On playing a two-game road swing in this conference:

“I just look at it as one game, that’s it. They've [Iowa State] got a great crowd. Really good team, just unbelievable environment, probably as hard as it gets in our league. So we will focus on that one. And then when that's done, then we'll think about the next one [Houston]. But right now that's just what we’re focused on.”

On combating turnovers:

“Shoot quick, just like get up the shot as soon as it's open. Because the deeper you get in the shot clock with those guys, like the vise grip just tightens and tightens and tightens. And in fact, the guys upstairs are just running through some numbers on their ability to turn teams over. And T.J. [Otzelberger] has those dudes, they're not fun to play against.”

On Arthur Kaluma’s game against Oklahoma State:

“Yeah, I felt like the team did a really good job of getting him the ball, you know, he was going and they got him the ball. And then you know, at some point in time, it’s incumbent on a player to just say ‘man I’m gonna make a play,’ and he did that, right, and the aggressiveness and confidence to do it, and assert himself because the team needed him, that was big for us.”

On Arthur Kaluma improving the rest of the season:

“I guess, you know, being able to consistently impact the game on both ends of the floor. I think that he can be an All-Big 12 defensive player also, because of his length, his athleticism. And I don't know that he uses his instincts on defense yet the way he's capable of and therefore create easier buckets for not just for himself, but for the team. And then I just I want him to think more shot first, you know, on the catch and I think by doing that it's going to make defenses react to him even more. And then it’ll create things for other people. I said a while ago, I thought he could have a triple double and I still think he can because of the skill set that he has, excited to see that happen.”

On how to defensively shorten the turnover margin against Iowa State:

“I don't know that we want to, we tried to create turnovers with our pressure, but I don't want to start there gambling and stuff. I think the way we help limit some of those things is like we don't make up for it by turning them over, we make up for it by getting second chance shots, you know. You want to balance the number, if they're turning us over, they turned us over 15 times and we can get 12 offensive rebounds, you balance that. My focus will be on us taking care of the ball, us getting up shots.”

On what Iowa State’s Keshon Gilbert brings to the table:

“Yeah, I haven't had a chance yet to, like really dive in to them [Gilbert] individually, you know, I’ve watched some of their games and so I know how they want to play and I know what T.J. [Otzelberger] is all about, and that staff. And so, you know, if you ask me that question in a day and a half or so I'll have a better feel for that. I know that [Tamin] Lipsy was hurt last game and Keshon played the point, and really had a really good game against TCU. So I'm gonna get a chance to watch that.”

On the team improving on their rebounding again:

“Part of it is scouting, right? They out-rebounded the last two teams, more emphasis on our opponents on blocking us out. And so now once there's a blockout, you need guys who are going to have multiple efforts to get open and you got to go, you know, be a little bit tougher, a little bit more gritty, on that end. So I think it's a combination of both.”

On how the environment in Bramlage Coliseum can affect recruiting:

“It's just incredible. We don't do a lot of unofficial visit stuff, you know, but we did have an unofficial visit and the young fella, he had been to Illinois and Oklahoma and Oklahoma State and felt our crowd, our fans, our students, just blew all the other ones away, just so much louder and so much more engaged. And so yeah, everything matters– fan engagement, the music, the lighting, just all of it matters in young people and their decision-making. Engagement on social media, the media coverage, you guys doing such a great job, and it's multiple outlets covering us, right, it's important. We go to the Big 12 Media Day, right, and they have those breakout things and you look and there's just large group around our guys, and, you know, teams that are picked to be at the top of the league, they got one or two people in front of them, well, you know, that matters to kids. And so we embrace that, right? And part of that coverage, that's unbelievable when things are going well, it's that same coverage when things aren't, right. And so there's criticism for it, but you know what, you have to embrace that too, right? That's just part of the passion that our fans and you guys have for this program that in good times we’re, you know, incredible and the bad times we stink and it's okay, right, because it's all passion because we love this place and we know how great it can be.”