WATCH: K-State coordinators preview Oklahoma State
On quarterback situation
You know, obviously, it will be a game time decision. We are still taking it one day at a time.
On if he calls a game different based on QBs
I would say a little bit. I would say there is some different styles in their running ability. I kind of know and have gotten to know more of what Adrian really likes, a lot of them are the same. There are some differences, some pass concepts that Will feels comfortable with. It’s different. Trying to visualize and prepare through the week and how to prepare things of what best suits them in that situation. Let them do their thing.
On if TCU did anything different after first four Will Howard possessions
No, I think it came down to a coupel of key plays on those two possessions really. We weren’t able to convert and stay on the field. Schematically, no, it was not anything that was different that we were expecting in those situations.
On end of first half possessions vs. TCU
Trying to not be in third and long. The first one was a smoke to the boundary, trying to get 4-6 and didn’t get that. They were really running with our jet sweeps. The WILL linebacker on that play runs outside the frontside tackle and we are inches away from splitting it on that play to hopefully get you in a better situation. Obviously you are sitting in third and long at midfield in a double look situation. It was contemplating of to take a shot right there because it was third and manageable because you are in four down to go territory too in that deal. Obviously we weren’t able to get it done.
On yard line to hit when kicking into wind at TCU
It would have had to have been inside the 30. We would have had to get a first down. It was, ‘Hey lets try to sequence to get to a first down and manageable or lets see if we can throw for it and get it and that type of deal.’ But the two trains of thought, and obviously it didn’t work.
On Jake Rubley’s INT vs. TCU
It was trying to do a max protection, move the pocket a little bit for him on a three level stretch. It was very clear after the first play, there was nine guys in the box and we wanted to give him a three level stretch play with basically zero coverage. He was in a very, very hard situation when you are on your heels on the road and dealing with those dynamics. Dealing with tough situations.
On how Will Howard has improved
I think there’s nothing like when you’ve been in that fire, you’ve been in those battles, you’ve been in those heated moments of games in contention, game is on the line and having to make those judgement call decisions with confidence, full speed. Obviosuly having been through that the last two years, having worked as hard as he has, prepared as well as he has, again, to prepare his craft, core and build true confidence is, to watch him build on that and perform like he did – I was proud of him.
On Ben Sinnott
I think, again, it’s day-to-day. I think it’s probable. But after today’s practice will tell us a lot on a lot of these guys.
On Will Howard having experience vs. Oklahoma State
This year is a little different. They have a lot of experienced guys the last few years that have moved on. So they are a little bit different personnel wise. Obviously a new d-coordinator. So, yes, there are similarities. But there are more similarities from 2020-21.
On Oklahoma State’s third down defense
It’s exciting. It’s been a point of emphasis for us the last few weeks because we have struggled in that area in being able to stay on the field. What a great challenge. That’s how our guys are looking at it and they are really good on defense, they are aggressive, tackle well. But, shoot, everybody in our league is good defensively. Good chance for our guys to step up, I, we, need to put a good plan in to be successful.
On Kade Warner runs
It was kind of one of those things that he happened to be at that X position at the flow of the game. He did a great job. He got us in manageable and got us the first down on the one. So sometimes we try to put him exactly in the situation based on subs, somebody gets tired, winded it can happen.
On Deuce Vaughn’s health
We just need him to be himself. He is an absolute warrior. I would say his progress is better this week than it was last week, and he played really well last week. He needs to be Deuce.
On calling differently with injured QBs
It’s one of those things from a player standpoint, you get into that battle mindset where you just start going and don’t think about it until it’s something that holds you back when it is debilitating. From a coaches standpoint, yeah, you try to manage it and then you get into the flow and you try to feel for how he is doing. I will never forget before Texas A&M my junior year, Dana said we’ll manage it. I was dinged up. Thirty five carries later I was like ‘Woah!’ But we won in four overtimes, so it’s one of those things. Everybody is scratching, clawing. We’ll take care of them and do what we can.
On only running 23 plays in second half
To their credit, they were able to stay on the field and do what we do to a lot of people at times. It does, it affects your rhythm. That’s no excuse. When we are on the field, we have to find a way to move the ball down the field and score and get it done. It doesn’t matter if you’ve been on the field, not been on the field, things are going well or it’s your first quarterback, third quarterback, whatever situation, I believe in all our guys. All our guys bust their butts and are in it. It’s about finding a way in those critical situations. Because it is a game of inches. You just have to find it.
On Will Howard confidence
I think absolutely. I think that is for this whole season. Losing stinks. It’s painful. It doesn’t matter who plays good, who played good. It’s about finding a way to get it over the hump to get it done. But I think, and what our focus, my focus, our players focus, from Coach Klieman, it’s about getting better. IT’s about competing better. It’s about limiting mistakes and being better fundamentally. You do that and there are times like that, you can make progress in those areas even in a loss. You have to be focused on those things because then you find those key inches in those key games. I think there were strides made in some areas. Not enough to get it done.
On Oklahoma State’s offense
Explosive plays. I think they push the ball down the field really well in the pass game. They probably take a few more shots than most teams in the country, and they have guys who can go up and get it. They have a quarterback that extends plays, which is a dimension that when he’s not there it changes the game considerably. Over the past couple of years, there have been a couple games they haven’t had him and the production has gone down. He’s such a special player. Explosive plays are the first thing that come to mind.
