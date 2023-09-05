As the Kansas State (1-0) football team prepares for its second home game of the season, head coach Chris Klieman met with the media Tuesday for his weekly press conference.

Here's a few quick hitters from Klieman, including some injury updates:

-- Klieman said he was very pleased with how the team locked in and played against SEMO but it was time to turn focus on a "really good, veteran" Troy team.

-- Wide receiver Keagan Johnson is day to day. He's doing limited work this week but it's too early to tell if he'll play this weekend. Likely could be listed as questionable for Troy.

-- Linebacker Jake Clifton is "doubtful" to play against Troy due to an injury, per Klieman.

-- For now, the backup QB spot on a "week to week" basis, per Klieman. They wanted to get Avery Johnson an extended look in Week 1 against SEMO but Jake Rubley is still in the picture and the two are competing for the backup role.

-- Klieman said it was good to be able to get so many players into the game. He called his freshmen "pretty seasoned" and the moment was not too big for them.