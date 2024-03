Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman met with the media today to discuss the Wildcats' upcoming spring camp.

"Ready to start spring ball," Klieman said. "Had a really good winter with [Director of Strength and Conditioning Trumain Carroll] and his staff. Putting on a lot of muscle mass, and guys getting stronger."

Spring camp will officially begin tomorrow, with a closed practice. Kansas State's spring game is scheduled for the middle of April.



Video of Chris Klieman's press conference is available below and on EMAWOnline's Youtube channel.