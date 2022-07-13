WATCH: Brett Yormark’s first public address as Big 12 commissioner

OPENING REMARKS

BRETT YORMARK: I'm so humbled to be here today and thrilled to join the Big 12 family. I'm in a transition period right now, and starting August 1, I will be working full-time out of the conference office. With the events of the last couple of weeks, conference composition is once again at the forefront of college athletics. As such, I have been very involved with the stakeholders both inside and outside the Big 12 regarding our path forward and opportunities to grow both the Big 12 brand and business. However, before I get into my vision for the Big 12, I would like to first recognize and thank my amazing family, all of which are here today -- my wife, Elaina; my daughter, Madison; and my son, Drake -- for their incredible love and support. Thank you to Linda, board chairman Lawrence Schovanec and the entire Big 12 board of directors for having the confidence in me to be selected the conference's fifth commissioner. A special thank you to the incredible Big 12 ADs who have welcomed me with open arms. To the SWAs, FARs, administrators, coaches and student-athletes of the Big 12, I look forward to working on your behalf and being a great resource for you. Lastly, to Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby, thank you for all you have done for this conference over the last 10 years and for everything you have done for intercollegiate athletics during the course of your great career. You have left a lasting legacy and set a very high bar for me to follow. You will be an incredible resource for me, and I look forward to a long relationship with you. As all of you get to know me, you will learn that I am about family, integrity, loyalty and dependability. My career path has often found me in the underdog position, although it has inspired me to do the unexpected. With a background in the NBA, NASCAR, and most recently in the entertainment business, you might ask, why college athletics now? Early in my career, I put together a progression ladder. It started with working for the New Jersey Nets, and it ended with a vision to be in college athletics. My passion for the collegiate space was fueled even more so with my many years at Barclays Center, where in a very short period of time we became a college basketball destination. What excites me most about joining the Big 12 is the transformative moment in front of all of us today. We have an opportunity to grow and build the Big 12 brand and business, be aspirational, define our point of difference, all while never losing our commitment to always compete and develop our student-athletes at the highest levels.

Moments like these do not happen often, and we must seize them and make the most of them. It will require incredible work and collaboration. One thing is for sure. There is no doubt the Big 12 is open for business. We will leave no stone unturned to drive value for the conference. Just as I pledged to the board, we will be bold and humble, aggressive and thoughtful, and innovative and creative, all in an effort to position the conference in a way that not only grows the Big 12 brand and business but makes us a bit more contemporary. Although there will be challenges ahead, Bob has left me an incredible foundation to build upon. During August and September, I will conduct a listening tour and visit all 14 campuses. I will meet with stakeholders to gain a historical point of view and to ask what does success look like. Following my first 60 to 90 days, I will report back to the board with my observations and how I see our path forward. I will work very closely with our member institutions to ensure we are prepared to seize opportunities that benefit our league, and if those happen within the first 60 days, we will move as fast as we need to. One thing is crystal clear: There is no higher priority than to best position the Big 12 for its upcoming multimedia rights negotiations. Everything we do must create momentum for these negotiations, as well as building thevalue of the Big 12 brand and business. I am learning the issues facing the NCAA and the conference in real time, such as name, image and likeness; the transfer portal; student-athlete well-being; considerations of the NCAA Transformation Committee; and the CFP expansion. I look forward to learning the perspectives of our stakeholders on these issues and more during my visit to campus. I've been actively engaged in realignment and appreciate the incredible input I have received from everyone throughout the conference. Exploration and optionality is at the forefront of what we are focused on. Anything considered must be additive and not dilutive. Sometimes the best deals are the ones that don't get done. Although I have a lot to learn, I'm confident in my background and that it's well-suited for this role, and I'm excited to go to work. I embrace the responsibility to be a steward of this great conference and to carry out the mission and vision of our member institutions. As much as we will aspire to do well, we must also aspire to do good and use our platform to drive positive change around us. I am thankful for this incredible opportunity and am thrilled to be here. I want to wish all the football coaches and our student-athletes a very successful season. I want to thank everyone for attending Big 12 Football Media Days. I look forward to working with you and getting to know each and every one of you.

