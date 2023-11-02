On being one of the top teams in the country in terms of red-zone touchdown percentage...

“It's something that has been a point of emphasis since last year having kicked too many field goals last year. I credit that to our guys. They've embraced that mindset and that level of focus from last season, and it’s something that we've spent time on as a staff. It's been fun to dive into that, solve some problems, and answer some questions. We kind of stay ahead of things that way. It’s something we have to continue to do because those windows are smaller down there. The margin for error is much less, and this year there's room and opportunity for us to continue to get better. Just that mindset of finishing and not easing up after you've had a good drive but being able to sprint through the finish line and punch that thing in. Our guys have done a great job.”





On the excitement as a play caller when getting a player his first touchdown…

“It's always fun. As a player, you always remember that first one – when and how it happens, and all the things that go into it. With (Garrett) Oakley, his first touchdown, I was talking to him afterwards and he said, ‘Yeah, I heard the call, and I'm like, hey, this might be it.’ Even that little spark before the play even happens. I think one really cool thing about what our players and what our guys have done this season is there's a great balance. It gives us the opportunity as a staff and us as an offense to truly kind of move and take what that defense is giving us. Knowing that there's five different guys that can answer the bell on any play or situation, all of those guys have stepped up and made some big plays.”





On what makes Texas so challenging preparing for…

“I mean, they're physical. They're playing extremely hard. They have great length, size, and they're hard to move. You have to find good angles and creases. When you get them, you have to take advantage of it. It's a great challenge for our guys. I know they're excited for that opportunity."





On the importance of the run game against Texas…

“It's something that we're going to have to work the game really well because it's not just in the rush, they're good. Their defense puts up really good numbers in a lot of different categories. We need to be able to work the game and be patient even if you don't have a couple of successful runs. You have to stay the course and continue to work the game, from a staff standpoint and from a player standpoint. It's going to be a heavyweight fight like it is every year. We have to make sure that we stay in it, stay focused, and keep running our race.”





On being more or less aggressive with the way the defense is playing…

“For myself, and us as an offense, we're trying to score as many (touchdowns)as we can every single week. We have to find a way to score one more (point) than they do, whether that's 10-9 or 72-68. In the end game, we are trying to score as many as we can every week."