On defense’s stop rate
That is probably one of the biggest sorts of stress last week, is that. There have been games we have done a really good job and we just need to get off the field and give our offense more opportunities. It helps us stay fresh when we aren’t having to play 85 plays. I don’t blame anybody but ourselves when it comes to not getting off the field on third down.
On the importance of first down
It’s funny, we have been doing a better job of that this year. We have been doing a better job of third down this year too, up until last week because we are doing a more disruptive job on base downs, first downs. Every down is important. We are trying to set ourselves up so we are not in third down all the time and so we can tee ourselves up on a few third down situations.
On holding Johnston in check vs. TCU
It’s unfortunate on the one, too, because it’s kind of a fate thing on the one there. Injury situation that I thought. I never worry about Julius Brents in those situations because he’s as good as anybody as they come in the country. Julius was doing a good job with him, for that matter, others did a good job with him. Josh Hayes did a good job on him in the slot. Ekow Boye-Doe had a few with him throughout the game. Jacob Parish even had a couple, and I thought those guys were up to the challenge.
On Josh Hayes and Julius Brents injuries
Josh has practiced. Julius has practiced. Those guys will play this week.
On Daniel Green
That will be a game time decision. He’s moving around some and getting some work. How much he is able to go is going to be a questions.
On adjusting without Green
It’s kind of been the deal. It’s been the revolving door of people. I have total faith in Nick Allen to get the job done. Nick’s gotten a significant amount of reps over the past couple of years. In the Oklahoma State game last year he played three-quarters of the game because Daniel got ejected for targeting. People remember that. I never worry about Nick. I think he’s a warrior. He’s very strong, can get the job done physically, can run the show mentally. We didn’t adjust anything based on that.
On handling Khalid Duke’s targeting ejection through the first half vs. Ok State
That’s something we’ve dealt with a few times, not often. But that’s a really weird deal because you want to get the guys who are going to be playing in his spot ready, more than normal. We do a good job of equally balancing our reps with our ones and twos. So when their numbers are called, they’re not sitting on the shelf for months. They are getting the same amount of reps as the starters.
On Duke’s rep share in the second half
It depends on what type of game it is. It could. There are things you do with Khalid that you may not do with anybody else. Not a knock on anybody else. Khalid’s skillset is so special in certain areas. So we’ll see how the flow of the game goes.
On linebacker snaps changing
I think Jake Clifton will see more time. I think Gavin Forsha will see more time. Both of those guys have been games a little bit. Gavin played a decent amount last week, especially in the second half. I think those guys’ reps will increase. I think Austin Moore has been rolling, but he may have to go the distance
On giving up explosive plays
The answer is always going to be no, unless you don’t have any. The first one was a technique error, really. And wasn’t even the design of the play for it to happen the way it happened. Quarterback did a nice job of extending the play and really fast kid and didn’t play it very well and it happened. Unfortunately it happened right out of the gate. The Julius Brents one is kind of an act of God on that one. The other one that jumps out on mind is they threw a third and 17 slip screen that was, I don’t know if I would have changed the call, we just didn’t make a play. Sometimes that is going to happen. Just keep playing hard, keep swinging and good things will happen.
On a home game
We haven’t been here in a long time. I give credit to TCU, I thought the crowd was awesome, electric. It made a difference. If they are down 28-10 in our place and our crowd is getting on it like they were, I don’t know if they have the fight to come back. But being at home, scoring before the end of the half and carrying that momentum with them, things could have been different had the environment been different.
On Miller’s 48 yard run
That, again, we probably should have, I’m not saying anything about players, I could have put us in a different situation too, but you look at that thing on tape, we had it knocked dead in the backfield. We talk a lot about our tackling angles, pursuit. On that play even if we miss that where we did, we probably should have been knocked down for about 10 and it wasn’t. That’s the play that got that whole play started before the half. Things like that happen. That’s football sometimes. I trust our guys to make plays.
On how the defense is playing
I think we are playing absolutely incredibly hard. I think we’re still improving in our execution. But I think we get ourselves out of a lot of jams just because our guys play so dang hard across the board, and I’m so proud of those guys for that and there’s a handful of guys that are playing just incredible amount of snaps and they’re just taking it in, they’re just oing and we battled through a lot of injuries. We battled through a lot of things and you wouldn’t know, our guys just take it and go.
On what makes Oklahoma State hard to defend
I think it starts with Spencer Sanders and his ability to run and his ability to see the field really well. He has been playing forever, he was a problem in 2019 when I first got here and the design things that they have for him and then the things that he does off the cuff so to speak with the scrambles and those things, extending plays and then the fact that they're not afraid to take chances. I mean, sometimes guys get conservative and these guys will push the ball down the field considerably and they're not afraid to put themselves in second and 10 just because they know the quarterback can bail them out. On putting six defensive backs in... I think so. We tried to do that a little bit last week and it just didn't. We did some, the situations weren't always right for it. But you know, we try to match personnel as much as we can. So if they have tight ends in the game, we generally have bigger people in the game and that's not always true, but that's sometimes the way we like to play it and if they have a bunch of receivers in the game, we're gonna have a bunch of little guys in the game, and again, that's not always true, but that's sometimes how we try to think about things. On Beau Palmer... He's been getting better and better. He's kind of in the same track and the same path that Nick Allen was on two years ago, but he's probably further ahead than that. He's more game ready than Nick was two years ago at this time. We have a lot of faith in him, he runs the show, he understands what he's doing. And he's physical and the reps are going to do nothing but help him.