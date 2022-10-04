Opening statement:

“Exciting week ahead. Difficult challenge ahead heading into Ames to play Iowa State, especially at night. I know they are a terrific home team and been in there in the evening before at different places and it’s always a tough place to play. It’s a difficult environment, and we’re going to have to have great preparation for us to be successful. We have to have a great week and I’m excited about the win. As you went and looked at it last week, did some really good things early in the game, had a lull for sure, give Texas Tech credit. They had a really good plan for us on all three phases of the game and then late in the third quarter, once Deuce (Vaughn) had his big run I think we finally started to at least figure some things out from the run game and blocking some of their pressures and made some explosive plays. Then, on defense we were able to create some turnovers especially in the second half. Felix (Anudike-Uzomah) had a really big play, Julius (Brents) had a really big play and we needed those because the tempo was getting to us a little bit with the heat and stuff. Just glad to get out of there with a win and move on to the next week. Heading on the road is tough as we know.”





On the pass rush and having Khalid Duke doing more of that:

“That was game dependent. We have to continue to look at that, but with some of the things we thought Texas Tech was giving us we wanted to get him into the fit or closer to the action. We have to continue to look at it, I don’t know if that’s first down – because we were doing that on early downs – or is that more third down? I don’t know what Coach Klanderman and the defensive staff will think of this week, but obviously him having the production he had playing some defensive end and even some d-tackle at times really helped us.”





On Iowa State’s 3-3-5 scheme and whether he draws things from it with how he’s running KSU’s 3-3-5:

“Oh absolutely. I’m sure it probably helps them too from an offensive standpoint in terms of what you’ve practiced all spring and fall. There’s some differences, there’s some similarities for sure and there’s some different wrinkles. They've had so much success in this system and are obviously further along in it then we are and have probably more adjustments than we do. It’ll be a challenge, it’s probably easier for us to coach the scout team on defense more than anything of calling our calls that are at least close to what they would do.”





Klieman on whether he can sell the team on a desperate Iowa State being the most dangerous version of the Cyclones:

“Well, we know we’re going to get the best version of Iowa State. This is a big game for both programs and we have a tremendous amount of respect for Coach Campbell. He does a phenomenal job and has there for an awful long time. He’ll have those guys ready to play, I know that. We talk about it every week, it really doesn’t matter in this league what happens the previous week. You better make sure you prepare and have great focus and have your best plans and your kids execute at a high level or you’re not going to win in this league.”





On Adrian Martinez’s effectiveness rushing the ball and the help Collin Klein’s experience as a QB has with coaching him:

“I think it does help. I think us finding different ways to get him the football in space as well as Deuce makes it more difficult to defend us. Last week was very unique. There were some more scrambles the week before against Oklahoma, there were a few quarterback runs. We had a number of quarterback runs on the card but didn’t really get to them until we saw how Texas Tech was going to play us and that was the one thing that we thought maybe as the game progressed that they were short was the quarterback player, so we had to go to more of it.”





On how Iowa State might adjust to the QB rush threat:

“Every week is going to be different in how teams are trying to attack us just like how we are trying to attack other teams. You’re going to be strong in some areas and it’s about us having the ability to find whatever that – not that weakness – but that are we can attack. And obviously for us moving forward is it going to be the throw game? When you play so much of what we would call single-high, you’re short in the quarterback run game and when you play more split safety looks – which is what Iowa State does even though it’s three across like us – you tend to account for the quarterback more in those split safety looks. So we have to be able to have our passing game in a plan based on what we see from them to be efficient, to be explosive at times and more than anything to be able to help us if people are going to try to put everybody in the box to stop the running game with the quarterback and the running back.”





Klieman on Xavier Hutchinson:

“He’s targeted an awful lot. He’s been there awhile and he’s been a really good player for a number of years. Really impressed by him. Attacks the football, really good run-after-catch, really good at the line of scrimmage getting off press, and they make him a focal point of their offense for good reason. He’s a difference-maker that probably got overshadowed by all the guys that had been there the last couple years that are playing at the next level, but he’s one of the best in the Big 12 and probably in the country.”





