“Good afternoon, everyone. Great comeback win on Saturday by the guys. We showed a lot of resolve, a lot of toughness, especially in the second half when we were down 11 and continued to not flinch on the sideline and just believed that we were going to find a way to get the thing in the fourth quarter and have a chance to win. We had a big drive, got the touchdown and got the two-point conversion with Will (Howard) to cut it to three. I thought our defense did a really nice job in the fourth quarter. We had a couple of picks — one in the third and one in the fourth — and finished with a couple of punts. So, we played well, finally, at the end on defense. Then we had a nice drive after the muffed punt to get the touchdown to go up. That was obviously a big, big sequence. So, I’m happy for our seniors and happy for all the kids from Kansas to get that win. Now we've turned our attention to a really good Iowa State team. They're playing really well. I think Coach (Matt) Campbell has done a phenomenal job. He always does, and this year you can see how much they've gotten better and better each week. It looks like we're going have a fun weather day here on Saturday. So, it will be a late November game here at The Bill that will be a lot of fun.”