News More News
ago football Edit

Watch: Chris Klieman meets with the media to discuss Oklahoma State prep

Kevin Fielder • EMAWOnline
Managing Editor
@TheKevinFielder

Kansas State will continue its Big 12 title defense on the road this week as they travel to Stillwater, Okla. for a Friday night matchup against Oklahoma State.

The Wildcats are coming off a bye week, which allowed players to rest and recuperate ahead of the Oklahoma State game.

On Tuesday, head coach Chris Klieman met with the media to discuss the status of multiple injured players and preview the game.

His opening statement and the full press conference are below.

Opening Statement: "“Good afternoon, everyone. For us it's Wednesday, as far as our game prep. So, we're doing a lot of things with third downs, red zone, some of the situational things today. We had a good bye week last week. We were able to practice a handful of times. We worked a lot with our younger players and then reconvened on Sunday and started to go with Oklahoma State. We know we've got a big task ahead playing in Stillwater, and we have got to play really well. We have to have another good day of preparation and get ready for Friday night.”


Press Conference

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}