On being near top of country in turnover margin:

“Well, we need to win the turnover margin. That’s a big recipe for success when the wins and losses happen and us finding ways – even though we’re giving up too many explosive plays on defense, without question. We have to limit the explosives, and we’ve played some good offenses with some good quarterbacks and receivers that have been able to get the explosive play. But we’ve been able to overcome that by creating a turnover somewhere along the line. So we emphasize the heck out of it as well as Collin (Klein) and the offensive staff continuing to preach how important it is not to turn the football over and change momentum. We had one turnover last week that we were lucky to be able to stop them after that, but those are momentum-changing plays and we have to limit them and have to continue to get them on defense.”





On improvements on third down:

“We have been better on third down and it still comes down to trying to get them into third-and-long and not have – we had too many third and one, two or three last year – which the offense has the great advantage there. We’ve been better on third down but we still have given up too many explosive plays on early downs. That’s going to be our focal point is to try to eliminate some of the explosives and try to be good on third.”





On defensive line play and what impresses him most:

“The amount of guys that are playing and the amount of guys that are making plays. That we’re rotating guys in and just how hard and how physical they play. (Defensive tackles coach Mike Tuiasosopo) and (defensive ends coach Buddy Wyatt) do a phenomenal job of rotating guys as well as coming up with some different plans based on a player’s technique offensively to try to put guys in a position to be successful, and we see Eli (Huggins) and Felix, those are the two that are making a bunch of plays, but whether it’s (Brendan) Mott, whether it’s (Jaylen) Pickle, whether it’s (Robert Hentz), whether it’s Uso (Seumalo) or whether it’s Nate (Matlack), we have so many guys that can help us in there and I think our rotating guys is keeping guys fresh which helps as well as those two coaches doing a great job teaching techniques.”





More on putting Khalid Duke on the line:

“I think it helps guys like Felix for sure. You see putting those two on the same side a few times like we did last week, it may have slid the protection a few times, but it allows one of them to have a one-on-one and they are pretty dynamic guys that usually can win some of those one-on-ones. And we have to continue to find different ways to utilize Khalid. We’re still going to play him in our coverage stuff but try to find different ways to use him in the rush game as well. I don’t know if that’s first down or third down stuff, but he’s one of our best 11 and we’ve just got to find ways to get him on the field in different places.”





On the Iowa State defense:

“I think it starts up front. They are disruptive as heck. They have one of the best defensive ends in college football, which always helps. We do too. That helps when you’ve got a difference-maker at defensive end and both teams do. And then just the amount of time that those guys have been in the system and understand it as well as the amount of film that you’ve got to have from guys like Mike Rose doing it the right way and understanding where the fits are, where the strengths of the defense are and limiting some of the weaknesses. It’s just a system that is really comfortable for their players and they just seem like the next guy that comes in has learned from the previous one and it’s a defense that’s very aggressive, very opportunistic, and year-in and year-out is one of the best defenses in the league.”





On potential to see Will Honas anytime soon:

“I don’t believe so. I think the injuries that Will has had are probably not going to allow him to move forward. We’re still holding out hope, but he’s had quite a bit of damage on some injuries throughout his time and it’s been tough on him. It’s been really hard. I know that and he’s been at every game, been at every practice and it’s probably not responding the way he hoped it would.”





On Eli Huggins health:

“Yep. He’s full go.”





Klieman on Hunter Dekkers:

“I’m impressed with Hunter. We recruited him. He had been on our campus. He’s a competitor. He can throw the deep ball, throw the short ball, he’s elusive. He’s – this is only his fifth or sixth start – and so maybe some of the plays that he would want back just takes him with everybody to develop. I think he’s a terrific football player. I just know the competitor that he is and we’ll have our hands full. He’s not a runner, he’s not a thrower. He’s a dual-threat guy that causes a lot of problems on the edge and I think he reads defenses really well. I think he looks people off and doesn’t lock into receivers and they’ve hit some explosive plays. I think he’s a really good quarterback that continues to learn as a first-year starter.”





On Austin Moore:

“He could probably tell you the plays that he does miss because he’s that kind of guy. And the amount of work that he put in in the off-season not only on his body, but understanding offenses and understanding our defense – how much he learned from Cody Fletcher was so invaluable for the kid. Cody taught him so much and he’s taken that and is really playing at an all-conference level. Austin is playing as well as anybody we have on defense. He’s not making mistakes. He made an unbelievable play on that fourth-and-short in the first quarter or that one might have gone for a big gain and he chases it down from behind. So happy with the way Austin is playing.”





