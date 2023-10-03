Kansas State will continue its Big 12 title defense on the road this week as they travel to Stillwater, Okla. for a Friday night matchup against Oklahoma State.

The Wildcats are coming off a bye week, which allowed players to rest and recuperate ahead of the Oklahoma State game.

On Tuesday, head coach Chris Klieman met with the media to discuss the status of multiple injured players and preview the game.

His opening statement and the full press conference are below.