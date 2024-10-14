Advertisement

With a late kickoff for K-State, here are two Big 12 games to watch before the 'Cats kickoff in Colorado.

 Grant Snowden
Previewing Kansas State's offensive matchup against Colorado's defense.

 Kevin Fielder
Looking at Colorado's offense and the challenges they'll present to K-State.

 Kevin Fielder
K-State will play in a loud environment on Saturday night.

 Kevin Fielder
K-State will play one of the best offenses in college football on Saturday night.

 Kamden Tatkenhorst

Published Oct 14, 2024
Watch: Chris Klieman and quarterback Avery Johnson press conference
Kevin Fielder  •  EMAWOnline
@TheKevinFielder

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman and quarterback Avery Johnson met with the media on Monday, Oct. 14, to recap K-State's win over Colorado and preview their upcoming game against West Virginia.

Chris Klieman

Embed content not available

Avery Johnson

Embed content not available