Klieman on the struggles against Iowa State:

“No, I don’t really play into that. Whatever you did last year against a team or two years ago or three years ago really has no bearing on what this year is. It’s a new team, it’s a new year. It doesn’t matter the teams we’ve had success against or the teams we’ve not had success against throughout my entire career. I’ve just never really let that enter my mind. We just have to play a really good Iowa State team and get our guys prepared.”





On his time in Iowa and what makes Farmageddon special:

“A, proximity. We’re not that far apart. We do battle them in recruiting quite a bit. They do a really good job and it seems like a lot of the midwest kids that they are on, we are on and vice versa. We get some. They get some. We know a lot of the players. There’s I think really good respect amongst the coaching staffs that both staffs are doing it the right way and it’s not the easiest place to win in Manhattan. It’s not the easiest place to win in Ames and you have to have the right kind of guys and you have to have guys that believe in what you’re doing and believe in each other and believe in the culture and believe in the commitment that both universities have to football. That’s what impresses me about Iowa State and what impresses me about Kansas State. It’s not always the five-star kids. It’s the kids that wanted to play their tail off for their school and for their brother in the locker room. Great respect for what they’ve done.”





Klieman on the run-heavy KSU offense:

“If we’re going to rush for 340 not a bit. If you have that kind of production and explosive plays we should run the ball more. But, obviously from an analytics standpoint, people are going to say, ‘how do we slow that down and make them throw it?’ And that’s the chess match of football that all of us are dealing with on a week-in, week-out basis and sometimes an in-game basis. What are people taking away and what are they giving you? Both sides of the ball. There are some things that we’re not doing very well on defense that even though you’d say the next team or the next team doesn’t do, we better shore that up or somebody is going to beat us with it. That’s the chess match that’s great about college football. The analytics are a big part of it but you’ve still got to make in-game adjustments and you have to go with the gut feeling sometimes. I went with a gut feeling this week on a fourth-and-5 when it was a to-go deal. We had just had a third-and-5 where we thought we could’ve had a completion and didn’t and analytics said go, my gut told me to punt the football. Whether it worked out or not, we won the game so it’s easier to say I could’ve done something different there, but sometimes the flow of the game doesn’t consider analytics.”





On how often to trust his gut:

“I don’t go to it very much because for starters, you don’t need to with these type of guys but I probably saw the same thing that 50-plus thousand did and all of you guys did. We had a 13-0 lead that could’ve been 20-0 and we all know that when those things happen it tends to flip. Somehow it got to 13-10 at half with all the momentum on their side and I just didn’t see a lot of life in the guys. I didn’t see panic, but I just kind of saw shell-shock. Kind of like I was, you guys were, to say ‘we had a chance to put this thing not maybe away, but to make it a three-score lead’ and we didn’t. I’ve been in this business and you’ve seen enough things as well that when you don’t and you let somebody back into it it doesn’t usually work out. We’ve talked about ‘how are you guys going to respond?’ and I’ve probably said it a little bit more direct than that but how are you going to respond to the adversity that you just had because they have all of the momentum and even though we didn’t start off great in the third quarter, and it took us a little bit, nobody did panic and then once we started to hit those explosive plays – it’s a game of momentum and you saw the life come back into the sideline on Deuce’s run and then from there we kind of started to take off.”





On Drake Cheatum and whether he saw him when he scouted Reggie Stubblefield:

“No, but I think Reggie knows a lot of people. If you can imagine that. Reggie knows some people and I think Reggie put us on him. There was a guy that was at North Dakota State with Gene Taylor and I named Deland Myers. Deland is a VP down at Prairie View and I was friends with him at North Dakota State and he’s one that is easy to call and say ‘can you tell me about Reggie? Can you tell me about Drake?’ and when Deland gave them the stamp it was pretty simple for me that they would fit here.”





On Cheatum:

“Boy. Tons of snaps. Tons of experience. A guy that loves football. He’s a junkie. He’s up there like Kobe Savage is all the time and Josh Hayes all those guys. Some of those newer players that want to keep learning more about the game. He’s an unselfish guy. He’s playing a little bit more than Cincere (Mason) but they compliment each other really well. I think Drake is excited about the opportunity he’s been given to play power five football here at a place like this where football really matters, the fanbase really loves football and the community loves football and he’s having a lot of fun out there.”