PODIUM Q&A

Q. Mr. Yormark, is the Big 12 actively engaged withthe four Pac-12 Conference schools that's being reported fairly widely? BRETT YORMARK: As I said in my opening comments,we are exploring all options, and we're open for business. Optionality is good, and we're vetting through all of them.I think it's fair to say I've received a lot of phone calls, a lot of interest. People understand the direction of the Big 12, and we're exploring those levels of interest. Nothing is imminent, but we're working hard to make sure that we position the Big 12 in the best possible way on ago-forward basis. Q. Brett, could you give us reasons why it would make more sense for the Big 12 to grab teams from the Pac-12 other than the other way around? BRETT YORMARK: It's a great question. Again, I'll say that there is not a definitive plan right now. We're exploring all options. I can assure you that given the time I've spent with our presidents, our chancellors, our athletic directors, we are a very unified group. Bob mentioned that during his opening comments. It was one of the things that drew me to the job, the alignment that the board and AD community all have for going forward. As we vet out the possibilities, everything will be additive, nothing will be dilutive, and I feel very confident that our conference is in the best position it's ever been in before. Bob is leaving us in a great place. Q. Do you feel like the Big 12 could become one of these super conferences like the SEC and Big Ten? BRETT YORMARK: As you get to know me, I don't really pay much attention to anything else but us. I think there's incredible upside with the Big 12. It's one of the reasons, again, I'm here today. We have a chance to build our brand, our business, nationalize our conference in a way that hasn't been done before, and I'm excited to go to work and start that process. Q. I'm not going to ask you a realignment question, but you've mentioned name, image and likeness a fewtimes. Given your background, how do you feel you can best guide the universities as everybody kind of navigates this new thing that came to be last summer? BRETT YORMARK: Well, I can say at a high level, I'm anadvocate of NIL. I've gotten my feet wet to some degree atRoc Nation, where we have been engaged with NIL.From a personal point of view, I have not really spoken tomany of our key stakeholders about it. I think there needsto be guardrails. There probably needs to be uniformity. Maybe the conference needs to take a bigger role in what NIL looks like going forward. But I think, given my background, having spent so muchtime in the commercial space, I'm very well-suited for NIL in whatever form it takes on a go-forward basis. Q. I think on June 29th you knew you were hired. Two days later we get the Pac-12 news of USC and UCLA. What was your reaction? Was it, hey, this is interesting, or holy crap, what have I gotten myselfinto? What was your reaction? BRETT YORMARK: My reaction was probably both. But I was excited about it in many respects because I saw therewas opportunity. I figured I'd be thrown into it a little sooner than I had thought, and as Linda said, I've been working very closely with Bob and others on defining ourpath forward.I do look at it as an opportunity. As I said earlier, we're going to vet out all the possibilities and options and determine where we go. Q. Progression ladder, very intrigued by that philosophy. You touched on it a little bit, but whatmade the Big 12 and being the commissioner here an important part of your progression ladder? Secondly, I know you've met with the board. I know you've metwith the athletic directors. I also heard you sought out the cell phone numbers of all the head football coaches. From those conversations, if that's true,what have you gleaned from the head football coachesin your conversations? BRETT YORMARK: Well, first of all, I'm thrilled to be the next commissioner of the Big 12. As I said in my opening comments, I always had a vision to be in college sports. Candidly, I thought it might have been an athletic director, I wasn't sure. But I was enamored with the space. It was fueled duringmy time at Barclays Center. When this opportunity presented itself, I said, let's give it a great shot, and thankfully it all worked out. As it relates to the football coaches, I didn't have many conversations with the football coaches. Really for me it was a way to introduce myself, let them know I'm are source, I'm 24/7 and I'm thrilled to be part of the Big 12 family.So I did have some nice dialogue with many of the coaches, and it was more just very high level, me saying hello, and again, telling them I'm looking forward to seeingthem this week. Q. How do you look at the situation with Oklahoma and Texas? Is it a distraction for you with everything that you've got to tackle right out of the gate? Have you had a chance to build any relationships in Austin or Norman, something that I know you're going to want tosee as important as they move forward, as well? BRETT YORMARK: First of all, the folks from Texas, both the president and AD, as well as at Oklahoma, they've been very gracious to me. They were a part of the processin me getting hired, so I appreciate the support that I received. I'm sure there's going to be a moment in time where we're going to sit down and discuss the future, obviously I don't start until August 1, and I look forward to doing that. That's really all I can say at this point in time. Q. As a follow-up to the Texas/OU question, is it your goal for Texas and OU to remain in this conference throughout the remainder of that contract? Or with new teams coming in, does it behoove you to try to figure out ways for you guys to part ways a little bit sooner? BRETT YORMARK: From my perspective, and again, I don't start until August 1, I have a lot to learn. But in any situation like this, I always look for a win-win scenario. That being said, it's important that whatever happens is in the best interest of this conference. But I look forward at the right time to have those conversations. Thank you for your question. Q. Obviously you have a long experience working in the Northeast, working in New York, working in Brooklyn. What drew you to this space, and what kind of made this conference and this timing right? BRETT YORMARK: Well, as I said, first of all, I've spent a little time in Dallas over my career. When I was at NASCAR, I used to come here, obviously, for race weekends, and I liked the market. It's a very vibrant market, and looking forward to being part of the community. My plan obviously is to move here. I'm excited about that. Just generally speaking, the move to the Big 12 was very exciting for me because I think we can have a very special moment. I think there is incredible upside here. Again, Bob has left me in a great spot, and my goal is now to take the baton and move it forward, and I plan on doing that with the collective staff at the Big 12. In my opening comments I didn't have a chance to thank the staff at the Big 12, but I've spent the last two days in our office. Bob put together an incredible team, and I look forward to working with them. They have welcomed me with open arms, and I look forward to doing some incredible things with them over the course of the next couple of years.