Watch: Jerome Tang meets with the media following loss to Iowa in NIT
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang met with the media today following the Wildcats' 91-82 loss to Iowa in the first round of the NIT.
The loss ends Kansas State's season after just one round of postseason play.
While it marks the ending of a disappointing season, Tang remained upbeat during his press conference when discussing the resolve this year's team showed throughout the circumstances.
Tang's entire press conference is available below and on our YouTube channel.