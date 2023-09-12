Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman met with members of the media Tuesday at the Vanier Family Football Complex prior to Saturday’s contest at Missouri.

The full press conference is below.

CHRIS KLIEMAN, HEAD COACH

Opening Statement…

“After looking at Saturday’s game throughout the day on Sunday, we beat a really good football team in Troy. I thought we did some really good things on both sides of the ball at times. I thought that we are still making some mental errors, making some alignment errors, making some communication errors. Little things that you may or may not see on film or from the stands that we need to continue to get better at and shore up. I liked what we did at times offensively with being an explosive team and scoring at some critical times. We missed a number of opportunities that we could have gotten points. I credit Troy on that because I thought they had a really good plan. Then, on defense, we had a little lull in the second quarter where we couldn't get off the field on third down and had some penalties and one explosive play, but I thought the second half of defense really played exceptional football. We’re continuing to learn. We’re continuing to get better. We still have to continue to improve. We are by no means a finished product. We have to continue to get better as these weeks in September go by leading us into our conference play. We've got a tremendous challenge this week going on the road, a great environment to play Missouri, and they got a really good football team. So, it'll be a big challenge for us.”