Watch: Chris Klieman and quarterback Avery Johnson press conference

Big 12 Matchups to Watch before Kansas State vs. Colorado
With a late kickoff for K-State, here are two Big 12 games to watch before the 'Cats kickoff in Colorado.
Week 7 Scouting Report: Colorado's Defense vs. Kansas State's Offense
Previewing Kansas State's offensive matchup against Colorado's defense.
Week 7 Scouting Report: Colorado's Offense vs. Kansas State's Defense
Looking at Colorado's offense and the challenges they'll present to K-State.
K-State's offense preparing for another loud road environment on Saturday
K-State will play in a loud environment on Saturday night.
3 Defensive Keys to a Kansas State victory over Colorado in Week 7
K-State will play one of the best offenses in college football on Saturday night.
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman and quarterback Avery Johnson met with the media on Monday, Oct. 14, to recap K-State's win over Colorado and preview their upcoming game against West Virginia.
Chris Klieman
Avery Johnson
