the loss to Florida Atlantic, this team isn’t “frauds,” and this season wasn’t fraudulent. This is what K-State was supposed to be, and it is solely because of the work and man that Jerome Tang is. This season being year one says a lot more about what year five will look like, than what a loss to FAU in the Elite Eight does.

That is why even one day after a heartbreaking loss in the Elite Eight yet again, it feels like the best is yet to come and it’s not a hope or guess, it is a certainty. That is why through the pain of a loss in March, it’s a great day to be a Wildcat.



