On quarterback situation

You know, obviously, it will be a game time decision. We are still taking it one day at a time.

On if he calls a game different based on QBs

I would say a little bit. I would say there is some different styles in their running ability. I kind of know and have gotten to know more of what Adrian really likes, a lot of them are the same. There are some differences, some pass concepts that Will feels comfortable with. It’s different. Trying to visualize and prepare through the week and how to prepare things of what best suits them in that situation. Let them do their thing.

On if TCU did anything different after first four Will Howard possessions

No, I think it came down to a coupel of key plays on those two possessions really. We weren’t able to convert and stay on the field. Schematically, no, it was not anything that was different that we were expecting in those situations.

On end of first half possessions vs. TCU

Trying to not be in third and long. The first one was a smoke to the boundary, trying to get 4-6 and didn’t get that. They were really running with our jet sweeps. The WILL linebacker on that play runs outside the frontside tackle and we are inches away from splitting it on that play to hopefully get you in a better situation. Obviously you are sitting in third and long at midfield in a double look situation. It was contemplating of to take a shot right there because it was third and manageable because you are in four down to go territory too in that deal. Obviously we weren’t able to get it done.

On yard line to hit when kicking into wind at TCU

It would have had to have been inside the 30. We would have had to get a first down. It was, ‘Hey lets try to sequence to get to a first down and manageable or lets see if we can throw for it and get it and that type of deal.’ But the two trains of thought, and obviously it didn’t work.

On Jake Rubley’s INT vs. TCU

It was trying to do a max protection, move the pocket a little bit for him on a three level stretch. It was very clear after the first play, there was nine guys in the box and we wanted to give him a three level stretch play with basically zero coverage. He was in a very, very hard situation when you are on your heels on the road and dealing with those dynamics. Dealing with tough situations.

On how Will Howard has improved

I think there’s nothing like when you’ve been in that fire, you’ve been in those battles, you’ve been in those heated moments of games in contention, game is on the line and having to make those judgement call decisions with confidence, full speed. Obviosuly having been through that the last two years, having worked as hard as he has, prepared as well as he has, again, to prepare his craft, core and build true confidence is, to watch him build on that and perform like he did – I was proud of him.

On Ben Sinnott

I think, again, it’s day-to-day. I think it’s probable. But after today’s practice will tell us a lot on a lot of these guys.

On Will Howard having experience vs. Oklahoma State

This year is a little different. They have a lot of experienced guys the last few years that have moved on. So they are a little bit different personnel wise. Obviously a new d-coordinator. So, yes, there are similarities. But there are more similarities from 2020-21.

On Oklahoma State’s third down defense

It’s exciting. It’s been a point of emphasis for us the last few weeks because we have struggled in that area in being able to stay on the field. What a great challenge. That’s how our guys are looking at it and they are really good on defense, they are aggressive, tackle well. But, shoot, everybody in our league is good defensively. Good chance for our guys to step up, I, we, need to put a good plan in to be successful.

On Kade Warner runs

It was kind of one of those things that he happened to be at that X position at the flow of the game. He did a great job. He got us in manageable and got us the first down on the one. So sometimes we try to put him exactly in the situation based on subs, somebody gets tired, winded it can happen.

On Deuce Vaughn’s health

We just need him to be himself. He is an absolute warrior. I would say his progress is better this week than it was last week, and he played really well last week. He needs to be Deuce.

On calling differently with injured QBs

It’s one of those things from a player standpoint, you get into that battle mindset where you just start going and don’t think about it until it’s something that holds you back when it is debilitating. From a coaches standpoint, yeah, you try to manage it and then you get into the flow and you try to feel for how he is doing. I will never forget before Texas A&M my junior year, Dana said we’ll manage it. I was dinged up. Thirty five carries later I was like ‘Woah!’ But we won in four overtimes, so it’s one of those things. Everybody is scratching, clawing. We’ll take care of them and do what we can.

On only running 23 plays in second half

To their credit, they were able to stay on the field and do what we do to a lot of people at times. It does, it affects your rhythm. That’s no excuse. When we are on the field, we have to find a way to move the ball down the field and score and get it done. It doesn’t matter if you’ve been on the field, not been on the field, things are going well or it’s your first quarterback, third quarterback, whatever situation, I believe in all our guys. All our guys bust their butts and are in it. It’s about finding a way in those critical situations. Because it is a game of inches. You just have to find it.

On Will Howard confidence

I think absolutely. I think that is for this whole season. Losing stinks. It’s painful. It doesn’t matter who plays good, who played good. It’s about finding a way to get it over the hump to get it done. But I think, and what our focus, my focus, our players focus, from Coach Klieman, it’s about getting better. IT’s about competing better. It’s about limiting mistakes and being better fundamentally. You do that and there are times like that, you can make progress in those areas even in a loss. You have to be focused on those things because then you find those key inches in those key games. I think there were strides made in some areas. Not enough to get it done.