"Good afternoon, everyone. It was really good win on Saturday night, a great atmosphere, another night game, but a really good atmosphere. I thought our kids really responded well. I thought we played well in all three phases. We played faster, we played more physical, we finished better, we had really good focus, a lot of things that we talked about that we had to do for us to have a chance to be successful in that environment. I was really impressed with Texas Tech’s physicality. I thought they were really good on defense with their physicality, really good on special teams, as well. They have a really good returner, and I thought our kick and punt coverage was really good to neutralize that. We were able to get the turnover on defense, which was huge for us. Then we were able to capitalize on those getting 14 points off turnovers when the game was really tight. So, pleased with the win. We have a lot of things we've got to clean up on all three phases, but it’s good to do that off of a win.”