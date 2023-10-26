Kansas State offensive coordinator Collin Klein and defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman met with the media on Thursday to discuss the Wildcats' upcoming contest against Houston. Kick-off is scheduled for 11 a.m. central and will air on ESPN2. Transcripts of Klein and Klanderman's press conference, along with the full videos, are available below.

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR COLLIN KLEIN

On the first play of the TCU game… “We've kind of had some stuff like that in and around for a minute. As Coach (Klieman) and I were working through it, it was one of the things that came up. We ended up running with it, and guys executed it well all week, so decided to go with it.” On running tackle-over-tackle against TCU… “Again, we've had it. I think we did it maybe once or twice last year in some scenarios and did some over-type things like that. But there was some stuff on tape and some different things that we thought gave us an advantage on some double teams. TCU ended up playing some things a little bit differently, too. They ended up just redeclaring the center. So, a little bit of a cat and mouse deal, but our guys did good with it and it was some good stuff.” On his confidence in wide receiver Jayce Brown… “I wasn't surprised at all to see him go out and make the plays that he did. His last couple of weeks – and even since he's been here – he's worked extremely hard, and he’s taken advantage of those opportunities when he's gotten them in practice. He was able to make some big plays for us. He deserves every bit of it, and I think there's a lot more to come there too.” On having a top-20 scoring offense… “I’m just trying to find the next one. It’s a credit to our guys, a credit to how they've worked together and the continuity that I think is continuing to build. They just have to keep working harder because there's more out there. I know our guys know that, and credit to all of them collectively because it's been a group effort.” On preparing for both an odd- and even-man front from Houston… “You know, it's definitely something that's on our mind. Who knows whether it would be just a curveball that they gave Texas or something that will be a staple for them moving forward. But, we'll be prepared for both. Fortunately, we're in a different situation because our defense plays it, and we played TCU last week who plays it. So, our guys have a lot of experience with it.”

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR JOE KLANDERMAN