On knowing Texas Tech was aggressive going for it on fourth down:

“We knew it going into Texas Tech that they were going to go for it. The first fourth down we knew it and had calls and prepped calls during the week. Meaning we would simulate a third-and-6, get a four-yard gain and get right back on the ball. So we had some calls that Coach Klanderman knew that he was going to make to try to get us lined up and I think that helped us a bunch for starters. And then secondly, it’s still a game about possessions and how many possessions are there? How many possessions do you still have left? I watched just a very little of Baylor and Oklahoma State, but Baylor goes for it on fourth down as much or more than anybody does and they threw maybe a 70-yard touchdown on a fourth-and-5 I think it was in the third quarter. I know they were down, but that’s the thing. If you give it up maybe they score, maybe they don’t, but you lose three or four minutes and you’ve probably lost a possession. That’s what it comes down to.”





On Adryan Lara:

“He’s got unbelievable arm talent. Unbelievable arm talent throwing the ball from hash to the other sidelines and granted it’s scout-team stuff and we’re running cards and he’s delivering the ball. He puts it in tight windows, I’m excited for him as a young player. I don’t know how that translates to our offense, we’ll find out a little bit in the open week but he’s doing a really good job. We’ve got a number of wide receivers there that challenge our guys. It’s fun because we have a really good, deep group of scout-team wide receivers and a quarterback that likes to throw it around on the scout team and that’s going to do nothing but help us as we keep moving forward.”





On Iowa State’s run defense and how they’ll defend QB run:

“I don’t know all of Texas Tech’s previous opponents as far as the quarterback run stuff, that’s the whole thing is if you have the ability to run the quarterback on designed runs it stresses a run defense. It really goes. And I think we probably had more designed runs than a lot of teams that they played and that was just part of our gameplan. Iowa State is going to be a different look for us. It’s going to be way different configuration as far as the front, the linebackers and the secondary. I know they are going to try to take it away and that’s why we have to have more options then what we had on Saturday once that game started to take shape the way it did.”





On the amount of sacks Anduike-Uzomah and Duke got against Donovan Smith:

“I didn’t even realize that until a little bit after the game. I knew that we had a number of negative plays against him, but that’s what we hoped for. Maybe not six, but we hoped for a few sacks and a lot of pressure with the game plan that we had for Texas Tech and trying to attack the protections they had with those two but that was pretty unique. I did not know it was the first time in school history either.”





Klieman on Khalid Duke:

“How about that? Kid doesn’t even participate in fall camp and now in Week 5 he gets player of the week in the league and just continues to show the growth that he has. The strength coming back in from his injury. All that stuff. I’m excited to see Khalid play at a level that I knew he could play at. I think we all knew he was playing a different position but when he is going a million miles per hour like he was on Saturday he’s hard to block.”





On teaching how to rush the quarterback when it is a lefty:

“There are probably more coaching points as far as scramble and rush and where you’re trying to get a guy to flush out. That part of it, yes. But the game is still played the same as far as run game and different looks. We boot to the left just like we would boot to the right. They do the same, but maybe some of the scramble and rush drills maybe.”





On offensive sequencing and running too much on first down:

“I think Coach Klein would agree and we talked about it. Maybe our sequencing of our plays would help us in that time. During those times we can’t get behind the sticks. When I say behind the sticks, we can’t get to second-and-10 or second-and-11 or have a false start and be first-and-15. That hurts. And sometimes when you get a turnover you take a shot and it’s a big play and it’s great or you take a shot and you either give up a sack or it’s incomplete and it’s second-and-10 and you’re behind the chains a little bit. Yeah, it’s something that you don’t want to overemphasize. It’s like starting the first half or starting the second half, but we know we have to capitalize when we do get the turnovers.”





Klieman on his group’s mentality:

“Our guys are playing with a lot of confidence right now and a lot of belief. That’s the biggest thing. They are playing with such great belief in each other and the plans that they feel like, ‘hey, we just gotta stay the course and stay patient and we’ll find a way.’”



